Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Snowstorm Leads To Crashes, Interstate Closure In Colorado
Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure. Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy...
news9.com
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
news9.com
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky
A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
news9.com
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa attorney who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond. In addition to the rape charges, Krigel is also accused of intimidating two people who testified...
news9.com
Thursday Morning Winds Back Off For Warmer Temps In Afternoon
Winds slowly back off today, but this morning is blustery! Wind chills start in the teens and then we warm into the 50s. We will see sunshine for the first half of the day with clouds rolling in this afternoon. Friday looks beautiful with 50s and light winds! Saturday morning we will have a chance for snow moving into the panhandle and far northwest OK. Temps at the surface will be above freezing in OKC, so while we may see a few flakes or even sleet, no accumulation is expected. The bulk of the snow will fall in the far north and into Kansas with a few slick spots possible. For most of Oklahoma this will have little impact. Our team of trackers will be out, and we will update you. Sunday looks dry with highs in the upper 40s.
news9.com
Oklahoma Ranchers Receive Federal Funding
An Oklahoma company is getting funding from the federal government in order to help prevent another meat production shortage. Dry Creek Meats is one of 25 companies receiving grant money. Rancher Bret Riley said the money will allow him to pay for labor for the next three years, and continue...
news9.com
State Legislators Propose Bills To Reimburse Parents of Homeschooled, Charter School Students
State legislators are filing two bills which would allow the state to reimburse parents who elect to enroll their children in charter schools or homeschool. Republican Senators Julie Daniels and Shane Jett authored Senate Bill 822 which would allow parents to set up an account with the Oklahoma State Treasurer to reimburse education service providers.
news9.com
Oklahoma Democrats File Several Bills, Including Minimum Wage Increase
Oklahoma Democrats have been filing their own bills amid a wave of Republican filings. State Sen. George Young has filed nearly a dozen bills now, including one to create a race and equality commission and another to raise the state's minimum wage. Other bills filed include a bill to provide...
Comments / 0