Horry County, SC

Related
WRAL

Victims identified in Robeson County quadruple shooting

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald Williams died in the shooting in Red Springs. The fourth shooting victim, Equilla Biggs-Williams, is currently at a hospital. Wherry, according to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Florence woman sentenced to 8 years in deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Circuit Court Judge sentenced 33-year-old Lauren Alexis Green to eight years in prison Monday afternoon on two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The March 2019 incident happened off Highway 52 near the FedEx building...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Missing Florence County woman found safe

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing woman last seen leaving her home Tuesday evening in Florence County has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Belinda Lou Walker, 35, of Effingham, SC was reported missing by her family before being found.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Welfare check, fraud charge led to arrest for NC woman's murder: Warrant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A welfare check and fraud charge are what led to the arrest of a man for a North Carolina woman's murder, according to warrants. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the 1900 block of Culbertson Avenue for the welfare check and that when they arrived William H. Hicks was located and his identity was checked.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide which took place Monday afternoon in the Tabor City area. According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday. The report states that the victim was 18 years old and a handgun was involved in the incident.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 cow still on the loose in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
LELAND, NC
wpde.com

Crash with entrapment blocks lanes of traffic in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash with entrapment is blocking traffic in Horry County Tuesday morning. Fire crews said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 near Monaca Road in Longs. One person was taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

