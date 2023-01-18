KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo and various iconic landmarks are set to turn red during February to raise awareness of the Go Red for Women campaign. In an official proclamation of Friday, February 3 as “Wear Red Day,” Kalamazoo mayor David Anderson emphasized the importance of the community rallying to fight heart disease, which remains the number one killer of women worldwide.

