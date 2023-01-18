ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk, SpaceX to launch rockets from Boca Chica, Texas. Wildlife folks aren’t happy

By Megan Cardona
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

SpaceX will launch a Full Stack Test Flight next month at a launch pad near Brownsville, Texas, in the Boca Chica area. The launch pad’s proximity to sensitive wildlife has some folks at the Texas Parks and Wildlife perturbed.

The launch will mark the first time a prototype booster , called Super Heavy, and a 165-foot tall spacecraft, known as Starship, will fly together, according to the website RocketLaunch.Live . Musk’s company is developing Starship to eventually carry people and cargo to the moon and Mars .

This event, if it gets off the ground, has been in the works for months, according to space.com. SpaceX may actually be in the home stretch in shooting their behemoth spacecraft into orbit.

“We have a real shot at late February. March launch attempt appears highly likely,” SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter, responding to speculation that the flight could happen as early as Jan. 31.

Where is Boca Chica?

Boca Chica is an unincorporated community off the Gulf of Mexico, near the U.S.-Mexico border, in Cameron County, Texas.

It was previously called Kennedy Shores, named after John F. Kennedy, by real estate John Caputa in the late 1960s. The name was later changed to Kopernik Shores in honor of the astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus, according to the Texas State Historical Association. The population of Kopernik Shores was 26 in 2000.

When did SpaceX arrive in Boca Chica?

The SpaceX launch site has been in Boca Chica since 2014 .

When will the SpaceX test flight launch?

A date has not been announced for the test flight, however Cameron County has ordered temporary closures of State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach for Jan. 18, 19, 20, 23 and 24. State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach are in close proximity to the SpaceX launch pad.

Is Boca Chica a wildlife habitat?

The Boca Chica loop is home to a diverse ecosystem with birding trails and the Sabal Palm Audubon Sanctuary nearby.

Rare, threatened and endangered species live in or near the Boca Chica area, including the aplomado falcon, piping plover, red knot, snowy plover and black rail, along with migrating birds in the fall and spring, according to Friends of the Wildlife Corridor.

Texas Parks and Wildlife also reports Boca Chica’s lomas — clay mounds covered with brush — are a favored habitat for ocelots. South Texas is the only region in the United States where ocelots can be found.

In a response to a tweet asking if he would adopt an ocelot, Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO, said motion-activated cameras around the base have not captured footage of ocelots.

The endangered sea turtle species, Kemp’s Ridley Turtle, also nest near the area, about a quarter mile from the launch area, according to Friends of the Wildlife Corridor. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports the sea turtle species’ nesting happens chiefly in Tamaulipas, Mexico, south of Boca Chica, with smaller nesting sites in Texas off the west coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

Friends of the Wildlife Corridor, a citizen-led nonprofit organization in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, said in a position statement that increased activities like rocket testing, launches, explosions, fires and water contamination will have increased negative impacts on wildlife and habitat. The organization has pushed for further studies on the effects of SpaceX launches.

