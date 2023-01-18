ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Weekly

Bottega Taboo, Owned by the Famous Pop Star, Lika Osipova, is Creating a Buzz in LA

Ever heard of the Bottega Taboo, the latest culinary offering in Los Angeles? This new establishment has been creating a buzz around town, with the co-owners being none other than the famous pop star and award-winning TV personality Lika Osipova and designer Tata Michael. Their creative genius and unique combination of style and cutting-edge gourmet cuisine have brought a new wave of enthusiasm to the city’s culinary scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Exclusive: Inside a $13.6 Million Spanish Colonial Home Nestled in One of Hollywood’s Most Exclusive Enclaves

Everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Aniston has called LA’s swanky Bird Streets neighborhood home. Now, you too can live just like the rich and famous in the celeb-loved enclave.  Perched above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, a Spanish Colonial Revival just listed for a cool $13.6 million with Michael Nourman and Adam Sires of Nourmand & Associates. Dubbed Casa Olivia, the property was initially built in 1934. While well preserved, it’s since been given a contemporary refresh. Luckily, it still retains a ton of character. Spanning 6,470 square feet, the spread comprises a main residence, a separate guest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

3 Hospitalized After Violent Crash In Hollywood | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.18.2022 | 12:44 PM LOCATION: Selma / Argyle CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Selma and Argyle. Units arrived on scene and located a two vehicle crash. One of the vehicles crashed into a light pole, and two were trapped inside that vehicle. A total of three patients were transported, two immediate and one delayed. At least one of the patients is believed to be unresponsive per LAFD radio traffic. One female (possible driver of the white sedan) remains at the scene and is cooperating with the LAPD investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pasadena Magazine

465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
PASADENA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex

800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Wine dinner at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

For one night only on Jan. 28, Jean-Georges Beverly Hills is hosting The Mascot Wines dinner with Three Michelin Star Chef Christopher Kostow (The Charter Oak, The Restaurant at Meadowood in Napa Valley). The immersive dining experience is served family style with a selection of wines from The Mascot by the Harlan Family for an exceptional tasting experience. The price is $225++ per person for this one-night-only special dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Call the restaurant or go to OpenTable to make a reservation. 9850 Wilshire Blvd., (310)860-6700.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

"Trash Interceptor 007" is damaged from storms

The newly deployed trash collector at the Ballona Creek mouth in Playa del Rey has been damaged by the recent storms. The solar powered floating Trash Interceptor 007 is a pilot project the County of Los Angeles took on in efforts to stop trash from going into the ocean.  The county partnered with the device's creator, nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup, to be the first to test the Trash Interceptor device in the  United States, making it the tenth of its kind deployed in the world's oceans.Underwater steel cords attach the 007 to the jetty and the visible boom laying atop the water is what captures the trash.Since its launch in October, the device has stopped more than 42.5 tons of trash from reaching the ocean, according to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department.It's reported that work is being done to repair the storm's damage to the device. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

