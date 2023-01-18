Read full article on original website
UL cheer team makes history
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — When you think of under dogs overcoming the odds you might think of Rudy or maybe Rocky, but now you can think of Ragin Cajuns. The Ragin Cajun cheerleaders compete every year in national competition in Orlando, FL against schools from across the country including Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio State, and LSU. […]
Lake Charles American Press
From role player to role model, Poullard thrives at college level
Steady improvement and maturity has helped Jil Poullard take a leading role on the field and in the classroom for the McNeese State softball team. Poullard earned first-team all-Southland Conference honors for her play on the field last season after hitting .367 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. She was also named to the conference’s all-academic first team and has made the Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each of her first three seasons.
theadvocate.com
New Iberia strikes early and cruises to win over Comeaux
The New Iberia boys basketball team opened District 3-5A play in style Thursday with a 57-42 road win over Comeaux. The Yellow Jackets improved to 20-1 as coach Chad Pourciau's club continues its quest to improve on its state quarterfinal exit a year ago. The Yellow Jackets’ guards pushed the...
KPLC TV
Louisiana Powerhouse team headed to ‘World Series of Cheer’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calliope team from Louisiana Powerhouse is headed to what they call the “World Series of Cheer” in Orlando. The Division II Summit is in early May. All-Star Director and Coach Laurel Jones says the team won their bid to the D2 Summit...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles residents react to suspension of Washington-Marion basketball team
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys’ basketball team has been indefinitely suspended after a fight broke out between players, fans, and the other team during a game last week. “I think they should be given as second chance,” Lake Charles resident Kevin James said. “We all deserve...
kalb.com
High School Hoops: Final scores from local district matchups
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A few Central Louisiana teams had tough district matchups. Rosepine vs Avoyelles (M &W) In a District 4-2A rivalry, Rosepine and Avoyelles met on the Mustangs’ court. The Lady Eagles took an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Lady Mustangs could not find their rhythm.
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
theadvocate.com
JayVyn Duncan ignites St. Martinville's big road win over Abbeville
JayVyn Duncan was determined to play in St. Martinville's District 5-3A game at Abbeville on Friday. The senior point guard hadn't been on the court in a week because of strep throat. He didn't return to school until Thursday. At Wednesday's practice, Tigers coach Ihmaru Jones listed Duncan's status as doubtful.
Discipline Results In Washington Marion And Eunice Fight
The Calcasieu Parish School Board confirmed tonight that the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has handed down a devastating blow to the Washington Marion High School boy's basketball team. For their role in the brawl with Eunice during the District 3-4A opener, the Charging Indians have been suspended indefinitely. In...
Mattress Mack’s Multi-Million Dollar Bet At Lake Charles, Louisiana Casino
Houston area businessman Mattress Mack was back in Lake Charles today to drop a multi-million dollar bet on the Dallas Cowboys. Mack is no stranger to throwing down large amounts on money betting on Texas based sports teams to win. He bet $2 million, at the Horseshoe Casino, that the...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
LIST: Mikey O’s All-Time Favorite New Orleans Saints Players
As a Saints fan, I've been through all the ups and downs, from fans wearing paper bags on their heads to winning a Super Bowl. What a ride!. Through the years, I've fallen in love with several players while cheering on the boys in black and gold. Mikey O's Favorite...
travelawaits.com
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Louisiana.
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold
Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
Schools In South Lake Charles To Dismiss Early Friday
Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) announced that several schools in South Lake Charles would be dismissing early on Friday, January 20. A high traffic volume is expected due to the funeral procession of former Barbe High School student Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown. According to CPSB, the normal school transportation plan will be in place at the end of the school day.
If South Louisiana Made A Mix Tape, Here’s What Would Be On It
If you were born in the 1970s or 1980s, you are familiar with cassette tapes. Do you remember having a mix tape? Do you remember having a jam box with a tape player in it and sitting by the radio waiting for your favorite song to come on to hit the record button?
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
