Champion Township, OH

Tribune-Review

Pot 'sticking out of' pants pocket leads to felony drug arrest at New Kensington hotel

New Kensington police arrested a man on felony drug charges after staff at a local motel reported that he refused to leave and was following a woman around the parking lot. When officers arrived at the Quality Inn off Tarentum Bridge Road about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 1, they found Melvin Ray Saunders asleep in the lobby. They charged him with drug possession after he was searched, according to a criminal complaint.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

4 face felony drug charges after agents find fentanyl during raid at New Kensington house

Four people arrested by a team of agents who raided a home in New Kensington in late December have been ordered to stand trial on drug charges. Tammy Alane Hess, 53; Paul Scott Scratchard, 55; and Didiel Tirado, 57, all of the 2500 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington; and Lacy Lee Pearce, 33, of the 5100 block of Watters Road in Allegheny Township, were each charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with seven related misdemeanor drug counts.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WJAC TV

911: JPD investigating shots fired incident along Bedford Street

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Cambria County confirmed that Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Friday afternoon along Bedford Street. Officers were observed along the 1200 block of Bedford Street, however, the scene has since cleared. No further details have been provided but...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case

A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case.  Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed.  This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE MAN FACES CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH VEHICLE THEFT

Blairsville Borough Police have charged a man following an incident in December. Police say that 41-year-old Christopher Reynolds of Blairsville faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud in connection with an incident on December 27, when 2019 Jeep was reported stolen along Johnson Avenue. Reynolds is currently lodged in Westmoreland County Jail for other charges.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh parents charged after test finds drugs in baby's system

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh couple is facing charges after police said drugs were found in their 6-month-old daughter's system. According to the criminal complaint, a Children's Hospital social worker alerted police on Jan. 13 that a 6-month-old girl had cocaine and fentanyl metabolites in her urine toxicology.    Police detained the girl's parents, Alicia Graham and Richard Atkins Jr., for questioning.An officer said Graham admitted to keeping drug paraphernalia in their home. She told police she keeps her crack pipe and a plate used to break up crack rocks in the nursery, and it was possible they were both on the coffee table in the middle of the room. Detectives got permission to search the apartment, and police said they found "a large quantity" of drug paraphernalia in the nursery and a dirty baby bottle sitting among the items. Police said they also found drug paraphernalia in the bathroom and the parents' bedroom. Graham was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and prohibited acts. Court paperwork shows Atkins is also facing charges. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

UPDATE: OSP finds four escaped Missouri inmates in Ohio

OSP Troopers have located four escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri right here in Ohio. According to a news release from Marshals, five inmates all escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri Tuesday night. One had been caught prior to the issuing of the release.
FARMINGTON, MO
PennLive.com

Pa. man rode the bus to and from bank robberies: police

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery this week. WXPI reports that Calvin Leavy, 68, admitted to attempting to rob the First National Bank in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Jan. 31, 2022, by approaching a bank employee and demanding money. However, he left before receiving any.
PITTSBURGH, PA

