We asked five people what they will be watching for in the Householder trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been called the biggest government corruption scandal in Ohio history. Now, two and-a-half years after indictments were handed down against former House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-Ohio Republican Chairman Matt Borges on what prosecutors say was a $60 million-plus bribery scheme, a jury trial is scheduled to start Friday in a Cincinnati federal courtroom. Both men have pleaded not guilty.
Critic: 60% vote threshold could be 'debilitating barrier to Ohio's progress'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Low-cost housing assistance. Creation of the Third Frontier, now a well-regarded program to bring research and high-tech jobs to Ohio. Financing for none of these would have happened if Ohio had a 60% minimum statewide vote to approve constitutional amendments in place at the time, says former Dispatch editor and state Rep. Mike Curtin.
Nalah Jackson: Ohio AMBER Alert suspect now facing federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson, 24, was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count...
Escaped inmates from Missouri in custody following Butler County pursuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri were arrested in southern Ohio. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on on the state Route 4 Bypass at state Route 129 in Fairfield Township.
New Franklin County Jail set to open soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
Ohio AMBER Alert committee to review recent alerts, including incident with Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a situation where a child has been abducted for example, every minute truly counts. The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee met Thursday morning to review those important minutes: the responses to recent alerts in the state and more. The committee is made up of...
Ohio becomes the first state to ban invasive species of pear tree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This month, Ohio has has banned the sale of ornamental Callery pear trees, becoming the first state to do so. These trees, known for their white spring blossoms, were longtime staples of suburbs. But they have proven problematic for Ohio's forests. “Seedlings of pear trees...
'Changing their tune,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
Hundreds rallied outside Ohio Statehouse to mark 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday to support access to reproductive freedom and mark the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio (PAAO) and demonstrators were joined by leaders representing coalition partners...
Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
CCS employee killed in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman died after being shot in the chest on the west side of Columbus Saturday morning. Columbus Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a shooting while on the way to investigate a ShotSpotter alert in the area.
Safety initiative helps Licking County community hire 8 new first responders
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — Eight first responders were sworn in Friday following intensive training at Monroe Township Fire Department. It’s part of a new initiative by Ohio Public Safety to increase the dwindling number of firefighters in the state. Fire Chief Dudley Wright said the firefighters hired Friday...
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Department pushes for flock cameras to be used countywide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office showcased a new technology to township leaders Thursday night that will help police fight crime. Franklin County Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert said flock cameras serve as another tool in their toolbox to complete investigations and fight crime, especially the rising trend of stolen vehicles.
Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
Undercover video of school officials sparks debate over critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The debate over critical race theory in the classroom is causing a stir in two local districts. All of it the fallout from a video circulating on the web. Hidden cameras brought into Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools by self-proclaimed investigators exposing what they...
KIDZ BOP returning to Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The KIDZ BOP Kids will be taking the stage on the 2023 Ohio State Fair's opening day as part of the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour. Fair attendees can head to the Celeste Center on July 26 at 6:30 p.m. to hear the kids perform today’s biggest hits, live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and several more.
Video: Man attempts to break into northeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man attempted to break into at least two houses in northeast Columbus last month. The suspect was caught on a home security camera. Police said the man tried to break into houses on Dec. 19, 2022, along Greywood Drive. The video captures the man...
Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
Drivers will learn to share the road with ODOT's automated vehicles next month
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Drivers on a 35-mile stretch of highway between Franklin and Logan Counties will have to share the road with two semis outfitted with automation as the Ohio Department of Transportation and Drive Ohio continue to study autonomous vehicles. Two test trucks will be on U.S....
