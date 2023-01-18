BEAM has lost 30% of its value in the previous 24 hours as per CMC. At 09:00 UTC today, Binance will cancel all open trade orders in the BEAM/USDT pair. The news that Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, would be delisting Beam (BEAM) caused its price to plummet. According to statistics compiled by CoinMarketCap, BEAM has lost 30% of its value in the previous 24 hours. The cryptocurrency exchange said that the BEAM token did not match the stringent requirements it has for all digital assets it lists.

2 DAYS AGO