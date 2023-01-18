ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Winter Blast to Hit Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, areas of northern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Aroostook and parts of Penobscot and Washington Counties from Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult.
Video: Another winter storm approaches NH for Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — We are in between weather systems today. More messy weather moves in tomorrow with rain, snow, and wind all on the table. Any flurries or snow showers in southern New Hampshire will end in the coming hours. Clouds should break for some partial sunshine this afternoon. Highs climb back into the low and mid 30s.
Here's a look at the snowfall totals after Friday snowstorm

MAINE, USA — The terms "fake winter," "lame winter," and "warm winter" have all been used to describe the 2022-2023 winter season so far, which has been really warm. Luckily, we finally got a break in the pattern, and the entire state got some snow! The system started throwing some snow down Thursday night and then continued through Friday.
What to expect with today's winter storm, and a look ahead to next week

PORTLAND, Maine — We saw a nice little thump of snow last night with the warm advection, generally 3 to 6 inches. Now the upper-level energy is swinging through, which will provide enough lift to keep periods of snow going into the early afternoon before tapering off to snow showers and flurries.
Weather Blog: Friday's storm just an appetizer, main course is still coming

MAINE, USA — The totals are coming in, and around half a foot of snow has fallen across southern and eastern Maine from this week's storm. It's not a storm to write home about, and it certainly won't break any records, but it was enough to break out the plows and help out small businesses in need.
Forecasters tracking another Maine winter storm

Maine's Total Weather team is tracking another winter storm headed in our direction; a storm will develop along the eastern seaboard tomorrow night into Monday. Warmer air may lead to a mix of rain and snow along the immediate coast, while several inches of wet, heavy snow are possible just inland. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for inland areas of Southern Maine Sunday night into Monday.
These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History

It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
Snowstorm moving into Maine overnight

PORTLAND, Maine — Everything is still on track for tonight's storm. Radar indicates precipitation moving into southern New Hampshire and into Maine. Things really get going later tonight, generally between 9 p.m. and midnight. The overrunning lift will provide some good snow growth, flake size, and intensity during the overnight hours with snow rates approaching an inch per hour.
Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More

Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
Maine schools limit snow days, no matter the weather

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Who has the most snow from the storm?

BOSTON – Several towns in northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire had plowable snow from the Thursday-Friday storm.Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.Ashby 6.3 inches Fitchburg 4.8 Lunenburg 4.0 Haverhill 4.0 Ashburnham 3.7 Pepperell 3.6 Dracut 3.3 Methuen 3.0 North Andover 3.0 Danvers 2.8 Marlboro 2.8 Carlisle 2.7 Littleton 2.5 Princeton 2.5 Lowell 2.0 Chelmsford 2.0 Andover 2.0 Lexington 1.7 Saugus 1.0 Boston (Logan Airport) 0.2  
