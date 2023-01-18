Read full article on original website
The Old Guy: On antimetabole, and how it relates to a recent Staten Island ‘protest’
I love language. Maybe you’ve noticed that. Recently, on a ride around town, I repeated a phrase I’ve heard my wife say a million times. She responded that she didn’t think I ever heard her when she said it. I listen intently to my wife. She’s incredibly intelligent and wise and gives great advice, most of the time.
17-year-old Coney Island stabbing victim has died
NEW YORK, NY – 17-year-old Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed near his Neptune Avenue home in Coney Island on Friday, has died. Wright was stabbed by an unknown subject at around 3:30 pm on Friday. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition but died on Saturday from his injuries. Police are still investigating Wright’s murder but at this time, have not identified any suspects and have not made any arrests. *****************************************************************************************On Friday, January 20, 2022 at approximately 1521 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed in the vicinity of 3001 Mermaid Avenue, within The post 17-year-old Coney Island stabbing victim has died appeared first on Shore News Network.
Here’s how 4 Staten Island women transformed a vintage trailer into a thriving mobile bar business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last year, a friend of Christine and Ray Kaminsky showed the Eltingville couple a TikTok of a mobile bar in Texas. Immediately, they looked at each other, and a lightbulb went off in their heads. “I said to my wife, ‘This is a no brainer; we...
BP Fossella implores locals to ‘Stay on Staten Island’ in 2023 State of the Borough
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Why should Staten Islanders go over a bridge when everything they need is right in their backyard?. That was Borough President Vito Fossella’s message Saturday night at his 2023 State of the Borough address delivered at Monsignor Farrell High School in Oakwood, the elected official’s alma mater.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly Saturday night into Sunday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour, and from the Whitehall...
FDNY responds to late night fire in Stapleton; one injured
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The FDNY responded late Friday night to a fire inside a home in Stapleton. The incident was reported at approximately 12:45 a.m. inside a two-story residence at 411 Vanderbilt Ave., an FDNY spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com.
Report: Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera’s widow announces pregnancy at one year memorial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Family, friends, NYPD brass, and others gathered inside St. Patrick’s Cathedral Saturday morning for a memorial mass one year after NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were slain. Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27, were killed in the line-of-duty on Jan. 21, 2022 while...
bkreader.com
Off-Duty Bed-Stuy Cops Hanky Panky In Precinct Parking Lot: Report
Two off-duty officers from a Bed-Stuy police precinct were said to be observed having sexual relations inside a personal vehicle in the station’s parking lot, according to a report in the New York Post. A source told the Post that they had heard a woman screaming in […] Click...
Groundhog Day 2023 ceremony: Staten Island Chuck’s prediction to be live streamed from the Zoo
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s hometown hog is almost ready for his close-up. In a few short weeks, Staten Island Chuck — aka Charles G. Hogg — is set to make his Groundhog Day appearance live from the Staten Island Zoo in West Brighton. Similar...
Here’s where Advance/SILive.com readers say they’re spotting deer on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials say they’ve clipped into Staten Island’s deer population, but their efforts seem to have done little to address locals’ perception about the issue. Overall, numbers from the Parks Department show that the number of deer has decreased 30%...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 p.m., until Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 21, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Richard I. Carp, 89, died on Jan. 9, 2023. Richard was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1934. He received his early education in a one room schoolhouse and went on to pursue an Ivy league education, completing two doctorate degrees, one in veterinary medicine, and one in virology. Richard married his remarkable wife Sally in June of 1960. In 1963, together with their newborn son, they spent a year in India where Richard worked to set up labs to produce a polio vaccine. After being hired by The Institute for Basic Research in 1968, Richard moved with his family to Staten Island. For the full obituary click here.
Verrazzano Bridge reopens lanes after truck crashes into divider
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays were reported on the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early Saturday morning after an accident involving a truck, according to emergency radio transmissions. According to an MTA spokeswoman, an incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the upper level the bridge, leading to...
Memorial mass to take place for Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora, NYPD officers who were fatally shot
Exactly one year ago, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot by a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call.
Staten Island FerryHawks are swapping game tickets for used bicycles
The FerryHawks, in conjunction with Bike New York and the NYC Department of Transportation, are hosting a bicycle giveaway at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park on Sat. Jan. 21 and Jan. 28. The team is asking donors to swap out their old bikes in exchange for FerryHawks game tickets this upcoming season.
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
Brooklyn Public House To Take Over Former Black Swan Space In Bed Stuy
The popular Fort Greene pub is coming to Bed Stuy.
Paralyzed Staten Island woman files civil suit in horrific crash after jury acquits ex-boyfriend of top charges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A lawsuit filed on behalf of former Staten Island business owner Diana Petrone, who was paralyzed from the neck down in a 2020 crash, is seeking damages from the man deemed responsible for her injuries. Robert Mustari, 50, was found guilty by a jury two...
3 injuries, 2 serious after Saturday morning accident on Verrazzano Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- FDNY transported three individuals to the hospital after a motor vehicle accident occurred on the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge early Saturday morning. The call about the accident came in at 10:41 a.m., an FDNY spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com. The call indicated there was a trauma on the upper level of the bridge, causing the Brooklyn-bound upper level lanes being temporarily closed.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Carol and Nicholas Santoro celebrate 60th anniversary at Cafe Bella Vita
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Carol and Nicholas Santoro celebrated their diamond anniversary recently, with the help of their beloved family members. The couple’s 60th anniversary was toasted on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cafe Bella Vita, attended by their three daughters and five grandchildren. “My father and mother are...
