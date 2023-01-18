Read full article on original website
PORTLAND, Maine — Here we go again. Two days go by, and another storm sets its sights on Maine. Right now, low pressure is over the four corners and will be transferring its energy to the east coast soon. High pressure will slide east of Maine tomorrow. Not an ideal setup for a big winter storm. You want the high to be to our north and in a "blocking" pattern.
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, areas of northern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Aroostook and parts of Penobscot and Washington Counties from Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — We are in between weather systems today. More messy weather moves in tomorrow with rain, snow, and wind all on the table. Any flurries or snow showers in southern New Hampshire will end in the coming hours. Clouds should break for some partial sunshine this afternoon. Highs climb back into the low and mid 30s.
MAINE, USA — The terms "fake winter," "lame winter," and "warm winter" have all been used to describe the 2022-2023 winter season so far, which has been really warm. Luckily, we finally got a break in the pattern, and the entire state got some snow! The system started throwing some snow down Thursday night and then continued through Friday.
PORTLAND, Maine — We saw a nice little thump of snow last night with the warm advection, generally 3 to 6 inches. Now the upper-level energy is swinging through, which will provide enough lift to keep periods of snow going into the early afternoon before tapering off to snow showers and flurries.
MAINE, USA — The totals are coming in, and around half a foot of snow has fallen across southern and eastern Maine from this week's storm. It's not a storm to write home about, and it certainly won't break any records, but it was enough to break out the plows and help out small businesses in need.
MAINE, USA — A blanket of snow swept across the state Thursday night into Friday morning — a storm some Mainers didn't think they would get to see with the mild winter.
We all have to admit, it has been a pretty mild winter so far for most of us here in Vacationland, right? I mean, it's not even just the small amount of snow that we've received so far, but the temperatures have been pretty mild as well. It looks, however,...
Maine's Total Weather team is tracking another winter storm headed in our direction; a storm will develop along the eastern seaboard tomorrow night into Monday. Warmer air may lead to a mix of rain and snow along the immediate coast, while several inches of wet, heavy snow are possible just inland. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for inland areas of Southern Maine Sunday night into Monday.
PORTLAND, Maine — Everything is still on track for tonight's storm. Radar indicates precipitation moving into southern New Hampshire and into Maine. Things really get going later tonight, generally between 9 p.m. and midnight. The overrunning lift will provide some good snow growth, flake size, and intensity during the overnight hours with snow rates approaching an inch per hour.
The Seacoast region is a winter wonderland thanks to the snow that started falling Thursday and continued Friday. Most of the snow fell in the early morning hours, although another 1-2 inches could fall during the afternoon before ending by Friday evening. Here are the snow amounts reported, ranging from...
Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE, USA — It's been a slow start to snowmaking season, but with the current forecast, trails are likely to get busier by the day. Even while many of us have been seeing rain, Maine Snowmobile Association President Alan Swett said snow has blanketed northern areas creating a west-to-east corridor from the Granite State into The County.
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
BOSTON – Several towns in northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire had plowable snow from the Thursday-Friday storm.Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.Ashby 6.3 inches Fitchburg 4.8 Lunenburg 4.0 Haverhill 4.0 Ashburnham 3.7 Pepperell 3.6 Dracut 3.3 Methuen 3.0 North Andover 3.0 Danvers 2.8 Marlboro 2.8 Carlisle 2.7 Littleton 2.5 Princeton 2.5 Lowell 2.0 Chelmsford 2.0 Andover 2.0 Lexington 1.7 Saugus 1.0 Boston (Logan Airport) 0.2
