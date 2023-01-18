Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
New Manitowoc Boys And Girls Club Executive Director Talks History, Plans for the Future
The recently-hired Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Manitowoc is a county native and a graduate of Reedsville High School. During an appearance this week on WOMT’s Be My Guest program, Jody Kasten spoke about the origin of the national organization. “There were three women in...
seehafernews.com
American Legion Post 477 Invites Women Veterans to Tell Their Story
American Legion Post 477 in St. Nazianz is inviting women veterans to tell their stories as a part of the I Am Not Invisible Campaign. This campaign was started by Army Veteran Elizabeth Esatbrooks as a way for women to tell their military stories, and to help them navigate the VA healthcare system.
WBAY Green Bay
Local non-profits affected by Amazon’s decision to end charity donation program
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some non-profits in our area are forced to brainstorm new ways to generate funding - when Amazon will end its charity donation program “Amazon Smiles” on February 20th. The Amazon program donates half a percent from certain purchases to non-profits. One place affected...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Historical Society Announces Romy Gosz Program
The Manitowoc County Historical Society is inviting the public out to their first Hungry for History program on February 16th, as they will be taking a look at the musical history of Roman “Romy” Gosz. Lloyd Gosz, youngest of the Gosz clan, will be on hand to share...
seehafernews.com
City of Sheboygan Names New Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations
The City of Sheboygan has named a new Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations. Adam Westbrook was appointed to the post on Monday by the City Council. The role became vacant following the resignation of Vicky Schneider in June of last year. Baker Tilly was hired to conduct a...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library Announces One-to-One Adult Literacy Training Session
The following article was submitted by Margo Meyer, the One-to-One Adult Literacy Partners Coordinator. What if I told you an opportunity exists within our community where you could make a difference in the lives of adults who want to improve their literacy skills? And what if this opportunity was flexible? It would be an opportunity built around your schedule! How often does that happen?
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Postpones Decision on Fleet Farm
Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council agreed Tuesday to establish a development agreement with Fleet Farm to build a new store along the west entrance to the city, but the details of that agreement have yet to be finalized. Fleet Farm wants to construct a 91,000-square-foot retail store with an automotive...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– The Manitowoc Police Department has released its monthly report for December. Click here to see how things changed over the past year. – $175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. Click here to learn more about the order. –...
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Nine departments respond to fire at St. Paul Lutheran AKA Halfway Church on STH 175 | By Ron Naab
January 18, 2023 – Lomira, WI – Nine fire departments responded to a call for a fire at St. Paul Lutheran Church, also known as Halfway Church on STH 175. The initial call came in just after 9 p.m. as Lomira Fire Department requested assistance from Allenton FD and Kewaskum FD to N9910 Hwy 175.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc PD offering reward for info on man accused of theft & forgery of financial documents
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is offering up to a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual accused of theft and forgery of financial documents. A vehicle had been stolen on January 2, 2023, and later recovered by law enforcement. After...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Racist “Hunting License” Case
A Manitowoc woman who left a racist hunting license on a vehicle in Walmart in 2020 has been sentenced. 50-year-old Cathleen A. Yauch was ordered to spend 90 days in the Manitowoc County Jail, spend three years on probation, complete 50 hours of community service, and write an apology letter to the victim.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
WBAY Green Bay
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/19/23 Church Steeple Fire South of Lomira
Fire damaged the steeple of a church south of Lomira Wednesday night. Officials with St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church say a passerby saw the flames and called in the fire. The fire was contained to the steeple of the church and there was no damage to the inside of the church. The cross and top portion of the steeple will have to be replaced. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at N9910 State Highway 175. No one was injured during the blaze. The cause of the fire is being determined, but the cross at the top of the steeple was lighted so it may have been electrical in nature. (Photos courtesy St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church-Facebook).
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Investigating a Rash of Five Vehicle Thefts in Three Days
Over a three-day stretch, five vehicles have been stolen in Green Bay. The Green Bay Police Department released this list of stolen vehicles. 2016 Kia Sportage – 200 Block of N. Broadway – Reported Stolen: 1/15/23. 2015 Hyundai Sonata – 1000 Block of Caroline Street – Reported Stolen:...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in 2022 Arson Case
The man accused of setting fire to a residence in Manitowoc has been sentenced. 44-year-old Dang Vang will spend 2 years in prison and two years on extended supervision after being found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Arson of a Building Without the Owner’s Consent.
Comments / 0