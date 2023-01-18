ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

WVNews

Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia

WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior wins big at Marion County Swim Championships

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday’s Marion County Swim Championships, held at Fairmont State University, belonged to Fairmont Senior on both the boys and girls sides. The Polar Bears won all but a few events on their way to capturing the boys team title with 108 points and the girls title with 228. North Marion was the boys runner-up while East Fairmont captured second place on the girls side.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Texas pulls away in second half to hand WVU sixth Big 12 loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Did anyone get the license number of that Carr that ran over West Virginia in the Coliseum on Saturday night?. It had Texas plates, but the only number you could see was 5, although there were some other numbers that played a part in what became a 69-61 victory for the Texas Longhorns over West Virginia before a screaming, often incensed Mountaineer crowd of 14,141 fans in the Coliseum.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 69-61 men's basketball loss to Texas. The Mountaineers collapsed amid a welter of second half mistakes on both ends of the floor and offered little in the way of hope for any future turnarounds as they committed 20 turnovers and went scoreless from the field in the last four and a half minutes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Philip Barbour holds off Nitro's late rally

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour girls basketball team’s point guard, Braylyn Sparks, was in foul trouble, picking up her fourth foul with three minutes remaining. A minute later, she fouled out. And most of the second half, Nitro’s full-court press and trapping was relentless. The...
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Carr's strong 2nd half lifts No. 7 Texas over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead No. 7 Texas to a 69-61 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night. Dylan Disu added 13 points before fouling out, while Christian Bishop and Tyrese Hunter scored 11 apiece for the Longhorns (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a double-digit loss at No. 12 Iowa State on Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
WVNews

WVU hopes TCU win a new start

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU returns to Morgantown for annual alumni game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. Sunday’s matinee marks the 22nd all-time meeting between WVU (12-5, 3-3 Big 12)...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball DerMarr Johnson 1/20/23

West Virginia assistant coach DerMarr Johnson details the events that led to his transition from playing to earning his college degree to getting into coaching, first at Cincinnati and now at WVU. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV

