All of Northeast Wisconsin has low COVID-19 spread
(WLUK) -- All of Northeast Wisconsin is in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. The latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows two counties, Juneau and Adams in central Wisconsin, in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face mask in public indoor settings. Another four counties in the Milwaukee area, as well as Jackson County in western Wisconsin, are in the "medium" category. At that level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
Wisconsin sees first uptick in rolling COVID case average in 10 days
MADISON (WLUK) -- For the first time in a week and a half, Wisconsin's new COVID-19 cases saw a slight uptick. The state Department of Health Services reported 771 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. That pushed the seven-day average to 556, its first increase since Jan. 9. Seven-day average test...
Majority of Wisconsin businesses expect a recession in 2023, but remain hopeful
APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state's economy will enter a recession this year. That's the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a recession is a significant decline in economic activity...
Survey: 60% of Wisconsin businesses expect a recession in 2023
MADISON (WLUK) -- More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state's economy will enter a recession in 2023. That's the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. The survey found that 39% of Wisconsin business owners rated the state's economy as strong or very...
Wisconsin We Energies crews in California help save a woman in a crash
(WLUK) -- A Wisconsin We Energies crew did more than just help restore power in California after a series of strong storms, they saved a woman's life. The crew was part of a 50-person team of We Energies and WPS employees sent to the central part of the sunshine state earlier this month.
Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field
HERMAN, Wis. (AP) --A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field. No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind...
Jeff Dunham taking tour to Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS (WLUK) -- A popular comedian and ventriloquist will be at the Wisconsin State Fair. Jeff Dunam will perform his new show on the State Fair Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Dunham has filled arenas across the U.S. and the world with many blockbuster tours....
The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour coming to Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS (WLUK) -- A kid-friendly show is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour will perform on the main stage Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The show includes kid-friendly versions of top tunes like “Anti-Hero,” “About That Time,” “Sunroof,” and “Late Night Talking.”
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Happy National Cheese Lover's Day! Here's how to celebrate
(WLUK) -- It's a day to celebrate Wisconsin's most famous product!. Friday is National Cheese Lover's Day. According to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, if the state were a country, it would rank fourth in the world in cheese production. Wisconsin produced 3.47 billion pounds of cheese in 2021, tops in the U.S. Of that, about 40,000 pounds annually comes from the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Babcock Dairy Plant.
PHOTOS | Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Snow lovers finally got something to cheer on Thursday when Winter Storm Carson dropped several inches on Northeast Wisconsin. The snow made for some amazing photos, from beautiful scenery to wildlife to snowmen. Send us your photos and videos here:. The snow may bring thoughts of spending time...
Robert Morris Dominates Second Half, Outpaces Phoenix 72-38
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men's basketball team was back at the Resch Center Saturday night taking on the Robert Morris Colonials. It was a two point game at the half before the Colonials eventually took the contest 72-38. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix (2-19, 1-9 HL) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Clarence Cummings III and Jack Rose tallied six points apiece for GB.
