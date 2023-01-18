Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] There are Real Diamonds and Gold in New York City Sidewalk Cracks!
Today I visit and do some treasure hunting in the Diamond District in New York City and demonstrate how to find Real Diamonds and Gold in the Sidewalk cracks. Treasure hunting in NYC. via Klesh. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an...
Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC’s largest townhouse for $80M
Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known as Carlos Slim Helú — previously listed the 20,000-square-foot property for the same price in 2015. At the time, that $80 million ask was a record price in the city — and today, it’s the priciest townhouse for sale across the city, according to StreetEasy data. Moreover, if the property sells...
Is Party City Closing Their Stores In New York?
On the heels of its bankruptcy announcement, many people are wondering if Party City will be closing down its stores here in New York.
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Carol and Nicholas Santoro celebrate 60th anniversary at Cafe Bella Vita
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Carol and Nicholas Santoro celebrated their diamond anniversary recently, with the help of their beloved family members. The couple’s 60th anniversary was toasted on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cafe Bella Vita, attended by their three daughters and five grandchildren. “My father and mother are...
NYC will house migrants at cruise terminal, but details limited from Mayor Adams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city would establish its latest emergency relief center housing migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, but offered few details. Adams’ emailed announcement said the new humanitarian emergency relief center, which officials call “HERCs,” will house 1,000 men to...
Village Voice
Weird Facts about NYC Even New Yorkers May Not Know
There’s more to the city that never sleeps than meets the eye. Apart from the obvious advancement and beauty New York City is known for, we’re here to delve into the weird, the peculiar, and the strange side of the city that hides behind the facade of skyscrapers and night lights. Some weird facts about NYC are sure to pique your interest—well enough so that you would be interested in traveling to the city itself. As for New Yorkers and seasoned migrants who think that they know everything there is about the city, some of these may stump even you.
Early Addition: Guess whose Nissan has 5 unpaid speeding tickets in New York City?
Because you guessed right, it's the Nissan that George Santos has been driving, here are your early links: Elizabeth Holmes still in an estate and not a prison cell, it's Porch Pop season, and more. [ more › ]
New York City has lacked snow so far this winter, but late-season storms can cripple the Big Apple
There's something magical about walking through the streets of New York City while snow falls. As we move into the middle of winter and approach Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, millions in the Big Apple and along the I-95 corridor wonder, "Where's the snow?"
The Baccarat Hotel Is Now Serving One of the Most Decadent Afternoon Teas in New York City
There are plenty of places to get afternoon tea in New York City, but one Manhattan mainstay just unveiled a new service that promises to be more extravagant than the rest. The Baccarat Hotel, part of the legendary French crystal company King Louis XV founded 250 years ago, has launched an aptly named Crystal Tea that will bring gourmands glitz, glamor and gorgeous food. The “first-of-its-kind offering” will see a range of elevated sandwiches and pastries served up to diners on one of Baccarat’s elegant three-tier pastry stands. “Afternoon tea service is not part of the Baccarat crystal brand’s legendary history, but...
Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery: An age-old family recipe is a staple of the Lower East Side
NEW YORK - On the Lower East Side, the name Yonah Schimmel calls to mind one thing: the knish."A knish is potato, or something mixed with potato, with onions and spices, like salt and pepper, wrapped in a very, very thin dough, round and baked," co-owner Ellen Anistratov said. "The taste is very soothing. It's very warm. You just want more of that."At Yonah Schimmel Knish Bakery on Houston Street, the soft knishes are handmade in the basement kitchen and hoisted upstairs to the storefront on an original dumbwaiter. The business first got its start as a pushcart at the turn of...
This New York City Hasn’t Seen Snow In 316 Days
It’s hard to imagine why one city in New York would be “praying for snow,” but this city desperately needs it.
Top dog names in New York City
Dog names tell a lot about not only the dog, but the family, location, and lifestyle. While a recent article discussed the significance of people/dog name crossovers and the most popular choices for each, a recent discussion was prompted on Reddit after a list of the most popular dog names in New York City was posted.
The iron hand of gov’t is the biggest reason NYC’s economy hasn’t recovered from COVID
Don’t ignore the hidden reason the city economy is still struggling so long after the pandemic ended: the way our government (city and state) discourages job creation and economic growth. A host of labor statistics paint a grim picture of the city’s recovery: We are still down 12% from our pre-pandemic total of jobs (and recovering that last slice will take nearly two more years), while the nation’s up 500,000. Unemployment’s around 6%, nearly twice the national level. Worse, the actual workforce has shrunk by 300,000, thanks to some giving up on Gotham entirely and moving away and others just giving up...
pix11.com
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
4 Regal Cinemas theaters in NY, NJ to be shut down as company cuts down on costs
Some theaters shutting their doors include those in Union Square and Cortlandt Town Center in Westchester County. In New Jersey, Hamilton Commons and Pohatcong Stadium will be closing, as well.
Chase ATMs in NYC closing early over ‘rising crime’ and ‘vagrancy’
Crime is making it a lot harder to get cash in the Big Apple. You can bank on it. Chase Bank is locking up multiple around-the-clock ATMs early “due to rising crime.” “Our apologies. We decide (sic) to close several ATM vestibules at 5 PM or 6 PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” Chase tweeted this week. But the bank was cagey about the extent of the cutbacks. “For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” a Chase...
Law student's family says he went missing after visiting NYC gay bar
A New York City law student has been missing for nearly two weeks, and his brother said his last known location was a gay bar in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Jordan Taylor, 29, a first-year law student at the City University of New York, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 8, according to his brother and the New York City Police Department.
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
