Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut Sets a New World Record with a Massive Pizza Measuring Almost 13,990-square-footWilliamSalLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired New York Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal.Source MoneyLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
L.A. Weekly
Bottega Taboo, Owned by the Famous Pop Star, Lika Osipova, is Creating a Buzz in LA
Ever heard of the Bottega Taboo, the latest culinary offering in Los Angeles? This new establishment has been creating a buzz around town, with the co-owners being none other than the famous pop star and award-winning TV personality Lika Osipova and designer Tata Michael. Their creative genius and unique combination of style and cutting-edge gourmet cuisine have brought a new wave of enthusiasm to the city’s culinary scene.
Exclusive: Inside a $13.6 Million Spanish Colonial Home Nestled in One of Hollywood’s Most Exclusive Enclaves
Everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Aniston has called LA’s swanky Bird Streets neighborhood home. Now, you too can live just like the rich and famous in the celeb-loved enclave. Perched above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, a Spanish Colonial Revival just listed for a cool $13.6 million with Michael Nourman and Adam Sires of Nourmand & Associates. Dubbed Casa Olivia, the property was initially built in 1934. While well preserved, it’s since been given a contemporary refresh. Luckily, it still retains a ton of character. Spanning 6,470 square feet, the spread comprises a main residence, a separate guest...
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country
You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.
Details About PaliSociety’s Hollywood Hotel Emerge
Just in: Chef Casey Lane will take charge of the incoming Hollywood hotel’s restaurant concept
KTLA.com
L.A. home prices dropped second-most in nation in December; inventory remains high
If you’ve dipped your toe into the housing market recently, it would be completely understandable to have been scared away from the prospect of purchasing a home in California. High cost of homes, rising mortgage rates and recession fears have made the last couple months a precarious time to...
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
After Denying Corruption Allegations For Years, Former LA City Councilmember Jose Huizar Pleads Guilty To Racketeering
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —City Hall: Former L.A. City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering and tax evasion. For...
pasadenanow.com
Western Asset Management Renews Lease on Pasadena Headquarters, Largest Fourth Quarter Lease Deal in LA Area
Western Asset Management Company has renewed its lease on 184,500 square feet of space at the building in downtown Pasadena that carries its name: Western Asset Plaza, a five-story office building on the northwest corner of Colorado Blvd. and Los Robles Ave. In a statement, Irvine Company, which owns the...
fox10phoenix.com
Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
Wrongful death suit filed against Disneyland after woman allegedly fell on ride
According to the lawsuit, Disneyland cast members "snickered" and were "giggling" at the woman.
LAPD Chief Moore Bans Most Displays of `Thin Blue Line' Flag
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has issued a ban forbidding department personnel from sporting the "thin blue line" patch on their uniforms and similar bumper stickers on police vehicles, it was reported Saturday.
onscene.tv
3 Hospitalized After Violent Crash In Hollywood | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.18.2022 | 12:44 PM LOCATION: Selma / Argyle CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Selma and Argyle. Units arrived on scene and located a two vehicle crash. One of the vehicles crashed into a light pole, and two were trapped inside that vehicle. A total of three patients were transported, two immediate and one delayed. At least one of the patients is believed to be unresponsive per LAFD radio traffic. One female (possible driver of the white sedan) remains at the scene and is cooperating with the LAPD investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
westsidetoday.com
Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex
800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
beverlypress.com
Wine dinner at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
For one night only on Jan. 28, Jean-Georges Beverly Hills is hosting The Mascot Wines dinner with Three Michelin Star Chef Christopher Kostow (The Charter Oak, The Restaurant at Meadowood in Napa Valley). The immersive dining experience is served family style with a selection of wines from The Mascot by the Harlan Family for an exceptional tasting experience. The price is $225++ per person for this one-night-only special dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Call the restaurant or go to OpenTable to make a reservation. 9850 Wilshire Blvd., (310)860-6700.
"Trash Interceptor 007" is damaged from storms
The newly deployed trash collector at the Ballona Creek mouth in Playa del Rey has been damaged by the recent storms. The solar powered floating Trash Interceptor 007 is a pilot project the County of Los Angeles took on in efforts to stop trash from going into the ocean. The county partnered with the device's creator, nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup, to be the first to test the Trash Interceptor device in the United States, making it the tenth of its kind deployed in the world's oceans.Underwater steel cords attach the 007 to the jetty and the visible boom laying atop the water is what captures the trash.Since its launch in October, the device has stopped more than 42.5 tons of trash from reaching the ocean, according to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department.It's reported that work is being done to repair the storm's damage to the device.
SFGate
Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of...
Cold Weather Alert Extended Until Monday In Santa Clarita
A cold weather alert issued by the L.A. County Health Officer has been further extended to cover the weekend as temperatures remain low in Santa Clarita. According to the National Weather Service, wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include: Lancaster – Thursday, Jan. 19 to Monday, Jan. 24 ...
HipHopDX.com
Feezy Lebron Files $10M Tort Claim Against Deputy He Claims Threatened To Shoot Him
Los Angeles, CA - Feezy Lebron has filed a $10million tort claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Sabatine for allegedly threatening to shoot and kill him. Filing the claim through his attorneys, both of whom are from civil rights law firms, Lebron...
