Welsh, LA

KLFY News 10

UL cheer team makes history

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — When you think of under dogs overcoming the odds you might think of Rudy or maybe Rocky, but now you can think of Ragin Cajuns. The Ragin Cajun cheerleaders compete every year in national competition in Orlando, FL against schools from across the country including Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio State, and LSU. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

From role player to role model, Poullard thrives at college level

Steady improvement and maturity has helped Jil Poullard take a leading role on the field and in the classroom for the McNeese State softball team. Poullard earned first-team all-Southland Conference honors for her play on the field last season after hitting .367 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. She was also named to the conference’s all-academic first team and has made the Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each of her first three seasons.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia strikes early and cruises to win over Comeaux

The New Iberia boys basketball team opened District 3-5A play in style Thursday with a 57-42 road win over Comeaux. The Yellow Jackets improved to 20-1 as coach Chad Pourciau's club continues its quest to improve on its state quarterfinal exit a year ago. The Yellow Jackets’ guards pushed the...
NEW IBERIA, LA
kalb.com

High School Hoops: Final scores from local district matchups

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A few Central Louisiana teams had tough district matchups. Rosepine vs Avoyelles (M &W) In a District 4-2A rivalry, Rosepine and Avoyelles met on the Mustangs’ court. The Lady Eagles took an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Lady Mustangs could not find their rhythm.
ROSEPINE, LA
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

JayVyn Duncan ignites St. Martinville's big road win over Abbeville

JayVyn Duncan was determined to play in St. Martinville's District 5-3A game at Abbeville on Friday. The senior point guard hadn't been on the court in a week because of strep throat. He didn't return to school until Thursday. At Wednesday's practice, Tigers coach Ihmaru Jones listed Duncan's status as doubtful.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Discipline Results In Washington Marion And Eunice Fight

The Calcasieu Parish School Board confirmed tonight that the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has handed down a devastating blow to the Washington Marion High School boy's basketball team. For their role in the brawl with Eunice during the District 3-4A opener, the Charging Indians have been suspended indefinitely. In...
EUNICE, LA
travelawaits.com

5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail

Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Magic 1470AM

Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold

Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Schools In South Lake Charles To Dismiss Early Friday

Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) announced that several schools in South Lake Charles would be dismissing early on Friday, January 20. A high traffic volume is expected due to the funeral procession of former Barbe High School student Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown. According to CPSB, the normal school transportation plan will be in place at the end of the school day.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Evan Crosby

10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
