MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A welfare check and fraud charge are what led to the arrest of a man for a North Carolina woman's murder, according to warrants. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the 1900 block of Culbertson Avenue for the welfare check and that when they arrived William H. Hicks was located and his identity was checked.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO