Read full article on original website
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestlinginc.com
Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing
Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay Briscoe's Mother And Neighbors Comment On His Passing
The shock of Jay Briscoe's tragic passing continues to be felt amongst the pro wrestling community. On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old – real name Jamin Pugh – was fatally killed in a car accident close to his address in Laurel, Delaware. Since the devastating news emerged, many touching stories and heartfelt tributes have been posted across social media about the former ROH World Champion. Closer to home, Briscoe's grieving mother, Jana Pugh, has spoken proudly about her late son.
wrestlinginc.com
Police Reportedly Do Wellness Check On Kevin Nash
Earlier this week, wrestling Kevin Nash caused quite a stir when he remarked on his Kliq This podcast that "Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean — time flies when you're having fun." When pushed by co-host Sean Oliver to "not joke" about that, Nash replied, "I can do whatever I want, as long as I leave a note." The exchange led to more than a bit of concern online, and according to a new report that concern reached all the way to the local authorities.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Describes Text Jeff Hardy Sent After Jay Briscoe's Passing
Matt Hardy detailed the text he received from his brother, Jeff, after news broke that Jay Briscoe had died in a car accident in Delaware on Tuesday. Briscoe was eight days shy of turning 39 and was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother, Mark. The Briscoe brothers were in the midst of their 13th run with the ROH tag team gold.
Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens And Rumored Uncle Howdy Reportedly Backstage At WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble premium live event is only a skip and a hop away for WWE, which means more things are bound to be happening on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." And some of those happenings seem to involve stars crossing over from one show to a next, as well as mysterious men getting involved in matches named after early 2000s sci-fi films and sponsored by Mountain Dew.
webisjericho.com
NXT Talent Reveals They Attempted Suicide Last Week
Current NXT star Amari Miller took the brave step on Monday night to reveal she attempted suicide a week ago. No further details were shared in the TikTok video, and she captioned the video, “I show this not for sympathy but to relate and know that you are not alone and I’m here for anyone that needs a ear to listen!” The video has since been deleted, but multiple copies have been saved and are readily available on social media.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Has Roman Reigns’ WWE Title In His Sights
Sami Zayn is talking about the possibility of winning the WWE Title even though Roman Reigns currently holds that title and they are part of The Bloodline together. Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 2020, which is over 870 days. Reigns also won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 meaning he’s held that title for nearly nine months too.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens's Family Donates Large Sum To Briscoe Family Fund
The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the tragic death of Jay Briscoe, who passed away this past Tuesday following a car accident. The accident also saw Briscoe's two daughters injured, compounding an already terrible situation for the family, and leading to a GiveSendGo page being started to help raise money for Briscoe's wife and children during this difficult time.
wrestlinginc.com
Darby Allin Did Something In AEW That WCW Wouldn't Have Allowed
The wrestling world is constantly evolving and adapting, and not just in terms of the in-ring work. Behind-the-scenes culture has also shifted, and Tony Schiavone is someone who has been able to witness it during his many years in the business. On his latest "What Happened When" podcast, Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin's recent pre-match videos as an example.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
Yardbarker
Jay Briscoe's daughter regains feeling in lower extremities
The daughters of the late Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) had some positive advancements in their recovery Friday following Tuesday's car accident that took the life of their father and sent both of them to the hospital with serious injuries. The news was relayed through two representatives of a local non-profit...
stillrealtous.com
Two WWE Signings Revealed
WWE has been on a bit of a signing spree over the last few months and though it’s been common for the company to bring back former stars fresh faces are also getting signed as well. PWInsider is now reporting that WWE has signed the following two names:. –...
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason WWE ‘Spoiled’ Cody Rhodes Royal Rumble Return
On the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes declared that he was going to be in the Royal Rumble. He was last seen in a WWE ring at WWE Hell in a Cell, having already sustained an injury that would require surgery, in June 2022. On the recent...
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Made The Call To Split Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
It was Triple H’s decision for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to be defended separately, despite the titles being unified last year. In May 2022, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold, in what was promoted as a title unification match. Recently, WWE has begun...
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released From WWE
WWE has been going through some major changes in recent weeks as Vince McMahon has returned and several names have parted ways with the company. Now it seems that a Hall of Famer is done with WWE as D-Von Dudley confirmed his departure today. PWInsider reports that D-Von Dudley was...
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestlers Who Regret Their Own Moves
A carefully curated moveset is as much a part of a professional wrestler as their entrance music or ring gear. We become familiar with the arsenal of our favorite performers and anticipate the situations where they could best hit that 619, GTS, or Scissor Me Timbers. The best moves become more recognizable than the performers themselves, and are frequently adopted by talents in other companies, passed on to related characters (like Undertaker and Kane's Tombstone Piledriver) or the next generation of wrestlers.
Comments / 0