Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The East
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to help
WSMV
Lipscomb students build ‘emergency home’ for displaced people in Humphreys County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some engineering students at Lipscomb University are providing a different kind of housing option for people in need in Humphreys County. The 12-foot by 7-foot structure tiny home was built by students last semester and faculty ni the Engineering Department said the micro-home will provide emergency housing to residents in Humphreys County, an area still recovering after floods in 2021.
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
WSMV
Saturday morning News Update
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
radionwtn.com
Clarksville Police Seeking Paris Man
Clarksville, Tenn.–The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris for a robbery which occurred Friday. According to Clarksville Police, a warant has been issued for Bentley for robbery at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6’2” tall,...
WSMV
Merchants on Broadway catches fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
WSMV
MNPD introduces new therapy dog
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools met a furry new member of the Metro Nashville Police Department on Thursday. Officer Faye Okert visited several Nashville schools with Sgt. Bo, a special school therapy dog. Bo graduated from Paws & Stripes College in Brevard County, Florida. MNPS students got...
Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County! Alysha Nyx and the Kyx Debuts at Last Call Saturday, January 21, 2023 1184 Longhollow Pike (Cambridge Center), Gallatin, TN Alysha Nyx & the Kyx Debuts at Last Call. The Kyx is an amazing party band that plays a […] The post Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Sumner County Source.
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
fox17.com
'It's a power struggle out here': Woman living at Hermitage homeless camp opens up
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman living in a Hermitage homeless camp talks openly about the struggles from within while people living and working near the camp complain about the problems camp residents are causing. Area residents and businesses are sympathetic, but they're tired of being afraid of the...
WSMV
Nursing home fire in Tullahoma
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
Scammer pretending to be Greenbrier widow for money, police say
It's an unthinkable scam with the goal of profiting off someone else's pain.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
WSMV
‘It is terrible’: Neighbors speak out about missing child found in pool
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 is learning more about a missing 3-year-old girl found Thursday in the bottom of a pool. People who live in the area said they saw Cookeville police officers crying and soaking wet after jumping into the pool to try to save the girl. “It is...
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
Tennessee Tribune
Sir Joshua Black Speaks of Details of His Fire Dept. Lawsuit
NASHVILLE, TN — Joshua Lipscomb, known by most by his stage name Sir Joshua Black, has recently been opening up regarding the details of his $450,000 settlement following his lawsuit against the Nashville Fire Department. He filed the suit after what he claims were attempts to suppress his first...
Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’ to cross a busy street
For most of us, getting hit by a car would be pretty shocking, but you may be shocked to learn that's happened to some people who have used Manna Café and the Refuge shelter on Providence Boulevard.
