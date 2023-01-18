Read full article on original website
Are the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander decks worth buying?
Wizards of the Coast has created two Magic: The Gathering preconstructed Commander decks for the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, showcasing a Toxic-themed Control style Abzan deck and a rebel Red/White go-wide Equipment deck. Scheduled to officially release on Feb. 10, the two Commander decks for Phyrexia: All Will...
FaZe CS:GO finds last-minute replacement for first tournament of 2023
Karrigan and crew secured the services of an experienced rifler. Patrick “es3tag” Hansen will stand in for FaZe Clan at the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the CS:GO team announced today. The Dane will be taking the place of star rifler rain, who is on paternity...
Ibai’s LEC co-stream debut breaks 6-figure viewership mark during KOI’s first LEC Winter game
The co-streaming program initiated by Riot Games for the 2023 LEC season bore its fruits right away with KOI’s channel reaching over 100,000 peak viewers. During the organization’s first game in the LEC, KOI’s co-stream was almost only 40,000 viewers away from tying with the official League of Legends EMEA’s broadcast on the purple platform.
Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion
Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
First week of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoilers concludes with playable Common and Uncommon cards
Magic: The Gathering‘s next set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, finished up its first week of spoiler season today with a collection of nice lower-rarity cards that could make an impact in various formats. The new set marks the full-fledged return of the Phyrexians. This Artifact set is shaping...
League player discovers AFK account leveling trick that’s ruining games
AFK leveling accounts in League of Legends might have found another trick to quickly gain experience in games versus bots. One League player called out the new system on the game’s subreddit on Jan. 19. They explained that AFK accounts pick Akshan, buy a Doran’s Shield, and simply swing around Wolf Camp for the whole game.
All skins and rewards in the Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise event
The Year of the Rabbit soon begins, and Apex Legends is launching a new collection event called Celestial Sunrise to celebrate the occasion on Jan. 24. The event will feature 24 limited-time cosmetics to purchase, as well as the reprisal of season three’s Reactive Peacekeeper Skin with a new coat of paint to serve as the free reward for buying out the store completely.
This League champion is a damage juggernaut in Patch 13.1 despite mixed win rates
One League of Legends champion is topping the standings in terms of most damage done in two positions—and it’s hardly surprising. Karthus is the champ that has the most damage in Platinum+ ranks, according to U.GG. The Deathsinger has boasted an average of 31,026 damage while picked in the jungle, and an eye-watering 31,004 average damage in the AD carry role. He also holds the highest damage in both roles in the Diamond+, Master+, and Challenger rankings.
Pair of Uncommons in Phyrexia: All Will Be One delivers subtle value for Limited, Constructed
As spoiler season for Phyrexia: All Will Be One rolls on it’s important to check out lower-rarity spells that may impact certain archetypes. These cards are the meat and potatoes of Magic: The Gathering decks. They help enable strategies through card draw, removal, or other forms of value. This is both true in Constructed and Limited.
Apex’s Celestial Sunrise event brings Hardcore Royale LTM and Reactive Peacekeeper skin
The Year of the Rabbit is coming to Apex Legends as part of the game’s Lunar New Year celebrations. The Celestial Sunrise event launches on Jan. 24 and will bring the Hardcore Royale limited-time mode (LTM), a new collection, and some free rewards, according to a blog post from today.
Best supports to pair with Jhin in League of Legends
One of the most cunning and sadistic champions in all of League of Legends is prepared to make his mark on the bot lane meta for yet another year. Jhin, the Virtuoso, remains one of the most popular champions in the entirety of League despite having been released in 2016. Regardless of the variations in the meta, particularly those impacting the fragility of ADCs, Jhin is a powerful, easy-to-pick-up champion that can provide his team with an ample amount of damage from a distance and decent crowd control.
Es3tag shines for FaZe, Liquid punished for mistakes, and G2 continue to rise on day 2 of BLAST Spring
The first major tournament of the 2023 CS:GO campaign is underway in Copenhagen with BLAST Premier Spring Groups. Twelve teams meet in group stage/play-in stage play with the hopes of reaching a top-six spot that would mean a guaranteed place at the Spring Final. The tournament started with a stunning...
Are Annie 13.2 buffs enough to see her running the show on Summoner’s Rift once again?
One of the most classic mid laners in League of Legends, Annie, is finally getting some buffs in the upcoming 13.2 patch. The buffs will strengthen all of Annie’s active abilities, which rarely happens in League. Usually, champions receive tweaks to two or three abilities at maximum, since it’s enough to bring them back to regular play in the solo queue. This is a different case, though, and it’s easy to see why. Annie has been one of the worst mages in the mid lane for quite some time now, and she’s in dire need of some changes.
Overwatch 2 developer promises ultimate charge tweaks in season 3, and that’s good news for tanks
Overwatch 2‘s second competitive season is coming to a close towards the beginning of February, but the game still has some major balancing issues that are affecting players’ enjoyment of the competitive experience. Luckily for some players, specifically tank mains, developers have alluded to some changes coming in...
Where to use the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced players of the Activision battle royale to an entirely new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. This vast new location hosts countless points of interest where players can scavenge for loot or engage with opposing players. Though Al Mazrah has a wide array of locations, not all are accessible at the start of every game.
All MTG Mastery Pass rewards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Wizards of the Coast has added Magic: The Gathering Phyrexian-rewards to the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass, from Praetor avatars to a Myr card sleeve. Scheduled to digitally release on Feb. 7, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass on MTG Arena is the first Standard-legal set of 2023. The set showcases the plane of Phyrexia and the start of the Multiverse war, featuring mechanics like Toxic and even a Phyrexian dinosaur. Players can collect rewards through the free-to-play Set Mastery Pass or even more through the upgraded Mastery Pass.
Overwatch 2 players reminisce on stressful times of the most overpowered hero buffs in the game
Blizzard has had a history of over-correcting Overwatch heroes in the past, taking those who needed some buffs and making them quite overpowered and a hassle to deal with, whether it be at low ranks or the highest SR. The worst buffs and nerfs in Overwatch history was a point...
Tank players feel Overwatch 2 added ‘too much pressure’ on the role by removing off-tanks
Overwatch 2 brought a new game mode and Kiriko to its roster last fall, as well as many other adjustments to characters. But the biggest change was undoubtedly the deletion of the off-tank role. Now, there is only one tank to protect their team from getting endlessly pushed back, and...
Overwatch 2 players are swapping teams mid-match now and no one can figure out why
Overwatch 2 has been known for a few bugs here and there, but a bug that forces you to swap teams? That’s going to upset the community—and unfortunately, it’s a bug that’s been popping up in January so far. Essentially, no matter what team you’re on,...
Five-year injury has haunted Poised’s VALORANT career—but he isn’t letting it slow him down
To become an esports professional, your gaming abilities need to be at their peak level to compete with the best that competition has to offer. In VALORANT, there’s an incredibly high skill ceiling, focusing on mechanics and movement, and all that makes Kevin “POISED” Ngo’s situation all the more incredible.
