WBKO
Tops name L’Damian Washington Receivers Coach, Passing Game Coordinatior
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Head Coach Tyson Helton has named L’Damian Washington as WKU Football’s receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Washington comes to The Hill by way of Oklahoma where he spent the 2022 season as the interim wide receivers coach for the Sooners. “This program...
WBKO
Injury riddled Hilltoppers fall to Charlotte
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An injury riddled WKU Hilltopper team fell to Charlotte 75-71 in Diddle Arena on Saturday night. WKU was without the nation’s leading shot blocker Jamarion Sharp on Saturday night. Additionally, sixth year senior starting guard Luke Frampton suffered a knee injury less than three minutes into the game and was unable to return. Out two starters, the injuries proved too much to overcome as the Hilltoppers fell to Charlotte in a heartbreaking 75-71 loss in E.A. Diddle Arena.
WBKO
WKU Volleyball announces staff changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Head volleyball coach Travis Hudson announced the hiring of former Purdue All-American Jena Otec to his coaching staff, while assistant coach Craig Bere is being promoted to associate head coach prior to the 2023 season. Bere, who has been with the program since 2015, has...
WBKO
Lady Toppers five game win streak snapped at Charlotte
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (9-9, 6-3 C-USA) had its five-game win streak snapped at Charlotte (8-10, 4-5 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Toppers fell to the 49ers, 72-65, in a game that feature 15 lead changes and seven ties. “We talked before the game...
clarksvillenow.com
Govs cheerleading team, mascot post top five finishes at National Championships
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University’s cheer and dance teams recently competed in the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships, Jan. 13-15, at the Walt Disney World Resort. Leading the teams’ results, Austin Peay’s mascot “Governor Peay” finished second in the...
WBKO
WKU held scoreless in overtime as it falls to La Tech 85-74
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Men’s Basketball team lost its fifth straight game against La Tech, as the Hilltoppers are held scoreless in overtime, leading to the Bulldogs winning 85-74. Five Hilltoppers scored in double figures as Jamarion Sharp led the way with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Dayvion McKnight followed with 12 points and 8 assists and scored his 1,000th career point. Jairus Hamilton and Luke Frampton both finished with 11 points.
WBKO
Lady Tops continue winning streak with double-digit victory over La Tech
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (9-8, 6-2 C-USA) is up to five straight wins after a 66-55 victory against Louisiana Tech (11-7, 4-4 C-USA) on Thursday night in Bowling Green. With the win, WKU is in sole possession of second place in the Conference USA standings....
yoursportsedge.com
Christian County Looking for Volleyball Head Coach
The search is underway for a new volleyball coach at Christian County High School. Athletic department officials at Christian County confirmed to YourSportsEdge.Com Friday afternoon that Rick Erickson was no longer the coach of the team. Officials say they had decided to move the program in a “different direction.”
Clarksville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Clarksville. The West Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The Kenwood High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
WBKO
Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
whopam.com
Christian County Schools Receives Approval for Class 6A Reassignment in Football
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (January 20, 2023). The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control recently approved a Christian County Public Schools request for Christian County High School football to participate in Class 6A beginning the 2023 playing season. Christian County High School will be assigned to Class 6A, District 1 along with Daviess County, Henderson County, and McCracken County.
WBKO
Ryan Quarles’ first visit to Bowling Green after cancellation of campaign stop
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ryan Quarles, Agriculture Commissioner and Republican candidate for Governor of Kentucky, delivered his final keynote speech at the 2023 Kentucky Commodity Conference. This marks his first appearance in Bowling Green since his last visit was canceled. His campaign stop with the Republican Women’s Club of...
clarksvillenow.com
Wyatt Johnson’s Katherine Johnson Cannata, Sidney Johnson honored with Patriot award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Katherine Johnson Cannata and Sidney Johnson, dealer principals from the Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group, were recently honored with the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The ESGR is the Defense Department agency promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and...
whvoradio.com
Hoptown This Morning with Eddie Owen and Kim Allen – Weekdays 6am-9am
Eddie Owen is a Hopkinsville native and started on the radio exactly one week after graduating high school. He attended UK where he majored in broadcasting. Now after 40+ years of radio and television experience, he is the co-host of Hoptown This Morning on 96.5FM and 1480AM with Ann Petrie and also holds down 9 AM – Noon on WKDZ.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Ricky Wooten
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Glasgow and Barren County know that when they need help, there is one person that they can always count on to be there. Ricky Wooten serves as a counselor with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation at the Kentucky Career Center in Glasgow. He helps people with disabilities get jobs and training.
wnky.com
Bowling Green Hardee’s wants to make a deal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’ve driven by the Hardee’s on Russellville Rd. then you might have seen its interesting sign. It amusingly says “will trade eggs for employees” with a kill two birds with one stone kind of idea behind it. Renee Henderson, general...
WBKO
Bowling Green’s Corvette plant creates sports cars and opportunities for workers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - General Motors is celebrating its 70th year of production of the Corvette, 41 of which have taken place in the heart of Southcentral Kentucky. Since 1981, the city of Bowling Green has produced over one million of the 1.75 million Corvettes worldwide. From models like...
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology
Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
WBKO
Cooler today before rain returns later this weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday looks dry with less wind and highs more seasonable, topping out in the 40s. As for the weekend, one half looks good, the other half...not so much! Widespread showers return Sunday morning, so any church goers WILL need the rain gear. Rain could mix with wet snow in the far northern portions of the area Sunday morning, but nothing significant is expected. We get ONE dry and sunny day for a break on Monday before yet another system arrives with what looks to be MAINLY rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
