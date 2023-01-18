ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara Independent

Three New Trustees to Join the Santa Barbara Foundation Board

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) is pleased to welcome Dr. Richard Beswick, Raphael Gonzalez, and Lynn Scarlett to its Board of Trustees starting in January 2023. These new additions join the ranks of esteemed colleagues including Board Chair Stephen Hicks, Vice Chair Matt Rowe, Treasurer Danna McGrew, Secretary Ginger Salazar, Phil Alvarado, Randall Day, Pamela Gann, Angel Iscovich, Pamela Macal, Robert Nakasone, Ernesto Paredes, Michael Pfau, Susan Richards, James Rogers, Alexander Simas, Tracy Stouffer, and Zohar Ziv.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Flying Solo: TruNorth Jets offers private flight experience to Central Coast

Since she was a kid, Sarah Oberman has been involved in the aviation industry. For nearly 50 years, her parents owned and operated Channel Islands Aviation. “As far as I can remember, I’ve been involved in airplanes, whether it was flying for family trips, or when I was old enough, I started washing airplanes for extra money,” Oberman told the Business Times.
CAMARILLO, CA
sitelinesb.com

A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village

••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez

The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Forecast: 100 Percent Chance of Snow at Santa Barbara Zoo

The Golden State’s coast, usually speckled with surfers, smoothies, and suntans, is expected to receive 80 tons of snow this year. Put away those bathing suits and pull out that jacket from the winter boxes stored in your attic and enjoy Santa Barbara Zoo’s Annual Snow Leopard Festival.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top five most expensive homes sold in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8

A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $5.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $2.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,322.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Friday night launch brings Rincon Classic into reach

The 2023 Rincon Classic is now within reach with the kick-off party held at Rincon Brewery in Carpinteria last Friday. Locals up and down the coast readied themselves for the famed surfing contest as the musical stylings of Spencer the Gardner took over the brewery from 6–9 p.m.; copies of historical book “Rincon Point” by Vincent Burns and Stephen Bates – along with the authors themselves – also made the rounds between raffles, videos and guest speakers. Stay updated about the contest at rinconclassic.com.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Daily Nexus

Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block

Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors

South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kcrw.com

Wild mushrooms: When it rains, it spores

Wild mushrooms are a rare sight at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market but when it rains, it spores. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Barabara Whyman of Tutti Frutti Farms in Lompoc about their chanterelles. Oaks surround the farm, and Whyman explains that the mushrooms sprout out of the mulch under the trees after the rain. She explains that size doesn’t matter when it comes to mushrooms but what is growing on the farm are California chanterelles that tend to be bigger. Mushrooms need to breathe so Whyman recommends storing them in a paper bag in the refrigerator and not washing them before use, as they’ll soak up the water like a sponge, destroying the flavor.
SANTA MONICA, CA

