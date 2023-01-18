One of the most classic mid laners in League of Legends, Annie, is finally getting some buffs in the upcoming 13.2 patch. The buffs will strengthen all of Annie’s active abilities, which rarely happens in League. Usually, champions receive tweaks to two or three abilities at maximum, since it’s enough to bring them back to regular play in the solo queue. This is a different case, though, and it’s easy to see why. Annie has been one of the worst mages in the mid lane for quite some time now, and she’s in dire need of some changes.

1 DAY AGO