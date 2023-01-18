Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
Live Version of Popular National Show Coming to Waterville, Maine, Opera House
Honestly, we're pretty lucky in Maine when it comes to entertainment. From the State Theatre, AURA, Merrill Auditorium, and the Cross Insurance Arena all basically within a mile from each other in Portland (hell, AURA and the Arena are right next door to each other), to The Strand Theatre in Rockland and Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick -- we're stacked.
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
Regal Cinemas Theaters in New Hampshire, Maine to Close
The curtain will come down permanently at two Northern New England movie theaters as the parent company of Regal Cinema closes 40 theaters nationwide as part of a bankruptcy plan. Cinemark, which was hard hit when theaters in the United States and around the world were closed during the COVID-19...
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Police: Drunk man kicked off Orange Line train for pouring beer on passengers
BOSTON — Sharing is not always caring, which one intoxicated individual learned the hard way after he was removed from an MBTA train Friday afternoon. Transit Police say they received multiple calls from an Orange Line train around 4:00 p.m. for a report of a drunk man who was pouring beer on passengers. Officers were able to intercept the train at Ruggles Station and found the man on board.
Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
Mainers on The Titanic Author To Tell the Story Via Zoom
Who hasn't heard of the sinking of the Titanic. One of the most famous marine stories in history. But maybe you didn’t know that there were 14 Mainers on board the ship on that fateful day, and only 7 of them survived. Most were from M.D.I. That from a...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
WPFO
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.
MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started.
Winter Blast to Hit Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, areas of northern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Aroostook and parts of Penobscot and Washington Counties from Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult.
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Veteran in Crisis Takes Own Life Inside Garage at Jamaica Plain VA Hospital Friday
Earlier today at approximately 15:35 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from the Veteran’s Suicide Hotline after a man who was in distressed called. In the call to the Hotline, the man stated that he was going to shoot himself and take his own life. As Boston Police Officers responded from District E-13, they were alerted that Veteran’s Affairs Police Officers were already on the scene and had made contact with the man in a white Toyota pickup truck.
WEATHER ALERT
Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
truecountry935.com
Dozens of Accidents from Winter Storm
Multiple accidents have been reported due to Friday’s snow storm… And it looks like another snow event is just a few days away.
Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire
A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home
A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana. “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0