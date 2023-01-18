ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Gerald Greene named chairman of House State Properties Committee

 3 days ago
House District 154 state Rep. Gerald Greene has been named to serve as chairman of the House State Properties Committee. File Photo

ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named State Representative Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, chairman of the House State Properties Committee. As the longest-serving member in the House, Greene has also been declared the honorary “Dean of the House” for this legislative term.

“I appreciate the confidence that House leadership has placed in me by appointing me chairman of the House State Properties Committee,” Greene said in a news release. “Along with this, I am grateful to have been named ‘Dean of the House’ and vice chairman of Economic Development. As such, this legislative session is especially important to me, and I look forward to serving in my new roles and guiding effective legislation across the finish line.”

