wpde.com
Suspect was out on parole for murder at time of deadly Robeson Co. shooting: Sheriff
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The suspect in a Robeson County shooting Tuesday afternoon was out on parole for murder, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The incident, which resulted in three deaths and one person critically injured, happened in the area known as "The Bottom" in Robeson County, according to Wilkins.
WECT
Brunswick Co. deputy suspended without pay following DUI arrest in Horry Co.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended after his arrest during the early hours of Jan. 23 in Horry County. North Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested 58-year-old James Richey Geiger just after 1 a.m. and charged him with driving under the influence.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating after man found shot at Georgetown Co. home
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was found shot at a home in Georgetown County early Wednesday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said they were at a home on Meadow Street where the man was shot just after midnight. Multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw...
WRAL
Victims identified in Robeson County quadruple shooting
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald Williams died in the shooting in Red Springs. The fourth shooting victim, Equilla Biggs-Williams, is currently at a hospital. Wherry, according to...
wpde.com
Florence woman sentenced to 8 years in deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Circuit Court Judge sentenced 33-year-old Lauren Alexis Green to eight years in prison Monday afternoon on two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The March 2019 incident happened off Highway 52 near the FedEx building...
wpde.com
Missing Florence County woman found safe
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing woman last seen leaving her home Tuesday evening in Florence County has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Belinda Lou Walker, 35, of Effingham, SC was reported missing by her family before being found.
Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
wpde.com
Welfare check, fraud charge led to arrest for NC woman's murder: Warrant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A welfare check and fraud charge are what led to the arrest of a man for a North Carolina woman's murder, according to warrants. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the 1900 block of Culbertson Avenue for the welfare check and that when they arrived William H. Hicks was located and his identity was checked.
wpde.com
Man stole pallets of Red Bull from Robeson Co. recycling company: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office responded to a breaking and entering at the NC Organic Recycling Company on Airport Road on Monday, authorities said. According to the sheriff's office, when they arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle. Authorities said that officers entered...
wpde.com
4 wanted after holding Lumberton store owner at gunpoint for iPhones: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding four suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a store in Lumberton. The Lumberton Police Dept. said the incident happened on Monday, Jan. 16 at New York's Finest located in the 2700 block of Roberts Avenue. The suspects seen in the...
wpde.com
Woman left Little River-area hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is charged after the Horry County Police Dept. responded to a call in reference to a car being stolen from McLeod Seacoast Hospital on January 18. Paige Louise Johnson is charged with grand larceny, a value of $10,000 or more. Johnson had...
3-day operation yields nearly 100 arrests in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested on drug and various other charges after a three-day operation last week in Florence County, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said Monday in a news release. “Operation Extended Stay,” which was conducted Tuesday through Friday on West Lucas Street in Florence County, resulted in 99 […]
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide which took place Monday afternoon in the Tabor City area. According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday. The report states that the victim was 18 years old and a handgun was involved in the incident.
WMBF
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
WMBF
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
wpde.com
1 cow still on the loose in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
34-year-old man dies in crash after eluding law enforcement in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a crash while eluding law enforcement, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Matthew Laverne Holloman, 34, of Olanta, died after leading Florence County law enforcement officials on a car chase at about 4 p.m. Friday on McAllister […]
WECT
Bladenboro police seeking assistance identifying ‘alleged suspect’ of breaking and entering
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the “alleged suspect” of a breaking and entering at a convenience store on Monday. “On January 23th, 2023 a Breaking and Entering was reported at the Fast Mart Convenient Store located on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
wpde.com
Crash with entrapment blocks lanes of traffic in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A two-vehicle crash with entrapment is blocking traffic in Horry County Tuesday morning. Fire crews said they responded at 9:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 near Monaca Road in Longs. One person was taken to the hospital at this time. Drivers are...
