Former Brown County clerk accused of stealing office supplies faces 2 felony counts
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A former county clerk’s sticky fingers filched office supplies in the waning days of her term, landing her in legal trouble again, police say. Former Brown County Clerk Kathy L. Smith faces two felony counts after being accused of stealing office supplies and other items totaling more than $1,000. Smith is […]
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
Indiana Daily Student
Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
wbiw.com
Two women face possession of meth charges
BEDFORD – Two Seymour women were arrested on drug charges when a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped their vehicle early Tuesday morning on State Road 37 near Stevens Lane after noticing the tail light was emitting white light instead of red. The officer spoke to the driver...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-17-23
Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia.
Wave 3
Louisville woman’s prison sentence has been set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brenda Porter’s sentencing hearing was held on Thursday and Judge Annie O’Connell from the Jefferson Circuit Court had some stark words for her. “This case stands out to me as one of the most brutal that I have ever seen and the evidence that was presented in this case was nothing short of horrific,” O’Connell said. “The other factor that I’m considering here today is that I get the sense that Ms. Porter has zero remorse for what occurred. She has admitted her conduct that led to the victim’s death in this case, but even today in her PSI she is claiming that menopause and the symptoms she was experiencing are what motivated her conduct here. That to me signals a lack of remorse or a complete divorce from reality.”
WLKY.com
Louisville mother caught on camera trying to give drugs to incarcerated son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was around 8 p.m. on Sunday when surveillance cameras between Metro Corrections and the rear of the Hall of Justice captured a woman dressed all in black making a drop. Nearly hidden from view and wrapped in medical tape, 11 pills of fentanyl were recovered....
WRBI Radio
Group protesting jailhouse baptisms in Decatur County
Decatur County, IN — A national group is protesting baptisms offered by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in the county detention center. The Freedom From Religion Foundation called on former Sheriff Dave Durant to stop the ceremonies, saying they violate the First Amendment. The issue came to light...
wdrb.com
Judge grants work release for former Louisville daycare worker accused of abuse to look for new job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former east Louisville daycare worker accused of abusing infants was granted a release from house arrest to look for a job. A judge issued the ruling during a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, giving Racheal Flannery 30 days to look for a job that doesn't involve working with minors.
ripleynews.com
Call to police results in double arrests
An Osgood man who has active arrest warrants out of Ripley County was arrested near Madison on Sunday, January 15. According to information from the Madison Police Department, Andrew M. Hoegeman, 34, was taken into custody after they were contacted by the Indiana State Police for a possible kidnapping. A...
wbiw.com
Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
953wiki.com
Early morning chase leaves Madison woman jailed on multiple felonies.
On January 13, 2023, at 1:28 am Deputy Logan Gray observed a vehicle operating in the area of State Road-56 and Clifty Drive. Deputy Gray suspected the driver was intoxicated due to driving behavior. As the vehicle turned onto Clifty Drive it accelerated to speeds in excess of 75 MPH. The vehicle continued to operate in a reckless manner for several miles attempting to allude Deputies.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man gets physical in domestic dispute and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Saturday after Bedford Police officers were alerted that a woman was at the station to report more information about a domestic dispute that took place at 7 p.m. in the 60 block of Carver Lane. The woman had left the home before...
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
wbiw.com
Bedford man files civil law suit against Bedford Police, the Mayor, and the City of Bedford
BEDFORD – A Bedford man filed a civil lawsuit against several Bedford Police officers and the City of Bedford after an incident on January 8, 2021. The lawsuit was filed in Lawrence County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023. The seventeen-page lawsuit was filed by Bloomington law firm Mallor...
wbiw.com
State police find, arrest man wanted in two counties
MITCHELL – An Indiana State Police trooper arrested two people on drug charges after they received information that 30-year-old Justin Lacey was at a residence at 2349 VFW Road. Lacey was wanted on four outstanding warrants in both Lawrence and Orange County. Lacey was wanted for auto theft, fraud,...
wslmradio.com
Former Salem Police Chief Kenneth Max Boling, age 80, of Salem
Kenneth Max Boling, age 80, of Salem, passed away Friday, January 20 at his home. Boling was born December 22, 1942, in Salem, Indiana the son of Alfred L. and Stella Medlock Boling. He worked at the Salem Police Department for 32 years, 18 of those as police chief. After...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man arrested for leaving the scene of an accident
BEDFORD – An intoxicated Bedford man was arrested on Sunday after he crashed his vehicle on Tunnelton Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Eric Johnson on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and OWI endangerment. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department police report,...
wbiw.com
Police find meth syringes during a traffic stop, Paoli woman arrested
MITCHELL – A Paoli woman was arrested Friday on drug charges when a Mitchell Police officer stopped her vehicle on State Road 37 after noticing the vehicle’s license plate light was out. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. During that search,...
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
