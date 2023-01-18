Read full article on original website
Sheriff seeks help with identifying vehicle possibly involved in Darlington County homicide
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s […]
Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
Juvenile arrested in connection to 'pre-planned' murder of Robeson Co. man: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A sixth person who is a juvenile has been arrested in connection to a "pre-planned" murder of a 50-year-old Robeson County man. The charges are in relation to Darrell D. Locklear, of Maxton who was murdered around midnight on Thursday, Dec. 22, during an attempted robbery.
Convicted felon arrested after pointing gun at Robeson County investigator during traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A convicted felon was arrested Saturday after pointing a gun at a sheriff’s office investigator during a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The traffic stop happened at about midnight near the 36-mile marker on Interstate 95 near St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said. The investigator attempted […]
Sheriff’s office: Deputies investigating shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon just outside the city of Darlington. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies are currently on the scene of the shooting in the area of Syracuse Street. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WMBF News...
Deputies investigating after Georgetown Co. home struck by gunfire for second time
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway in Georgetown County after an occupied home and vehicle were both sprayed with gunshots Thursday night, deputies say. An occupied residence and a vehicle on Lot Drive were both struck by gunfire around 10 p.m., according to the Georgetown County...
Driver in stolen vehicle led Florence County deputies on deadly chase; SCHP investigating
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver in a stolen vehicle led Florence county deputies on a deadly chase Friday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies were led on a chase around 4 p.m. by a driver who stole a 2012 Honda Civic. The chase occurred on McAllister...
Shots fired into same Georgetown Co. home for second time this month: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reported shots being fired into a home and vehicle around 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to authorities. Deputies said this is the second time this month that shots were fired into the same house on Lot...
1 minor killed, another injured in shooting in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two minors were shot in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County Friday night, according to Sheriff James Hudson. Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed one of the juveniles died. Every road that leads to Talulah Street was closed. Our crew on the...
Suspect intoxicated at time of Conway officer-involved shooting: Warrants
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — New details were released after a man was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened in Conway last month. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, for his involvement in the shooting that happened on Dec. 29. The...
Juvenile dies in shooting in Darlington County near Syracuse Street, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon just outside the city of Darlington. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said deputies responded to the call of a shooting on Syracuse Street. One minor was killed in the shooting, according to Darlington County Coroner J Todd...
Woman dragged behind moped while attempting to nab purse thief: MBPD
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was dragged behind a moped while chasing a purse thief in Myrtle Beach, police said Friday. At around 1:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an incident of someone stealing a purse from a shopping cart and attempting to drive away on a moped near Oak Forest Lane, according to Myrtle Beach Police Dept.
SLED investigating excessive force allegation against Bennettsville officer
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an allegation of excessive force against a Bennettsville police officer, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said he requested SLED to investigate this allegation, and they accepted. NEW: Suspect intoxicated at time of Conway officer-involved...
1 dead following Florence County chase involving stolen car, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in the area of Salem Road in Florence County, according to officials. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said they were chasing a car reported to be stolen when it wrecked. Joye said any additional information will...
SLED investigating use-of-force incident involving Bennettsville police officer, chief says
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a use-of-force incident involving a Bennettsville police officer. Police Chief Kevin Miller confirmed SLED’s involvement in the incident, which happened earlier in January. He said it is standard procedure for SLED to investigate these kinds of allegations. SLED was requested on Thursday to […]
2 now charged with murder in Horry County missing persons case; 2 others wanted
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people, including juvenile, have now been charged with murder in connection with a missing persons case in Horry County and two others are still wanted in connection with the investigation, according to police. Samantha Watts, 40, was charged on Friday with murder in connection with the death of Cory […]
Police: Woman left Horry County hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman allegedly left an Horry County hospital on Wednesday without being discharged and stole a hospital van, according to a police report and warrant obtained by News13. Paige Louise Johnson, 26, of Longs, was arrested and charged with grand larceny $10,000 or more, according to online booking records. Police […]
Sixth arrest in connection with robbery death
LAURINBURG — A sixth person, a seventeen year old juvenile from Laurinburg, has been arrested in relation to death of Darrell D. Locklea
Deputies seeking suspect vehicle in deadly Florence Co. hit-and-run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on January 9. The hit-and-run happened around 6:15 p.m. near North Irby Street in Florence County. The vehicle involved is a 2002-2009 GMC Envoy that would have damage to the passenger side headlight area. The...
Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
