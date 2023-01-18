Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Home in central El Paso catches fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire in central El Paso was reported Friday morning. The vacant home at 3531 La Luz Avenue near Copia Drive caught fire around 8:01 a.m. El Paso Fire crews remained at the scene. Officials said one person was treated at the scene. A...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans see increase in gas bill, Texas Gas Service provides options
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many El Pasoans noticed an increase in their gas bill despite their usage having stayed the same or less. KFOX14 spoke with several El Pasoans who said they had no idea why their gas bill increased and wanted to see their bill reflect what they used.
KFOX 14
Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle crashed into the entrance of a business in west El Paso Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at Valley Super Market located on 850 Resler Drive. The vehicle appears to have crashed into the main entrance of the building. It's unknown what caused...
KFOX 14
Texas DPS Troopers take migrants into custody following 2 car chases in west El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrants were taken into custody following two separate car chases Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The first pursuit happened along Sun Bowl Drive and Glory Road in west El Paso. Police chased the car until it crashed on Sun...
KFOX 14
POLICE: 47-year-old man shot and killed outside El Paso bar; TABC investigation underway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 47 year-old man that happened Friday. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting took place outside Jack's Beach House on the east side of El Paso. Police say officers responded to...
KFOX 14
Family and City announce funeral and tribute services for Police Chief Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In a statement issued by the City of El Paso Saturday, funeral and tribute services for El Paso Chief of Police Gregory K. Allen have been made. The community is invited to the Judson F. Williams Convention Center located at 1 Civic Center Plaza...
KFOX 14
1 Person dies after being hit by car on Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — El Paso police have confirmed 1 person has died after being hit by a car. This happened in Northeast El Paso on Dyer street, right next to the North Desert Palm Apartments. El Paso Fire dispatchers confirmed that 1 person was sent to...
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire Department accepts applications for firefighter trainee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department is seeking applicants for the upcoming Fire Training Academy Class 103. The deadline to apply is February 16. Interested individuals are invited to visit to elpasofire.org view the updated requirements. Applicants must meet the minimum qualifications in order to...
KFOX 14
El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
KFOX 14
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
KFOX 14
Eggs seizures up at El Paso ports of entry amid high egg prices
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they have seen an increase in egg interceptions at ports of entry. CBP officials want to remind citizens that raw eggs and poultry are prohibited from entry into the U.S. A CBP spokesman said CBP...
KFOX 14
Mexican fugitive tied to Ayotzinapa college students disappearance found in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The fugitive connected to the 2014 disappearance and abduction of 43 Mexican college students in southern Mexico was turned over to Mexican authorities. Alejandro Tenescalco-Mejia, 41, of Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, was captured on December 14, 2022, climbing over the border wall near the Santa...
KFOX 14
RBD to launch 'Soy Rebelde' tour in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The RBD group announced its 'Soy Rebelde' international tour in El Paso. The Mexican pop group will kick off its reunion world tour in El Paso in August. Hundreds of fans in El Paso lined up Thursday at Hush Hush bar near the ballpark...
KFOX 14
El Paso mayor requests all flags to be at half-staff in honor of late police chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Flags at state buildings are flying at half-staff in Texas in honor of late El Paso police chief Greg Allen. The move follows a request from mayor Oscar Leeser to Governor Greg Abbott in the wake of Allen's death on Tuesday. Leeser said flags...
KFOX 14
WATCH: CBP officer involved in altercation with man at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was involved in an altercation with a man at the Bridge of the Americas. The incident happened on Dec. 11, 2022, according to CBP officials. CBP provided the following statement regarding the incident. “On Dec. 11, 2022,...
KFOX 14
UNM student takes plea deal in New Mexico campus deadly shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A University of New Mexico student took a plea deal for his involvement in the deadly Mike Peake attack. Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty, according to New Mexico court officials. Smith was booked into jail after the shooting, but was released days later. Smith plotted with friends...
KFOX 14
Animal advocates call on the city of El Paso and Animal Services to do more about strays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The population of stray dogs in El Paso reached a breaking point as the city shelter and rescues are all overwhelmed and over capacity. With more strays on the streets that has led to residents being attacked by a dog. During a city council...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso to celebrate Lunar New Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso invites the community to celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 with a variety of free special events and activities for the whole family on Saturday at the El Paso Museum of History and El Paso Streetcar. El Paso Streetcar. Families...
KFOX 14
Dog attack victims speaks out; Animal Protective Services provides tips
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso woman was attacked by a dog in the south-central El Paso neighborhood. This happened a day before she started her new job with the El Paso Animal Rescue League. The victim of the dog attack was Tina Corral and she is...
KFOX 14
San Elizario ISD board votes to transition to a 4-day week for upcoming school year
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The San Elizario Independent School District school board voted and approved to transition to a 4-day week for the 2023-2024 school calendar. The vote happened Wednesday during a regular meeting. In a four-to-one vote, the board members voted to approve a 4-day week schedule,...
