Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
African Community Education in Worcester receives $3M for renovations, moves into Gage Street
When African Community Education was founded 16 years ago, the nonprofit was registered to co-founder Dr. Olga Valdman’s apartment and people would laugh when she drew up what a potential building would look like. On Tuesday, the nonprofit started holding its programming in its new home at 51 Gage...
Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report
(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to invest his prize
A $1 million lottery prize winner came forward to claim their cash on Jan. 12. But, they told the Massachusetts State Lottery, they don’t plan on spending it — at least not right away. Robert Mathews of Blackstone won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket called...
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Moving history: People power 1805 barn restoration in Northampton
As a drummer snapped out a tight drum roll on his snare, a 223-year-old building began a 40-foot slide, pulled by a large crowd of volunteers tugging ropes, back to its original position behind 66 Bridge St. in Northampton Saturday, with a new foundation and new purpose. About 240 people...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Ground search resumes Saturday
The ground search for Brittany Tee, the missing Brookfield woman who was last seen earlier this month, resumed Saturday morning, according to authorities. Law enforcement continued looking for the 35-year-old woman, who was last seen Jan. 10 and reported missing by family a few days later, in a large area of woods near her Brookfield home and along Routes 9 and 148. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the search and rescue unit, K-9s, a drone, patrols, detectives, local officers and cadets and two civilian teams were involved in the search.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
$3M Mega Millions ticket, 2 $1M scratch tickets sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A $3 million Mega Millions ticket and a pair of scratch tickets with $1 million prizes were sold at stores in Massachusetts this week. The big Mega Millions winner was won on a ticket sold at Savas Liquors in Lakeville on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
Police: Drunk man kicked off Orange Line train for pouring beer on passengers
BOSTON — Sharing is not always caring, which one intoxicated individual learned the hard way after he was removed from an MBTA train Friday afternoon. Transit Police say they received multiple calls from an Orange Line train around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a drunk man who was pouring beer on passengers. Officers were able to intercept the train at Ruggles Station and found the man on board.
What to know about Northampton’s new cannabis dispensary limit
Northampton city councilors voted late Thursday night to place a new limit on the city’s collection of cannabis dispensaries — effectively an upper ceiling for how many pot shops the city allows to do business. The vote, coming after months of deliberation, represented a significant step for a...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Pembroke
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was claimed in Pembroke on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery, along with another $100,000 prize. The $1 million ticket was sold from a beer store called Muckey’s Supermart in Pembroke, and was from the scratch ticket game “Electric 7s.” It was one of 14 total “Electric 7s” tickets worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Veteran in Crisis Takes Own Life Inside Garage at Jamaica Plain VA Hospital Friday
Earlier today at approximately 15:35 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from the Veteran’s Suicide Hotline after a man who was in distressed called. In the call to the Hotline, the man stated that he was going to shoot himself and take his own life. As Boston Police Officers responded from District E-13, they were alerted that Veteran’s Affairs Police Officers were already on the scene and had made contact with the man in a white Toyota pickup truck.
Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center
BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
