Winds slowly back off today, but this morning is blustery! Wind chills start in the teens and then we warm into the 50s. We will see sunshine for the first half of the day with clouds rolling in this afternoon. Friday looks beautiful with 50s and light winds! Saturday morning we will have a chance for snow moving into the panhandle and far northwest OK. Temps at the surface will be above freezing in OKC, so while we may see a few flakes or even sleet, no accumulation is expected. The bulk of the snow will fall in the far north and into Kansas with a few slick spots possible. For most of Oklahoma this will have little impact. Our team of trackers will be out, and we will update you. Sunday looks dry with highs in the upper 40s.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO