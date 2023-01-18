ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

WSMV

Lipscomb students build ‘emergency home’ for displaced people in Humphreys County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some engineering students at Lipscomb University are providing a different kind of housing option for people in need in Humphreys County. The 12-foot by 7-foot structure tiny home was built by students last semester and faculty ni the Engineering Department said the micro-home will provide emergency housing to residents in Humphreys County, an area still recovering after floods in 2021.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Saturday morning News Update

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun.
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Clarksville Police Seeking Paris Man

Clarksville, Tenn.–The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris for a robbery which occurred Friday. According to Clarksville Police, a warant has been issued for Bentley for robbery at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6’2” tall,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Merchants on Broadway catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

MNPD introduces new therapy dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools met a furry new member of the Metro Nashville Police Department on Thursday. Officer Faye Okert visited several Nashville schools with Sgt. Bo, a special school therapy dog. Bo graduated from Paws & Stripes College in Brevard County, Florida. MNPS students got...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County! Alysha Nyx and the Kyx Debuts at Last Call Saturday, January 21, 2023 1184 Longhollow Pike (Cambridge Center), Gallatin, TN Alysha Nyx & the Kyx Debuts at Last Call. The Kyx is an amazing party band that plays a […] The post Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Sumner County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nursing home fire in Tullahoma

Nursing home fire in Tullahoma
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Sir Joshua Black Speaks of Details of His Fire Dept. Lawsuit

NASHVILLE, TN — Joshua Lipscomb, known by most by his stage name Sir Joshua Black, has recently been opening up regarding the details of his $450,000 settlement following his lawsuit against the Nashville Fire Department. He filed the suit after what he claims were attempts to suppress his first...
NASHVILLE, TN

