MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Did anyone get the license number of that Carr that ran over West Virginia in the Coliseum on Saturday night?. It had Texas plates, but the only number you could see was 5, although there were some other numbers that played a part in what became a 69-61 victory for the Texas Longhorns over West Virginia before a screaming, often incensed Mountaineer crowd of 14,141 fans in the Coliseum.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO