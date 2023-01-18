Read full article on original website
WVNews
Jalisa Lashae Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Defendants from Clarksburg and Weston received prison terms in…
WVNews
Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
WVNews
Millions in Harrison County (West Virginia) infrastructure projects underway with ARPA funds
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure projects are currently underway or in the planning stages in Harrison County as municipalities and public service districts spend their American Rescue Plan Act funds. A majority of the funds will be spent on water, sewer and...
WVNews
Fairmont Senior wins big at Marion County Swim Championships
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday’s Marion County Swim Championships, held at Fairmont State University, belonged to Fairmont Senior on both the boys and girls sides. The Polar Bears won all but a few events on their way to capturing the boys team title with 108 points and the girls title with 228. North Marion was the boys runner-up while East Fairmont captured second place on the girls side.
WVNews
Texas pulls away in second half to hand WVU sixth Big 12 loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Did anyone get the license number of that Carr that ran over West Virginia in the Coliseum on Saturday night?. It had Texas plates, but the only number you could see was 5, although there were some other numbers that played a part in what became a 69-61 victory for the Texas Longhorns over West Virginia before a screaming, often incensed Mountaineer crowd of 14,141 fans in the Coliseum.
WVNews
WVU researcher aims to change process of liquid human waste collection, conversion
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — An engineer at West Virginia University is spearheading research that could revolutionize the way human waste is collected and converted into nutrient-rich fertilizer, a process that he believes can be done entirely in residential bathrooms. Dr. Kevin Orner, an assistant professor at WVU, said...
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 69-61 men's basketball loss to Texas. The Mountaineers collapsed amid a welter of second half mistakes on both ends of the floor and offered little in the way of hope for any future turnarounds as they committed 20 turnovers and went scoreless from the field in the last four and a half minutes.
WVNews
Philip Barbour holds off Nitro's late rally
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour girls basketball team’s point guard, Braylyn Sparks, was in foul trouble, picking up her fourth foul with three minutes remaining. A minute later, she fouled out. And most of the second half, Nitro’s full-court press and trapping was relentless. The...
WVNews
Carr's strong 2nd half lifts No. 7 Texas over West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead No. 7 Texas to a 69-61 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night. Dylan Disu added 13 points before fouling out, while Christian Bishop and Tyrese Hunter scored 11 apiece for the Longhorns (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a double-digit loss at No. 12 Iowa State on Wednesday.
WVNews
WVU hopes TCU win a new start
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
WVNews
WVU returns to Morgantown for annual alumni game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. Sunday’s matinee marks the 22nd all-time meeting between WVU (12-5, 3-3 Big 12)...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball DerMarr Johnson 1/20/23
West Virginia assistant coach DerMarr Johnson details the events that led to his transition from playing to earning his college degree to getting into coaching, first at Cincinnati and now at WVU. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
