2urbangirls.com
Person killed in traffic accident on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Saturday in a traffic crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where a vehicle...
scvnews.com
Northbound I-5 Reduced to One Lane Friday Night
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to about 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20-21, as Caltrans prepares to open an additional lane at a landslide at Castaic in northern Los Angeles County. I-5 normally has...
knock-la.com
Black Planning Association Demands Removal of Armed Officers from Public Meetings
In an open letter distributed to dozens of LA City officials and staff — including the planning director, the mayor, and the council president — Wednesday evening, the Black Professionals of Los Angeles City Planning (BPLA), “respectfully demand[ed]” the removal of armed Los Angeles Police Department officers from City Planning outreach events, including Planning Commission and City Council meetings. The letter, addressed to Planning Director Vince Bertoni, has since been made publicly available.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified
A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver Trapped in Mangled Vehicle After Slamming into Traffic Light Pole
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A male is in serious condition after a high-speed crash into a traffic light pole early Friday morning. The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Imperial Highway and Columbia Way in the city of Downey where 911 callers reported the car on fire with a person still trapped inside.
orangeandbluepress.com
California Driver Charged With Hit-And-Run Leaving The Nursing Student Cold-Blooded During LA Street Takeover
An alleged hit-and-run Califonia driver was charged with murder in the death of a woman during an illegal street takeover in Los Angeles on Christmas Day, according to prosecutors. Hit-And-Run In Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department said that 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca was killed when the driver...
Residents fear SoCalGas customers will 'freeze to death' trying to save money to pay sky-high bills
The utility company said January bills will likely be "shockingly high" as natural gas prices skyrocketed. Now, some residents fear some people might freeze to death trying to save money on heating their homes.
railfan.com
LA Metro to LAX: Crenshaw Extension Opens
Having just landed after a long flight, and tired from a day of traveling, one is faced with a variety of choices for transportation to their local destination. For many domestic airports, options are lacking beyond rental vehicles, taxis, or rideshares, as convenient public transit connections are not available to nearby downtowns and suburbs. However, the situation has been continually improving for those traveling to West Coast destinations as most major cities now possess an airport rail transit connection. And now the world’s third-busiest airport joins the ranks of these integrated air terminals.
foxla.com
LAPD's Chief Moore bans most displays of `Thin Blue Line' flag
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has issued a ban forbidding department personnel from sporting the "thin blue line" patch on their uniforms and similar bumper stickers on police vehicles, it was reported Saturday. Moore also ordered the "thin blue line" flag to be removed from police...
LA city attorney requests funds for ‘critical’ senior-level personnel
A motion to provide funding for three senior-level attorney positions Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto calls critical was filed Friday by Councilman Bob Blumenfield. Feldstein Soto is also seeking funding for leadership training for 100 supervisors, technology and facility upgrades and an analysis by a legal technology expert...
Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene
Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
CHP Pursuit Ends in Standoff with Suspect Throwing Flames from Vehicle
Alhambra, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody early Friday morning after leading the California Highway Patrol on a wild pursuit that started in Hollywood on the 101 southbound with the suspect driving a vehicle in reverse on the freeway. CHP received a call at approximately 2:45 a.m....
2 injured in South L.A. crash between Blue Line train and car
Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash between a Blue Line train and a car in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles Friday morning. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA. Two people were injured, but it is unclear […]
Bicycle riders arrested after police find guns, lots of drugs
During traffic stops this week, police in Pomona and Santa Monica arrested two bicycle riders after finding handguns and large amounts of illegal drugs. A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police...
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Valley Village Big Rig Accident Causes Death of Infant
Merging Accident on the Ventura Freeway Causes Fatality and Serious Injuries. A big rig accident involving another vehicle resulted in the death of an infant in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles on January 16. The collision occurred along the Ventura Freeway near Tujunga Avenue at about 1:25 p.m. According to the police report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) the infant was with a man and woman in a Land Rover going north on U.S. Route 101.
LA County sheriff’s academy graduates 81 new deputies, police officers
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presided over an academy graduation ceremony for 81 new deputies and police officers from the sheriff’s academy Friday. Among those on hand for the 10 a.m. Friday ceremony at East Los Angeles College were Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and officials from the Glendale, Santa Monica, Sierra Madre and Los Angeles School police departments.
2 Trapped in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision in Hollywood
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Five people were involved in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Wednesday morning with two requiring extrication. The collision was reported at approximately 12:45 a.m., Jan. 18, at the intersection of Argyle and Selma avenues in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Two individuals in the compact...
signalscv.com
Multi-vehicle collision causes traffic delays on southbound I-5
A three-vehicle collision on the southbound Interstate 5 caused delays for commuters Wednesday afternoon with vehicles involved in the collision blocking lanes three and four, according to law enforcement officials. California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt said the agency received reports of a multi-vehicle collision at approximately 3:15 p.m. on...
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
