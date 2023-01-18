ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KSNT News

21-year-old identified as victim of fatal North Topeka crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a fatal crash in North Topeka has been identified by the City of Topeka. Gretchen Spiker, a City of Topeka spokeswoman, reports that Cheyenne N. Day, 21, of Topeka, was the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday night. The investigation into the incident leading to her […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 children, 1 adult die in Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two children and one adult died because of a house fire in Topeka Friday morning, while another adult is in the hospital. The original call came in just before 5:00 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Warren Avenue. Firefighters found a total of four people inside, according to the fire department. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka passenger arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka passenger of a vehicle on Highway 75 in Jackson County was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a deputy stopped a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Rd. - west of Highway 75 - for a traffic violation.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

