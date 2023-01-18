ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

newsnationnow.com

Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report

(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Ground search resumes Saturday

The ground search for Brittany Tee, the missing Brookfield woman who was last seen earlier this month, resumed Saturday morning, according to authorities. Law enforcement continued looking for the 35-year-old woman, who was last seen Jan. 10 and reported missing by family a few days later, in a large area of woods near her Brookfield home and along Routes 9 and 148. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the search and rescue unit, K-9s, a drone, patrols, detectives, local officers and cadets and two civilian teams were involved in the search.
BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Drunk man kicked off Orange Line train for pouring beer on passengers

BOSTON — Sharing is not always caring, which one intoxicated individual learned the hard way after he was removed from an MBTA train Friday afternoon. Transit Police say they received multiple calls from an Orange Line train around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a drunk man who was pouring beer on passengers. Officers were able to intercept the train at Ruggles Station and found the man on board.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Pembroke

A scratch ticket worth $1 million was claimed in Pembroke on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery, along with another $100,000 prize. The $1 million ticket was sold from a beer store called Muckey’s Supermart in Pembroke, and was from the scratch ticket game “Electric 7s.” It was one of 14 total “Electric 7s” tickets worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday.
PEMBROKE, MA
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Veteran in Crisis Takes Own Life Inside Garage at Jamaica Plain VA Hospital Friday

Earlier today at approximately 15:35 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from the Veteran’s Suicide Hotline after a man who was in distressed called. In the call to the Hotline, the man stated that he was going to shoot himself and take his own life. As Boston Police Officers responded from District E-13, they were alerted that Veteran’s Affairs Police Officers were already on the scene and had made contact with the man in a white Toyota pickup truck.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center

BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
