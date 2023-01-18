ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Possible Severe Weather for Southern Central Alabama Mid-Week

It seems like we have had a severe weather threat every week in the New Year. Wait, we have. Now, we are closely monitoring a system that “will advance across the region by the middle of next week. This system may provide a threat of strong to severe storms across southern portions of Central Alabama,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
elmoreautauganews.com

DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop

The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football offers speedy Florida WR Santonyo Isaac

Santonyo Isaac earned an offer from Alabama football Friday. Isaac attends Tampa Bay Tech High School in Florida, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. The sophomore currently holds 21 D1 offers after the Crimson Tide offered him. Alabama’s running back coach Robert Gillespie informed Isaac of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What it will take to stop violent crime in Birmingham, from Crime Stoppers director

In 1976 police in Albuquerque, New Mexico had no leads and no information to help them catch the person responsible for a fatal gas station shooting. A detective working the case partnered with local television stations and set up an anonymous telephone line where people could leave tips. Local businesses pooled money to fund a cash reward for anyone who called with information about the killer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Guard Pours Gasoline on Iron Bowl Rivalry

The Alabama basketball team is having one of its best seasons ever as the Tide is currently ranked No. 4 nationally and is undefeated in the early portions of SEC play. Alabama and Auburn fans famously don't get along and in basketball it's no different. The Tigers currently boast the longest active home-court winning streak (28) and have two winnable games remaining before hosting the Crimson Tide in Neville Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies attempted […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Alabama?

ALABAMA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Alabama? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Alabama has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex

FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

