Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Centers activated Friday, on standby for Saturday-Monday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate on Friday, January 20. The warming centers will go on standby for Saturday, January 21, through Monday, January 23. Volunteers can sign up by following the links below. The following sites will be open Thursday and Friday nights, and any...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Center to open Sunday night
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will open again Sunday night, Jan. 22, and is on standby Monday and Tuesday. Egan is not open Saturday night (Jan. 21) Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church until midnight. Information and links also available at eganwarmingcenters.org. Please consider signing...
focushillsboro.com
Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain
A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
kqennewsradio.com
SOUTH UMPQUA HIGH SCHOOL CLOSED MONDAY
South Umpqua High School will be closed on Monday. A school district release said this applies to students and staff, with all activities at the school canceled for the day. A minor heating unit fire occurred early Saturday, so crews will work on Monday to assess the situation and verify that all systems are working properly.
nbc16.com
EWEB, Eugene negotiating over riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
kqennewsradio.com
4 TRANSIENTS CITED FOR LITTERING IN DUCK POND AREA
4 transients were cited in 2 littering incidents in the Duck Pond area, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at about 11:40 a.m. a 47-year old woman and a 52-year old man were contacted in their camp between Newton Creek and Garden Valley near the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The report described the camp as “immense” and is connected to numerous trees in the area. There were multiple shopping carts full of trash surrounding the camp and trash was scattered on the ground as well. Both were cited and released. They were issued trash bags and instructed to clean up their mess and to return the shopping carts to where they belong.
KVAL
ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
kezi.com
Missing Elmira teen found
ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered teenager who they say left home early on Wednesday morning. According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home at about 5:21 a.m. in the...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CITED AFTER FIRE AT GADDIS PARK
Two people were cited by Roseburg Police following a fire at Gaddis Park on Tuesday. The RPD report said just after 6:10 p.m. the incident under the pavilion in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street was called in. A 35-year old man and a 30-year old woman were on the scene. The woman admitted to adding items to the fire and was cited for outdoor burning and was released. The man had numerous items and trash around the area and was cited for offensive littering before being released.
kezi.com
Taking a look inside the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters' in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene continues to battle the homelessness crisis, one local shelter is helping work to get people off the streets and back on track. It's called the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters.' It may be small, sitting at only 20 huts, but it's something camp manager, Nathan Showers, is very proud to be a part of.
nbc16.com
Man set Grants Pass elementary school on fire after doing drugs, police say
GRANTS PASS. Ore. — Police have arrested a man who allegedly set an elementary school on fire after doing drugs. Grants Pass Police and Grants Pass Fire & Rescue responded to Lincoln Elementary School for a fire alarm on January 14, shortly after 1:30 a.m. The first officer on...
nbc16.com
Springfield State of the City Address highlights
“Be courageous and serve. When you have the courage to follow your dreams, Springfield is better for it.”. A message about courage from Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon, in his State of the City Address at the Wildish Theater Thursday night. The speech highlighted some of the issues the city has...
Emerald Media
Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
kezi.com
Coos County first responders help driver escape flooded road
COQUILLE, Ore. -- Emergency personnel helped a driver whose vehicle had been stuck in floodwaters escape to dry ground on Monday, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. According to the CCSO, deputies heard a call about a vehicle stuck in flood waters on Fish Trap Road east of...
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED FOR CARELESS DRIVING FOLLOWING WRECK
A Winston woman was cited for careless driving following a vehicle wreck Monday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:20 a.m. officers responded to the accident at the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Rice Avenue. The 18-year old driver said she was traveling north on Stephens and fell asleep. The sedan left the roadway and struck a light pole on the sidewalk. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and had to be towed. Pacific Power was notified so they could deal with the pole’s damage.
nbc16.com
Sheriff's Office: Possibly armed subject reported near Creswell High School
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office says that around 3:39 p.m. Thursday afternoon they received information from a Creswell School District employee saying that a person was laying in the grass near Creswell High School, and possibly armed with a gun; the employee who had made the report received the information second-hand.
nbc16.com
'An Ode to Joy': Brail's Restaurant holds remembrance for owner Sang Joo Knudtson
EUGENE, Ore. — A remembrance was held Saturday for the owner of Brail's Restaurant. Sang Joo Knudtson, better known as Joy, has been a familiar face to regulars. She earned the nickname "Umma" - the Korean word for mother, something both customers and employees called her. Brail's is known...
Comments / 1