Bangor, ME

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Drunk man kicked off Orange Line train for pouring beer on passengers

BOSTON — Sharing is not always caring, which one intoxicated individual learned the hard way after he was removed from an MBTA train Friday afternoon. Transit Police say they received multiple calls from an Orange Line train around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a drunk man who was pouring beer on passengers. Officers were able to intercept the train at Ruggles Station and found the man on board.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend

BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
BANGOR, ME
CBS Boston

1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.

MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started. 
MILFORD, NH
101.9 The Rock

Winter Blast to Hit Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, areas of northern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Aroostook and parts of Penobscot and Washington Counties from Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Veteran in Crisis Takes Own Life Inside Garage at Jamaica Plain VA Hospital Friday

Earlier today at approximately 15:35 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from the Veteran’s Suicide Hotline after a man who was in distressed called. In the call to the Hotline, the man stated that he was going to shoot himself and take his own life. As Boston Police Officers responded from District E-13, they were alerted that Veteran’s Affairs Police Officers were already on the scene and had made contact with the man in a white Toyota pickup truck.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
BOSTON, MA
Kristen Walters

Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire

A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
SALEM, NH
New York Post

Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home

A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana.  “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
COHASSET, MA
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

