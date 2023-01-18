ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Chris Ford, a three-time champion with the Boston Celtics, dies at age 74

By Ben Rohrbach, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22I204_0kJ9hzSC00

Chris Ford, the former Villanova star who won championships with the Boston Celtics as both a player and a coach, died at the age of 74 on Wednesday, his family announced in a statement through the NBA team.

"Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates," the Fords said in a press release on Thursday afternoon. "He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."

Check back soon for more details.

– – – – – – –

is a senior NBA writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at or follow him on Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On this day: Maravich signs with Celtics; Powe, Vranković born

On this day in Boston Celtics history, iconic Hall of Fame guard “Pistol” Pete Maravich signed with the Boston Celtics in the twilight of his famed career in 1980. Maravich began his pro career with the Atlanta Hawks, who picked him up with the third pick of the 1970 NBA Draft after three seasons playing for Louisiana State (1967-70). The Pennsylvania native’s Hawks collided with the Celtics in the playoffs in his second year in the league but were eliminated five games to two. After that season, Maravich’s play elevated to an elite level, rising to the sixth-highest scoring player in the league in his third season.
BOSTON, MA
WSOC Charlotte

Bill Schonely, the iconic Trail Blazers announcer credited with starting 'Rip City,' dies at 93

Longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely, who first coined the iconic phrase “Rip City,” has died, the team announced. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Trail Blazers legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely," Trail Blazers president of business operations Dewayne Hankins . "Our hearts go out to his wife, Dottie, and the entire Schonely family during this difficult time. Bill was a warm, engaging and sharp person – always up for a joke, a keen observation or a kind remark. His mark on the organization, the state of Oregon and all of sports broadcasting will be felt for generations. No one loved Rip City more than Bill did and we are all forever grateful for his contributions to the community."
PORTLAND, OR
WSOC Charlotte

Celtics' Marcus Smart helped off court vs. Raptors after rolling ankle

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was helped off the court just before halftime of their game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday after sustaining a right ankle sprain. Smart was coming off a screen set by Al Horford on the wing at Scotiabank Arena late in the second quarter when he stepped awkwardly on his right ankle and completely rolled it on its side.
BOSTON, MA
WSOC Charlotte

Djokovic bothered by leg, heckler during Australian Open win

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out his bothersome hamstring. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.
WSOC Charlotte

Busted first down chain slows Giants-Eagles playoff game

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — There was a busted link at the Linc. The NFC divisional playoff game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field was briefly stopped in the opening quarter Saturday night because of a broken first down chain. The NFL still uses chains connected to two signal poles to measure the distance to a first down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
126K+
Followers
147K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy