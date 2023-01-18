Read full article on original website
jack1065.com
Lansing man accused in fatal Kalamazoo shooting last November headed to trial
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Lansing man will stand trial for open murder and gun charges in the shooting death of a Kalamazoo man last November. 29-year-old Damien Lang was ordered to stand trial Wednesday by a judge in Kalamazoo County District Court in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter.
Front porch of a house in Kalamazoo destroyed as two vehicle crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were hurt and a house was damaged after a pair of vehicles collided and smashed into the home in the 300 block of Hopkins Street in Kalamazoo Thursday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the front porch of the house...
The subject of drug theft investigation, Hartford police chief steps down
HARTFORD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran has resigned from the department amid an Attorney General’s Office investigation into missing pills from the drug disposal box at the police station. She had been with Hartford police since 1989, became chief in 2016, and had been on leave...
VIDEO: Firefighters make dramatic rescue before train hits vehicle on tracks in Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man involved in a two vehicle crash that left his Jeep straddling railroad tracks in Portage Friday morning was rescued from his vehicle just before it was hit by a train. Around 6:20 a.m., the Portage Department of Public Safety was dispatched to...
City of Kalamazoo to go red for American Heart Month
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo and various iconic landmarks are set to turn red during February to raise awareness of the Go Red for Women campaign. In an official proclamation of Friday, February 3 as “Wear Red Day,” Kalamazoo mayor David Anderson emphasized the importance of the community rallying to fight heart disease, which remains the number one killer of women worldwide.
