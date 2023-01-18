Read full article on original website
Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
Nalah Jackson appears in federal court for alleged kidnapping of Columbus twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, appeared in a federal court in downtown Columbus on Friday. Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping...
City leaders, U.S. Marshals to work together to reduce violent crime in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus, community leaders and neighbors are working with federal law officials to look at ways to partner together and prevent violence in city neighborhoods. "Whatever this district needs, whatever this city needs, if we can provide the assistance we will," Robert Davis,...
CCS employee killed in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman died after being shot in the chest on the west side of Columbus Saturday morning. Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a shooting while on the way to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the area.
Ohio AMBER Alert committee to review recent alerts, including incident with Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a situation where a child has been abducted for example, every minute truly counts. The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee met Thursday morning to review those important minutes: the responses to recent alerts in the state and more. The committee is made up of...
Nalah Jackson: Ohio AMBER Alert suspect now facing federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count...
New Franklin County Jail set to open soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
Undercover video of school officials sparks debate over critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The debate over critical race theory in the classroom is causing a stir in two local districts. All of it the fallout from a video circulating on the web. Hidden cameras brought into Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools by self-proclaimed investigators exposing what they...
Escaped inmates from Missouri in custody following Butler County pursuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri were arrested in southern Ohio. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on on the state Route 4 Bypass at state Route 129 in Fairfield Township.
'Changing their tune,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
Columbus Winter Beerfest returns this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2023 Columbus Winter Beerfest returns on Saturday to the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Over 150 local and craft beers will be available for beer enthusiasts to try, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. The Columbus favorite event will have a day session...
Columbus Metropolitan Library announces its 2023 Sesquicentennial Author Series lineup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — To commemorate the Columbus Metropolitan Library's 150th anniversary the 2023 Author Series has been renamed the Sesquicentennial Author Series. Thursday afternoon CML announced the lineup of authors coming to Columbus to speak. + Leonard Marcus, author of Maurice Sendak: a Celebration of the Artist and...
Video: Man attempts to break into northeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man attempted to break into at least two houses in northeast Columbus last month. The suspect was caught on a home security camera. Police said the man tried to break into houses on Dec. 19, 2022, along Greywood Drive. The video captures the man...
Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, January 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Now's Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 100 local restaurants are ready to cook up something special. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy a three-course meal from participating restaurants at a fraction of the cost- and this year, there are some new options available too!
20-year-old wanted in east Columbus deadly shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified 20-year-old Dayveion Carroll as a suspect in connection to a east Columbus homicide. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Carroll. He is accused of shooting and killing Saadiq Teague, 20, earlier this week. Officers were called to South Hampton...
Safety initiative helps Licking County community hire 8 new first responders
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — Eight first responders were sworn in Friday following intensive training at Monroe Township Fire Department. It’s part of a new initiative by Ohio Public Safety to increase the dwindling number of firefighters in the state. Fire Chief Dudley Wright said the firefighters hired Friday...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believed to be a hound mix...
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department pushes for flock cameras to be used countywide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office showcased a new technology to township leaders Thursday night that will help police fight crime. Franklin County Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said flock cameras serve as another tool in their toolbox to complete investigations and fight crime, especially the rising trend of stolen vehicles.
