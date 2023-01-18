Read full article on original website
Police accuse Lower Burrell man of hitting woman in face with baseball bat during fight over dog
Lower Burrell police accused a man of punching a woman during an argument over a dog and then hitting her in the head and face with a baseball bat multiple times when she tried to fight back. Matthew Anthony Betts Sr., 56, of the 2700 block of Lori Drive was...
Pot 'sticking out of' pants pocket leads to felony drug arrest at New Kensington hotel
New Kensington police arrested a man on felony drug charges after staff at a local motel reported that he refused to leave and was following a woman around the parking lot. When officers arrived at the Quality Inn off Tarentum Bridge Road about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 1, they found Melvin Ray Saunders asleep in the lobby. They charged him with drug possession after he was searched, according to a criminal complaint.
4 face felony drug charges after agents find fentanyl during raid at New Kensington house
Four people arrested by a team of agents who raided a home in New Kensington in late December have been ordered to stand trial on drug charges. Tammy Alane Hess, 53; Paul Scott Scratchard, 55; and Didiel Tirado, 57, all of the 2500 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington; and Lacy Lee Pearce, 33, of the 5100 block of Watters Road in Allegheny Township, were each charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with seven related misdemeanor drug counts.
Man shot Downtown Thursday has died
A Pittsburgh man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in front of a busy Downtown light rail stop. It happened about 2:15 p.m. on Liberty Avenue, across the street from the Wood Street T Station.
Pittsburgh police officer accused of staging dead cat on fence, bureau investigating
PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a Pittsburgh police officer was accused of staging a dead cat on a fence behind the station. An official from the bureau said they are aware of the incident. The cat was staged to look like it was climbing the fence. The...
WJAC TV
911: JPD investigating shots fired incident along Bedford Street
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Cambria County confirmed that Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Friday afternoon along Bedford Street. Officers were observed along the 1200 block of Bedford Street, however, the scene has since cleared. No further details have been provided but...
Homicide charges dropped against 2 suspects in October triple shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — Homicide charges filed against two suspects in a fatal shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side in October have been dropped. The shooting took place at a Sunoco gas station on Oct. 15. Three people were killed. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s...
Mt. Pleasant man not guilty of attempted homicide, convicted of assaulting former girlfriend
A Westmoreland County jury Friday found a Mt. Pleasant man did not intend to kill his former girlfriend when he beat and choked her into unconsciousness and left her in the woods. Charles P. Etling, 41, was convicted of lesser counts of aggravated assault, strangulation and reckless endangerment in connection...
wtae.com
13-year-old suspect in deadly shooting of another 13-year-old in Clairton is out of jail
The teenager accused in the shooting death of another teen is now out of jail. Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk, 13, is charged in the death of 13-year-old Chase Jones. Rich-Cabbagestalk is now out on bond. He's being monitored with an ankle bracelet ahead of trial. Criminal defense attorney Blaine Jones is not...
wtae.com
Former funeral home director accused of fraudulently charging grieving families
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A now-fired Pittsburgh-area funeral home director faces nearly three dozen counts related to the alleged theft from grieving families and estates of deceased persons. He was terminated from his job after one widow brought her complaint to authorities. The charges against 56-year-old John Henson include...
Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case
A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case. Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed. This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE MAN FACES CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH VEHICLE THEFT
Blairsville Borough Police have charged a man following an incident in December. Police say that 41-year-old Christopher Reynolds of Blairsville faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud in connection with an incident on December 27, when 2019 Jeep was reported stolen along Johnson Avenue. Reynolds is currently lodged in Westmoreland County Jail for other charges.
Allegheny County Courts are receiving harsh criticism after shooting suspect removes ankle monitoring bracelet
Allegheny County Courts is receiving a large amount of criticism about the electronic monitoring system in Allegheny County. It follows the jailhouse video call where the Brighton Heights funeral shooting suspect was spotted taking off an electronic monitoring bracelet.
Pittsburgh parents charged after test finds drugs in baby's system
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh couple is facing charges after police said drugs were found in their 6-month-old daughter's system. According to the criminal complaint, a Children's Hospital social worker alerted police on Jan. 13 that a 6-month-old girl had cocaine and fentanyl metabolites in her urine toxicology. Police detained the girl's parents, Alicia Graham and Richard Atkins Jr., for questioning.An officer said Graham admitted to keeping drug paraphernalia in their home. She told police she keeps her crack pipe and a plate used to break up crack rocks in the nursery, and it was possible they were both on the coffee table in the middle of the room. Detectives got permission to search the apartment, and police said they found "a large quantity" of drug paraphernalia in the nursery and a dirty baby bottle sitting among the items. Police said they also found drug paraphernalia in the bathroom and the parents' bedroom. Graham was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and prohibited acts. Court paperwork shows Atkins is also facing charges.
13-year-old charged with homicide released with no bail
Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is accused of shooting 13-year-old Chase Jones Monday night in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue before 9:30 p.m. in Clairton.
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: OSP finds four escaped Missouri inmates in Ohio
OSP Troopers have located four escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri right here in Ohio. According to a news release from Marshals, five inmates all escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri Tuesday night. One had been caught prior to the issuing of the release.
Pa. man sentenced to max of 20 years for raping, threatening 2 children: report
A New Enterprise, Bedford County man will spend a hefty amount of time behind bars after being convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing two children for years, according to WJAC. According to Bedford County District Attorney Leslie Childers-Potts, Stephen Beegle will serve 7 to 20 years in state prison and was...
Mt. Pleasant woman describes being left for dead after alleged assault by ex-boyfriend
A Mt. Pleasant Township woman told a jury how she was bloodied, bruised, covered in mud and vegetation and left for dead in the woods in 2020 after she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend. But she regained consciousness some 12 hours later and crawled to a road to seek...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
DA's office says Pittsburgh activist should be jailed over social media posts after police chief's killing
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said a Pittsburgh activist should be jailed and resentenced after she posted messages on Facebook about the shooting death of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Nicky Jo Dawson on Jan. 6 and supplemented that with an additional...
Pa. man rode the bus to and from bank robberies: police
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery this week. WXPI reports that Calvin Leavy, 68, admitted to attempting to rob the First National Bank in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Jan. 31, 2022, by approaching a bank employee and demanding money. However, he left before receiving any.
