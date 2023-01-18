ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IN

953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
Indiana Daily Student

Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
wbiw.com

Two women face possession of meth charges

BEDFORD – Two Seymour women were arrested on drug charges when a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped their vehicle early Tuesday morning on State Road 37 near Stevens Lane after noticing the tail light was emitting white light instead of red. The officer spoke to the driver...
SEYMOUR, IN
Wave 3

Louisville woman’s prison sentence has been set

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brenda Porter’s sentencing hearing was held on Thursday and Judge Annie O’Connell from the Jefferson Circuit Court had some stark words for her. “This case stands out to me as one of the most brutal that I have ever seen and the evidence that was presented in this case was nothing short of horrific,” O’Connell said. “The other factor that I’m considering here today is that I get the sense that Ms. Porter has zero remorse for what occurred. She has admitted her conduct that led to the victim’s death in this case, but even today in her PSI she is claiming that menopause and the symptoms she was experiencing are what motivated her conduct here. That to me signals a lack of remorse or a complete divorce from reality.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRBI Radio

Group protesting jailhouse baptisms in Decatur County

Decatur County, IN — A national group is protesting baptisms offered by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in the county detention center. The Freedom From Religion Foundation called on former Sheriff Dave Durant to stop the ceremonies, saying they violate the First Amendment. The issue came to light...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
ripleynews.com

Call to police results in double arrests

An Osgood man who has active arrest warrants out of Ripley County was arrested near Madison on Sunday, January 15. According to information from the Madison Police Department, Andrew M. Hoegeman, 34, was taken into custody after they were contacted by the Indiana State Police for a possible kidnapping. A...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
953wiki.com

Early morning chase leaves Madison woman jailed on multiple felonies.

On January 13, 2023, at 1:28 am Deputy Logan Gray observed a vehicle operating in the area of State Road-56 and Clifty Drive. Deputy Gray suspected the driver was intoxicated due to driving behavior. As the vehicle turned onto Clifty Drive it accelerated to speeds in excess of 75 MPH. The vehicle continued to operate in a reckless manner for several miles attempting to allude Deputies.
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

State police find, arrest man wanted in two counties

MITCHELL – An Indiana State Police trooper arrested two people on drug charges after they received information that 30-year-old Justin Lacey was at a residence at 2349 VFW Road. Lacey was wanted on four outstanding warrants in both Lawrence and Orange County. Lacey was wanted for auto theft, fraud,...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

Former Salem Police Chief Kenneth Max Boling, age 80, of Salem

Kenneth Max Boling, age 80, of Salem, passed away Friday, January 20 at his home. Boling was born December 22, 1942, in Salem, Indiana the son of Alfred L. and Stella Medlock Boling. He worked at the Salem Police Department for 32 years, 18 of those as police chief. After...
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

Intoxicated man arrested for leaving the scene of an accident

BEDFORD – An intoxicated Bedford man was arrested on Sunday after he crashed his vehicle on Tunnelton Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Eric Johnson on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and OWI endangerment. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department police report,...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police find meth syringes during a traffic stop, Paoli woman arrested

MITCHELL – A Paoli woman was arrested Friday on drug charges when a Mitchell Police officer stopped her vehicle on State Road 37 after noticing the vehicle’s license plate light was out. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. During that search,...
PAOLI, IN
FOX59

Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
FRANKLIN, IN

