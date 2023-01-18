ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

news9.com

Snowstorm Leads To Crashes, Interstate Closure In Colorado

Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure. Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy...
DENVER, CO
news9.com

Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky

A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Thursday Morning Winds Back Off For Warmer Temps In Afternoon

Winds slowly back off today, but this morning is blustery! Wind chills start in the teens and then we warm into the 50s. We will see sunshine for the first half of the day with clouds rolling in this afternoon. Friday looks beautiful with 50s and light winds! Saturday morning we will have a chance for snow moving into the panhandle and far northwest OK. Temps at the surface will be above freezing in OKC, so while we may see a few flakes or even sleet, no accumulation is expected. The bulk of the snow will fall in the far north and into Kansas with a few slick spots possible. For most of Oklahoma this will have little impact. Our team of trackers will be out, and we will update you. Sunday looks dry with highs in the upper 40s.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Ranchers Receive Federal Funding

An Oklahoma company is getting funding from the federal government in order to help prevent another meat production shortage. Dry Creek Meats is one of 25 companies receiving grant money. Rancher Bret Riley said the money will allow him to pay for labor for the next three years, and continue...
OKLAHOMA STATE

