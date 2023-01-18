(WLUK) -- All of Northeast Wisconsin is in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. The latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows two counties, Juneau and Adams in central Wisconsin, in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face mask in public indoor settings. Another four counties in the Milwaukee area, as well as Jackson County in western Wisconsin, are in the "medium" category. At that level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO