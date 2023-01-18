ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Front porch of a house in Kalamazoo destroyed as two vehicle crash

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were hurt and a house was damaged after a pair of vehicles collided and smashed into the home in the 300 block of Hopkins Street in Kalamazoo Thursday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the front porch of the house...
The subject of drug theft investigation, Hartford police chief steps down

HARTFORD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran has resigned from the department amid an Attorney General’s Office investigation into missing pills from the drug disposal box at the police station. She had been with Hartford police since 1989, became chief in 2016, and had been on leave...
City of Kalamazoo to go red for American Heart Month

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo and various iconic landmarks are set to turn red during February to raise awareness of the Go Red for Women campaign. In an official proclamation of Friday, February 3 as “Wear Red Day,” Kalamazoo mayor David Anderson emphasized the importance of the community rallying to fight heart disease, which remains the number one killer of women worldwide.
