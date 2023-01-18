Read full article on original website
Chinese Miner Transfers 5,600 Bitcoin Worth $124 Million to Binance
1Thash sent out a total of 2,396 bitcoin on January 17 and 3,336 bitcoin on January 19. The BTC reserve balance for all miners fell to its lowest level in a year, at 1.837 million. According to blockchain records, a Chinese miner recently transferred roughly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), valued at...
Whales Dump Billions of Shiba Inu Worth Around $5.1 Million
Whale addresses have transacted more than 443 billion Shiba Inu coins. Information gleaned from Coinglass indicates that 318.3 billion Shiba Inu coins were sold. On Thursday, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price rise that had been supported by the Shibarium update and the purchase of Ethereum (ETH) whales had reached a new low. Nearly the last day, the value of the second-largest meme crypto in the world has decreased by over 9 percent. A large whale transaction was detected by the whale tracker just after the major SHIB price pump, which may explain the subsequent price decline.
Crypto Developers Number Peaked in the Crypto Winter
250 million codecommits from the GitHub repositories collaborated for the report. The present active crypto BUIDLers sum up to 23,343 per month. Electric Capital released the 2022 Crypto Developers Report. The firm collaborated on the 250 million codecommits from the GitHub repositories. The codes were fingerprinted across the 9000 ecosystems and found the result of the last 14 years. A tragic year in cryptocurrency has initiated opportunities for many new BUIDLers.
OKX Reserves 100% Clean Assets than Major Crypto Exchanges
OKX’s third Proof of Reserves report claims that its reserves are 100% clean. OKX plans to open spot trading for the new crypto token $CORE. Today the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange OKX ‘OKEx’ has released a “Proof-of-Reserves” (PoR) report that reveals the detailed breakdown of the assets the exchange has in its reserves. OKX’s third monthly PoR report disclosed $7.5 billion in BTC, ETH, and USDT held by the crypto exchange, which does not include its native cryptocurrency ‘OKB.’
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
StorX Network (SRX) Gains Its Position on Coinstore.com Listings
SRX/USDT trading pair is available for users on Coinstore.com. Users will be able to withdraw their SRX tokens from January 21. StorX Network ($SRX) is listed on Coinstore.com – a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 2,300,000 users allowing individuals and institutions to buy, sell, and trade over 1,000 cryptocurrencies. Significantly, Coinstore.com will offer the SRX community a simple buy/sell crypto feature for beginners, advanced cryptocurrency spots, and futures trading dashboards.
No Crypto Firm Granted Full Market Product (FMP) License Yet by UAE
No cryptocurrency firm has yet to fulfil the four-step procedure required by the VARA. MVP licensees are not authorized to sell their services to mass retail customers. Omar Sultan Al Olama, minister of the digital economy in the United Arab Emirates, has said that the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the country’s virtual assets regulator, has not awarded any operational licenses as of yet. Al Olama allegedly said during the WEF that neither Binance nor FTX, nor any other cryptocurrency exchange business, has been awarded the full market product (FMP) license.
Google Announces Mass Layoff Eliminating 12,000 Positions
BlackRock, Amazon, and Meta, have already revealed such initiatives. This represents a significant percentage of the company’s worldwide workforce (6%). Companies in the conventional IT business have started laying off workers alongside those in the cryptocurrency sector. Microsoft made the decision to lay off 10,000 workers recently. Other well-known companies, such as BlackRock, Amazon, and Meta, have already revealed such initiatives.
DCG Owned Media House CoinDesk Reportedly Eyeing Potential Sale
The media house has retained the services of the Lazard Group as financial consultants. Digital Currency Group (DCG) has been afflicted by the FTX collapse’s contagion. Another media outlet, CoinDesk, has run into problems only hours after it was reported that DCG’s cryptocurrency trading arm, Genesis, intends to file for bankruptcy. DCG’s own media outlet has retained the services of the Lazard Group. As financial consultants in preparation for a sale.
Former FTX U.S President Raises $5 Million Funding For New Startup
The former U.S President announced the launch of his new crypto firm on Twitter. Harrison said that his relationship with SBF “had reached a point of total deterioration.”. Former FTX president Brett Harrison, who left the firm in September 2022, has launched a new endeavor to entice traditional financial institutions to join the field of decentralized finance (DeFi).
Thailand SEC Issues Rules For Firms Offering Crypto Custody Services
Since January 16th, the new rules have been in place. Already established firms have been given a grace period of six months to comply. On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand made public new regulations. For the administration of digital wallets for custody of digital assets and keys. Since January 16th, the new rules have been in place. The Thai SEC detailed the requirements for companies offering digital asset custody services to their customers.
Privacy Coin Beam’s Price Falls 30% as Binance Announces Delisting
BEAM has lost 30% of its value in the previous 24 hours as per CMC. At 09:00 UTC today, Binance will cancel all open trade orders in the BEAM/USDT pair. The news that Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, would be delisting Beam (BEAM) caused its price to plummet. According to statistics compiled by CoinMarketCap, BEAM has lost 30% of its value in the previous 24 hours. The cryptocurrency exchange said that the BEAM token did not match the stringent requirements it has for all digital assets it lists.
UAE to Implement Relevant Regulation to Support Crypto Growth
The UAE seeks to expand into a welcoming center for cryptocurrencies. UAE Cabinet announced a label rule and an independent regulating body for virtual assets. Thani Al-Zeyoudi, the UAE’s minister of state for international trade, highlighted that the country has gained a great deal of knowledge from the cryptocurrency industry and must now adopt the appropriate regulations to promote continued growth.
Bitcoin price upsurge as RSI matches 2018 market trend
Bitcoin is poised for significant growth in the market as conditions replicate those seen after the hard-hitting bear market of 2018. Drawing from the newest study, BTC/USD looks set to advance with its Relative Strength Index suggesting a bullish outlook following a brief amount of adjustment. According to crypto dealer...
Contributing To Banking Transformation in the MENA Region
Following the success of Verve Management’s first summit within the digital banking space, the 2nd Annual Future Banks Summit MENA 2023 taking place on March 7th & 8th in Dubai, UAE will highlight the magnitude of the role digitalization plays in reshaping the future of banking. The pandemic has forced digital acceleration at a massive scale, leading banks to look into institution-wide transformation, while reimagining the industry as a whole.
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Expresses Interest in Buying CoinDesk
Charles thinks the asking price of $200 million is too much. In 2016, DCG paid around $500,000 to buy CoinDesk. Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, said on Friday that he is contemplating purchasing CoinDesk in order to transform it from a cryptocurrency news website into a hybrid of sorts, bringing together news and a community forum. He thinks the asking price of $200 million is too much, despite the fact that the transaction is fair in light of readership, crypto events, and effect on the sector.
Crypto Industry Witnesses Massive Surge in Women Investors
Crypto ownership among women has risen from 29% in the third quarter of 2022 to 34% in the last quarter. According to the survey, cryptocurrencies offer a huge possibility to generate high returns. The cryptocurrency industry has emerged as a new financial investment opportunity for women across the globe. In...
Top Crypto Owner Nations in the World
‘Banking the Unbanked’ is becoming the existential truth. A recent survey from Bybit and Toluna revealed boomers are crypto supporters. Cryptocurrency adoption and acceptance have increased the phase and broken down various barriers and stereotypes. The phrase ‘Banking the Unbanked’ is becoming the existential truth. As per stats from DataReportal in 2022, one in ten working-age people is holding or using cryptocurrency. One similar image with such a record is also been circulated among the micro-blogging site at present.
South Korea Announces a New Monitoring Tool to Detect Risks
South Korea’s FSS has proposed a cryptocurrency monitoring tool. To detect risks, the Crypto monitoring tool is utilized. South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Services (FSS) has announced a proposal to establish a cryptocurrency monitoring tool. That will be integrated into the identification verification system by the end of January. As well as penalizing cryptocurrency investors who refuse to validate their identities.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s $700M Worth Assets Seized by U.S Fed
The crypto exchange bought assets under FTX Digital Markets name in US currency. FTX held stock in three accounts at rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance. U.S Federal prosecutors seized around $700 million in cash and assets. That was either owned by the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX or associated with its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, ‘SBF.’
