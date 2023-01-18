Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
Related
Father discovered vehicle where KC police found missing son’s body
Court documents say a Kansas City-area father discovered the vehicle where police would later find his 24-year-old son's body.
Suspect that spurred Kansas City AMBER Alert now facing charges
Markelv Avery, a 21-year-old Kansas City man that spurred an AMBER Alert this week, is now facing multiple felony charges.
Man charged in south Kansas City deadly shooting of 66-year-old
Prosecutors charged Donald Crowe with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 66-year-old Douglas Menser.
UPDATE: Buckner home invasion suspect in custody, police say
Buckner police say a home invasion happened in 300 block of Hazel Avenue, the suspect Phillip Martin was captured and arrested Friday.
Police respond to double shooting in south Kansas City
Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.
21-year-old identified as victim of fatal North Topeka crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a fatal crash in North Topeka has been identified by the City of Topeka. Gretchen Spiker, a City of Topeka spokeswoman, reports that Cheyenne N. Day, 21, of Topeka, was the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday night. The investigation into the incident leading to her […]
84-year-old woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Cass County crash
One woman sustained serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County, Missouri.
Platte County family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
Restroom set on fire at Denny's on Front Street
Emergency crews were called early Friday morning to a fire at the Denny's restaurant on Front Street.
Kansas City mother relieved after baby at center of Amber Alert safely returned
A Kansas City, Missouri, mother is feeling a sense of relief after her six-month-old baby girl was safely returned to her on Wednesday.
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters turn back smoke, fire at apartment building
Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a two-story apartment fire on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.
KCK man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing woman in 2022
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing a woman in Leavenworth last summer.
Kansas City man charged in 2022 deadly shooting near Westport Ale House
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man faces multiple charges in a 2022 shooting in Westport that left one person dead and others injured.
KCPD opens homicide investigation after finding man dead inside vehicle Tuesday
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.
2 children, 1 adult die in Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two children and one adult died because of a house fire in Topeka Friday morning, while another adult is in the hospital. The original call came in just before 5:00 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Warren Avenue. Firefighters found a total of four people inside, according to the fire department. […]
Kansas City police find 24-year-old’s body in vehicle
Kansas City police are now investigating a homicide after finding a man's body in a vehicle Tuesday.
WIBW
Topeka passenger arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka passenger of a vehicle on Highway 75 in Jackson County was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a deputy stopped a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Rd. - west of Highway 75 - for a traffic violation.
KCPD working to identify suspect of KCATA bus shooting
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is working to identify the suspect of a shooting that took place on Dec. 30 inside a KCATA bus.
Kansas state hospital worker sentenced for helping patient escape
Jamey Anderson, who helped a psychiatric patient escape from a state hospital earlier this year is sentenced for the crime.
Suspects still on the run after Missouri home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0