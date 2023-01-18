Read full article on original website
Possible Severe Weather for Southern Central Alabama Mid-Week
It seems like we have had a severe weather threat every week in the New Year. Wait, we have. Now, we are closely monitoring a system that “will advance across the region by the middle of next week. This system may provide a threat of strong to severe storms across southern portions of Central Alabama,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Alabamians Should Stay Aware Ahead of Potential Severe Weather
A system of strong storms will enter Alabama late tonight and into the early Thursday morning hours. One of the issues of this potential severe weather threat is the timeframe because it could occur when people are sleeping and unaware. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the main...
Greene County Alabama’s Most Expensive Home Was Built in 1845
Greene County Alabama’s most expensive home is in Eutaw, Alabama. This stunning historic home was built in 1845 and just 30 minutes away from Title Town Tuscaloosa. In every step of Eutaw’s most expensive home that is for sale, you will feel its history. We have 50-plus pictures for you to check out.
Possible Severe Weather in Alabama Overnight, Early Thursday
An active and fast-moving weather system will be impacting the south with states to the west of Alabama starting on Wednesday. This storm will be moving towards the Yellowhammer State and to our area by late Wednesday night and into Thursday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief...
elmoreautauganews.com
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
thecutoffnews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
St. Clair County Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen in Tuscaloosa
A Central Alabama woman has been declared missing and was last seen in Tuscaloosa, police in St. Clair County said Friday. The sheriff's office there said 42-year-old Pamela Jaye has been missing since early Thursday morning. Jaye, who lives in the Chula Vista Mountain area of Alabama, was last seen...
Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop
The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
Where does Alabama rank in education?
Governor Kay Ivey set the goal of Alabama ranking within the top 30 states in math and reading, but this begs the question where does Alabama rank currently in those subjects?
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football offers speedy Florida WR Santonyo Isaac
Santonyo Isaac earned an offer from Alabama football Friday. Isaac attends Tampa Bay Tech High School in Florida, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. The sophomore currently holds 21 D1 offers after the Crimson Tide offered him. Alabama’s running back coach Robert Gillespie informed Isaac of...
ALDOT to Repair Portion of I-20/59 Westbound Next Week Following Accident Damage
The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin repairs to portions of I-20/59 westbound in Tuscaloosa Monday following damage that occurred during an accident last week. In a release, ALDOT spokesperson John McWilliams said an inspection revealed parts of the bridge west of Exit 71 received damage after a tractor-trailer overturned on January 13.
The Venue Tuscaloosa Draws Closer to Opening as Owners Add Finishing Touches to Facility
Tuscaloosa will soon have a new gathering spot for people of all ages to enjoy food and entertainment as the opening of The Venue Tuscaloosa draws near. Bryan Finison, owner of the soon-to-come entertainment spot says the doors for the space are expected to open in the next few weeks as the organizers navigates the final steps to complete the project.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
What it will take to stop violent crime in Birmingham, from Crime Stoppers director
In 1976 police in Albuquerque, New Mexico had no leads and no information to help them catch the person responsible for a fatal gas station shooting. A detective working the case partnered with local television stations and set up an anonymous telephone line where people could leave tips. Local businesses pooled money to fund a cash reward for anyone who called with information about the killer.
After Hours at a Buc-ee’s in Athens: The Refuge for an Emotionally Strained Team
The Crimson Tide’s flight plans back to Tuscaloosa after its win at Vanderbilt were canceled — but it was a blessing in disguise.
Alabama Guard Pours Gasoline on Iron Bowl Rivalry
The Alabama basketball team is having one of its best seasons ever as the Tide is currently ranked No. 4 nationally and is undefeated in the early portions of SEC play. Alabama and Auburn fans famously don't get along and in basketball it's no different. The Tigers currently boast the longest active home-court winning streak (28) and have two winnable games remaining before hosting the Crimson Tide in Neville Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead. According to JCSO, officers arrived to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies attempted […]
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Alabama?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Alabama? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Alabama has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any […]
Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex
FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
