Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Looking for a night out in North Texas? This spot uses technology to immerse you into the virtual gaming world
If you're looking for a new way to have some fun with your friends and family without sacrificing quality food for entertainment, this North Texas spot is one of the only immersive interactive sports and game spots in North Texas.
Report names Dallas the best city in the nation for downtown living experience
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt that downtown Dallas is a spectacle. It has one of the most underappreciated skylines, great restaurants and tons of fun things to do. Now there is more reason to appreciate downtown Dallas, as it has been named the top city for downtown living in the nation by StorageCafe. Officials say this determination was based on a combination of metrics including cost of living, apartment options, entertainment, safety and other desirable urban features.
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
WATCH: Fort Worth native Mallory James Mahoney talks Disney Channel show
DALLAS (KDAF) — Fort Worth native Mallory James Mahoney stars in the Disney Channel original series Bunk’d. Plot synopsis: Emma, Ravi, and Zuri Ross head off to a rustic summer camp in Maine, where their parents met as teens. Along with their new friends, love triangle, and the fears of the camp, the trio tries their best to settle into their exciting and challenging new lives at Camp Kikiwaka.
Dallas Children Advocacy Center hosts Mahjong for a Mission Fundraising event
DALLAS (KDAF) — Board games can definitely get heated depending on how you play, and Stephanie Mendez learned the game of mahjong at the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, but we’re not gonna get heated because we’re here for a cause. “We are a local agency here...
This is the most popular coffee drink in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs a good cup of Joe to get their day started in this day and age as coffee has taken the world by storm for working Americans, but what is the most popular drink in the US?. It’s time to really get in the coffee-drinking...
Study: Dallas, other Texas cities among the best in US for cheese lovers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheese is no doubt one of the best things in life. It’s great on everything and adds a unique flavor profile to any meal. Whether you like cheese on pizza, pasta, or burgers, there is no wrong way to enjoy cheese. But where is the...
WATCH: Master Minds host, star discuss hit game show
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody put away your smartphone. We’ve got some trivia experts that’ll make you smarter. They call the show Master Minds, the ultimate battle of knowledge. They’re back for a new season on the Game Show Network. Host Brooke Burns and Mark Labbett, aka...
Need a fun Valentine’s Day gift? Adopt an animal at Dallas Zoo for your Valentine
DALLAS (KDAF) — Valentine’s Day is approaching and this year, give a gift that your loved one will never forget. If that special person in your life loves animals, this promotion from Dallas Zoo is the perfect gift idea for you. Now through Valentine’s Day, you can adopt...
WATCH: This North Texas brunch spot is the perfect place for a Sunday morning meal
One thing about North Texas is that we take brunch seriously. One brunch spot in North Dallas has carefully crafted a menu that is straight out of a foodie's dream.
Dallas, Austin eateries ranked among America’s most popular bagel shops: report
While everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and also among the most delicious of all time, there are a few staples that are a must, especially for breakfast on the go, bagels.
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys to keep the winning going in the NFL Playoffs against, yet again, the San Francisco 49ers, thankfully, the winning tradition continues in North Texas thanks to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from...
WATCH: Check out how Underdogs in Flower Mound makes its signature smash burgers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you in the mood for a mouthwatering burger? We are taking you to the Riverwalk in Flower Mound for some tips on creating your own. Greg Retz, CEO of Riverwalk Social in the new Riverwalk Area of Flower Mound, shows us how to make the best burger you have ever eaten.
How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dallas using data from AAA.
WATCH: Garland-raised rapper Cush with a C performs exclusive song
If you are involved in the Dallas rap scene, chances are you have heard of Kevin Cushingberry Jr., also known as Cush with a C.
Hungry? These are the best spots for chicken curry around Dallas
It's a great day to be alive in North Texas as the sun is shining and the temperatures aren't too cold or too hot, so, it proves to be the perfect day to get out and about to enjoy some Indian cuisine, more specifically, some delicious chicken curry.
Texas is the 7th best state to drive in, study finds
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you wanted another reason to love Texas, then you may need to look toward its roadways. Yes, that’s right. Texas is one of the best states in the nation to drive in, that’s according to a new study from WalletHub. The study ranked...
WATCH: Inside look at Recess Fitness Club in Dallas
This North Texas fitness club wants to bring back the days of recess, where you can sweat, meet friends and have fun.
WATCH: Here are some of the coolest gadgets show at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Consumer Electronics Show is enormous. We’re talking 3200 companies from 150 countries taking up 2.1 million square feet. This thing is unbelievable. Of course, there are always lots of flat-screen TVs, and even a wireless OLED this year, and there’s smart stuff everywhere. Smart toys, smart sanitizing robots, a smart bird feeder, a smart dog collar, a smart avocado tester, even a smart punching bag.
