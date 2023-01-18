ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old Coney Island stabbing victim has died

NEW YORK, NY – 17-year-old Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed near his Neptune Avenue home in Coney Island on Friday, has died. Wright was stabbed by an unknown subject at around 3:30 pm on Friday. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition but died on Saturday from his injuries. Police are still investigating Wright’s murder but at this time, have not identified any suspects and have not made any arrests. *****************************************************************************************On Friday, January 20, 2022 at approximately 1521 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed in the vicinity of 3001 Mermaid Avenue, within The post 17-year-old Coney Island stabbing victim has died appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 21, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Richard I. Carp, 89, died on Jan. 9, 2023. Richard was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1934. He received his early education in a one room schoolhouse and went on to pursue an Ivy league education, completing two doctorate degrees, one in veterinary medicine, and one in virology. Richard married his remarkable wife Sally in June of 1960. In 1963, together with their newborn son, they spent a year in India where Richard worked to set up labs to produce a polio vaccine. After being hired by The Institute for Basic Research in 1968, Richard moved with his family to Staten Island. For the full obituary click here.
3 injuries, 2 serious after Saturday morning accident on Verrazzano Bridge

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- FDNY transported three individuals to the hospital after a motor vehicle accident occurred on the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge early Saturday morning. The call about the accident came in at 10:41 a.m., an FDNY spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com. The call indicated there was a trauma on the upper level of the bridge, causing the Brooklyn-bound upper level lanes being temporarily closed.
