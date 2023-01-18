ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Report names Dallas the best city in the nation for downtown living experience

DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt that downtown Dallas is a spectacle. It has one of the most underappreciated skylines, great restaurants and tons of fun things to do. Now there is more reason to appreciate downtown Dallas, as it has been named the top city for downtown living in the nation by StorageCafe. Officials say this determination was based on a combination of metrics including cost of living, apartment options, entertainment, safety and other desirable urban features.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

WATCH: Fort Worth native Mallory James Mahoney talks Disney Channel show

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fort Worth native Mallory James Mahoney stars in the Disney Channel original series Bunk’d. Plot synopsis: Emma, Ravi, and Zuri Ross head off to a rustic summer camp in Maine, where their parents met as teens. Along with their new friends, love triangle, and the fears of the camp, the trio tries their best to settle into their exciting and challenging new lives at Camp Kikiwaka.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

WATCH: Master Minds host, star discuss hit game show

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody put away your smartphone. We’ve got some trivia experts that’ll make you smarter. They call the show Master Minds, the ultimate battle of knowledge. They’re back for a new season on the Game Show Network. Host Brooke Burns and Mark Labbett, aka...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Texas is the 7th best state to drive in, study finds

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you wanted another reason to love Texas, then you may need to look toward its roadways. Yes, that’s right. Texas is one of the best states in the nation to drive in, that’s according to a new study from WalletHub. The study ranked...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

WATCH: Here are some of the coolest gadgets show at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Consumer Electronics Show is enormous. We’re talking 3200 companies from 150 countries taking up 2.1 million square feet. This thing is unbelievable. Of course, there are always lots of flat-screen TVs, and even a wireless OLED this year, and there’s smart stuff everywhere. Smart toys, smart sanitizing robots, a smart bird feeder, a smart dog collar, a smart avocado tester, even a smart punching bag.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy