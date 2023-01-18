Two people were killed and four others were wounded in separate shootings in The Bronx and Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 28-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder near 1432 E. 46th in Flatlands around 9:15 p.m., cops said. Both victims were privately transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where the 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead, according to police. The 28-year-old, whom police described as “highly uncooperative,” is recovering in stable condition. No arrests have been made. In the Bronx, a 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach and 29-year-old male was shot in the...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO