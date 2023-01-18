ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

News19 WLTX

Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

Convicted felon arrested after pointing gun at Robeson County investigator during traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A convicted felon was arrested Saturday after pointing a gun at a sheriff’s office investigator during a traffic stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The traffic stop happened at about midnight near the 36-mile marker on Interstate 95 near St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said. The investigator attempted […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Suspect intoxicated at time of Conway officer-involved shooting: Warrants

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — New details were released after a man was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened in Conway last month. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, for his involvement in the shooting that happened on Dec. 29. The...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Woman dragged behind moped while attempting to nab purse thief: MBPD

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was dragged behind a moped while chasing a purse thief in Myrtle Beach, police said Friday. At around 1:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an incident of someone stealing a purse from a shopping cart and attempting to drive away on a moped near Oak Forest Lane, according to Myrtle Beach Police Dept.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

SLED investigating excessive force allegation against Bennettsville officer

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an allegation of excessive force against a Bennettsville police officer, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said he requested SLED to investigate this allegation, and they accepted. NEW: Suspect intoxicated at time of Conway officer-involved...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

SLED investigating use-of-force incident involving Bennettsville police officer, chief says

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a use-of-force incident involving a Bennettsville police officer. Police Chief Kevin Miller confirmed SLED’s involvement in the incident, which happened earlier in January. He said it is standard procedure for SLED to investigate these kinds of allegations. SLED was requested on Thursday to […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Detached garage with several vehicles catches fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a detached garage fire Saturday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:09 a.m. to Seagull Landing Place. Crews said that a detached garage containing several vehicles caught fire along with a nearby camper. A boat...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

