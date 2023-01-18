Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Santa Barbara International Film Festival set to bring in stars and an economic stimulus
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival poster has been revealed along with the lineup. The event is set for Feb. 8 - 18. The post Santa Barbara International Film Festival set to bring in stars and an economic stimulus appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
Board and Brew to Open Franchise in Westlake Village
The specialty sandwich & craft-beer joint is gearing up to open yet another location
kclu.org
Museum landing on Central Coast: Santa Maria Airport to host aviation museum, with historic aircraft
The sounds of historic, and rare aircraft will soon be roaring above the Central Coast on a regular basis. The Planes of Fame Air Museum, in the San Bernardino County community of Chino has announced plans to open a second museum, at Santa Maria Airport. "We in a nutshell have...
Santa Barbara Independent
Three New Trustees to Join the Santa Barbara Foundation Board
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) is pleased to welcome Dr. Richard Beswick, Raphael Gonzalez, and Lynn Scarlett to its Board of Trustees starting in January 2023. These new additions join the ranks of esteemed colleagues including Board Chair Stephen Hicks, Vice Chair Matt Rowe, Treasurer Danna McGrew, Secretary Ginger Salazar, Phil Alvarado, Randall Day, Pamela Gann, Angel Iscovich, Pamela Macal, Robert Nakasone, Ernesto Paredes, Michael Pfau, Susan Richards, James Rogers, Alexander Simas, Tracy Stouffer, and Zohar Ziv.
kclu.org
Legendary rock star David Crosby dies; the longtime Santa Barbara County resident was 81
An iconic rock star who lived in Santa Barbara County has died. David Crosby passed away Thursday, as the result of a long illness. The singer-songwriter who was a part of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: Crosby, Stills and Nash, and the Byrds. His career spanned six...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
pacbiztimes.com
Flying Solo: TruNorth Jets offers private flight experience to Central Coast
Since she was a kid, Sarah Oberman has been involved in the aviation industry. For nearly 50 years, her parents owned and operated Channel Islands Aviation. “As far as I can remember, I’ve been involved in airplanes, whether it was flying for family trips, or when I was old enough, I started washing airplanes for extra money,” Oberman told the Business Times.
sitelinesb.com
A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
Noozhawk
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
Santa Barbara Independent
Forecast: 100 Percent Chance of Snow at Santa Barbara Zoo
The Golden State’s coast, usually speckled with surfers, smoothies, and suntans, is expected to receive 80 tons of snow this year. Put away those bathing suits and pull out that jacket from the winter boxes stored in your attic and enjoy Santa Barbara Zoo’s Annual Snow Leopard Festival.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top five most expensive homes sold in Santa Barbara the week of Jan. 8
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $5.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the past week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $2.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $1,322.
Coastal View
Friday night launch brings Rincon Classic into reach
The 2023 Rincon Classic is now within reach with the kick-off party held at Rincon Brewery in Carpinteria last Friday. Locals up and down the coast readied themselves for the famed surfing contest as the musical stylings of Spencer the Gardner took over the brewery from 6–9 p.m.; copies of historical book “Rincon Point” by Vincent Burns and Stephen Bates – along with the authors themselves – also made the rounds between raffles, videos and guest speakers. Stay updated about the contest at rinconclassic.com.
syvnews.com
Santa Maria Elks Lodge honors top firefighters | Photos
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 held its 45th annual firefighter appreciation dinner Wednesday night.
Daily Nexus
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Four false bomb threats involving local schools and businesses have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors
South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
kcrw.com
Wild mushrooms: When it rains, it spores
Wild mushrooms are a rare sight at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market but when it rains, it spores. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Barabara Whyman of Tutti Frutti Farms in Lompoc about their chanterelles. Oaks surround the farm, and Whyman explains that the mushrooms sprout out of the mulch under the trees after the rain. She explains that size doesn’t matter when it comes to mushrooms but what is growing on the farm are California chanterelles that tend to be bigger. Mushrooms need to breathe so Whyman recommends storing them in a paper bag in the refrigerator and not washing them before use, as they’ll soak up the water like a sponge, destroying the flavor.
Wrongful death suit filed against Disneyland after woman allegedly fell on ride
According to the lawsuit, Disneyland cast members "snickered" and were "giggling" at the woman.
Bucket Brigade volunteers dig out elderly couple left in mud after Santa Barbara storms
Bucket Brigade volunteers help an elderly couple dig out of the recent Santa Barbara storms. More projects are set this weekend. The post Bucket Brigade volunteers dig out elderly couple left in mud after Santa Barbara storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0