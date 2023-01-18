Read full article on original website
14news.com
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Police identified...
Former Brown County clerk accused of stealing office supplies faces 2 felony counts
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A former county clerk’s sticky fingers filched office supplies in the waning days of her term, landing her in legal trouble again, police say. Former Brown County Clerk Kathy L. Smith faces two felony counts after being accused of stealing office supplies and other items totaling more than $1,000. Smith is […]
Indiana Daily Student
Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
wrtv.com
Johnson County sees record homicides in 2022, sheriff saddened by the numbers
JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County saw a record 10 homicides in 2023. It is the most homicides they have seen, ever. Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says it's not a number they are proud of. "In particular 2022 was a rough year for Johnson County law enforcement," Burgess said....
Man who killed Southport officer appeals murder conviction, questions use of urine sample used as evidence
INDIANAPOLIS – The attorney for the man convicted of killing Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan in 2017 believes her client should have his conviction reduced from murder to voluntary manslaughter. Defense attorney Ann Sutton believes urine analysis results were improperly used against Jason Brown during the 2022 bench trial that resulted in a guilty verdict and […]
Wave 3
Louisville woman’s prison sentence has been set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brenda Porter’s sentencing hearing was held on Thursday and Judge Annie O’Connell from the Jefferson Circuit Court had some stark words for her. “This case stands out to me as one of the most brutal that I have ever seen and the evidence that was presented in this case was nothing short of horrific,” O’Connell said. “The other factor that I’m considering here today is that I get the sense that Ms. Porter has zero remorse for what occurred. She has admitted her conduct that led to the victim’s death in this case, but even today in her PSI she is claiming that menopause and the symptoms she was experiencing are what motivated her conduct here. That to me signals a lack of remorse or a complete divorce from reality.”
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-17-23
Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia.
bcdemocrat.com
Police: Former clerk stole $1,000-worth of office supplies; Smith charged with 2 felonies, facing more charges from last year
Former Brown County Clerk Kathy Smith was formally charged with two felonies last week for theft and official misconduct following an investigation by local law enforcement. On Jan. 3 Brown County Det. Brian Shrader was asked to look into a case concerning Smith allegedly stealing items — mostly office supplies — from the clerk’s office.
953wiki.com
Early morning chase leaves Madison woman jailed on multiple felonies.
On January 13, 2023, at 1:28 am Deputy Logan Gray observed a vehicle operating in the area of State Road-56 and Clifty Drive. Deputy Gray suspected the driver was intoxicated due to driving behavior. As the vehicle turned onto Clifty Drive it accelerated to speeds in excess of 75 MPH. The vehicle continued to operate in a reckless manner for several miles attempting to allude Deputies.
WRBI Radio
Group protesting jailhouse baptisms in Decatur County
Decatur County, IN — A national group is protesting baptisms offered by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in the county detention center. The Freedom From Religion Foundation called on former Sheriff Dave Durant to stop the ceremonies, saying they violate the First Amendment. The issue came to light...
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
wbiw.com
Children covered in bug bites removed from home in deplorable living condition
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested after Bedford Police officers were called to 2516 Sanders Lane to assist the Department of Child Services in removing three juveniles from a home in an active child in need of services case on Tuesday, January 10. All of the children were under...
wbiw.com
Violation of protective order leads to an arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday when Bedford Police officers were called to 2621 Industrial Drive after a report of a protective order violation. When police arrived at 12:45 a.m. the caller had reported Chris Fleetwood had been banging on her apartment door in violation of an active protective order.
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
wslmradio.com
Former Salem Police Chief Kenneth Max Boling, age 80, of Salem
Kenneth Max Boling, age 80, of Salem, passed away Friday, January 20 at his home. Boling was born December 22, 1942, in Salem, Indiana the son of Alfred L. and Stella Medlock Boling. He worked at the Salem Police Department for 32 years, 18 of those as police chief. After...
wbiw.com
Man crashes truck into a ditch and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when a Bedford Police officer was alerted to an erratic driver in a maroon Ford F-150 swerving on State Road 37 near 29th Street just after 11 a.m. on Thursday. Dispatch then received a second call reporting the driver ran a stop...
WRBI Radio
Intoxicated driver stopped for going 109 MPH with child in vehicle
Jackson County, IN — A trooper from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post stopped a vehicle for traveling 109 mph on I-65 in northern Jackson County Wednesday morning. The driver was arrested after the investigation determined he was intoxicated with a BAC of three times the legal limit while having a young child in the car.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man arrested for leaving the scene of an accident
BEDFORD – An intoxicated Bedford man was arrested on Sunday after he crashed his vehicle on Tunnelton Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Eric Johnson on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and OWI endangerment. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department police report,...
witzamfm.com
US-231 Closed for Three Hours
Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated driver removed off the roads after numerous reports of erratic driver
MITCHELL – A Texas man was arrested Sunday after a Mitchell Police officer received numerous reports of an erratic driver in a black truck traveling north in the southbound lane on State Road 37. While the officers were traveling north on State Road 37 near Hancock Avenue, he spotted...
