STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Richard I. Carp, 89, died on Jan. 9, 2023. Richard was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1934. He received his early education in a one room schoolhouse and went on to pursue an Ivy league education, completing two doctorate degrees, one in veterinary medicine, and one in virology. Richard married his remarkable wife Sally in June of 1960. In 1963, together with their newborn son, they spent a year in India where Richard worked to set up labs to produce a polio vaccine. After being hired by The Institute for Basic Research in 1968, Richard moved with his family to Staten Island. For the full obituary click here.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO