This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Teen traded a puppy for a shotgun, then used it on his little brother
A teen was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged after allegedly killing his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he traded for a puppy. Eighteen-year-old Devin Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons counts in the killing of Dylan King on Dec. 30. Wilson...
After prosecutors announced charges against Alec Baldwin for film set shooting, experts say they could be making a 'strange play' to 'threaten' him into taking a plea deal
Prosecutors announced Thursday that they plan to charge Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in cinematography Halyna Hutchins' death.
Popculture
Halyna Hutchins' Family Speaks Out as Alec Baldwin Faces 'Rust' Charges
Halyna Hutchins' family is in full support of Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Rust cinematographer's October 2021 on-set shooting death. Charges for Baldwin, the producer and star of Rust, and Gutierrez-Reed, the movie's armorer, were announced Thursday and will be formally filed this month by Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb.
Popculture
Sheriff Responds to Carole Baskins' Claim Don Lewis Has Been Found Alive
Tiger King star Carole Baskin stands by her claim that her long-assumed dead ex-husband Don Lewis is actually alive, but law enforcement doesn't back her up. The animal rights activist claimed in a recently-resurfaced 2021 interview from the British ITV show This Morning that she learned Lewis is alive and living in Costa Rica due to a letter from the Department of Homeland Security and a special agent who spoke with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in 2002, the same year Lewis was legally declared dead.
Elizabeth Holmes made an 'attempt to flee the country' after her conviction, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes made an "attempt to flee the country" by booking a one-way ticket to Mexico departing in January 2022, shortly after the Theranos founder was convicted of fraud, prosecutors alleged in a new court filing Friday.
New York Post
Two dead and four wounded in separate shootings in NYC
Two people were killed and four others were wounded in separate shootings in The Bronx and Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder near 1432 E. 46th in Flatlands around 9:15 p.m., cops said. Both victims were privately transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where the 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead, according to police. The 28-year-old, whom police described as “highly uncooperative,” is recovering in stable condition. No arrests have been made. In the Bronx, a 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach and 29-year-old male was shot in the...
Popculture
Takeoff Shooting Survivor Sydney Leday Breaks Silence
Nearly three months after Takeoff was gunned down outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1, 2022, the other victim in the shooting is speaking publicly for the first time. Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting. The Migos rapper was 28 and beloved by his peers. He is lauded as the glue of the family group, and responsible for creating their unique sound, which birthed a new wave of hip hop. As the community continues to mourn, 24-year-old Sydney Leday is finally telling her story in an exclusive interview with KHOU 11 News in Houston.
