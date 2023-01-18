DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt that downtown Dallas is a spectacle. It has one of the most underappreciated skylines, great restaurants and tons of fun things to do. Now there is more reason to appreciate downtown Dallas, as it has been named the top city for downtown living in the nation by StorageCafe. Officials say this determination was based on a combination of metrics including cost of living, apartment options, entertainment, safety and other desirable urban features.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO