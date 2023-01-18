ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
WDBJ7.com

Senate committee kills repeal of local grocery tax

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate Finance Committee has voted down legislation that would have completed the repeal of the grocery tax. Last year, the General Assembly eliminated the state’s share, but the local grocery tax remained in place. Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) introduced legislation that would...
VIRGINIA STATE
beefmagazine.com

Ag groups sue to stop WOTUS rule

Representatives from 17 industries have filed a lawsuit attempting to overturn the Biden administration’s new Waters of the United States rule. Among the agriculture groups listed as plaintiffs are the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Matagorda County Farm Bureau, the National Cattleman’s Beef Association, the National Corn Growers Association, the Pork Producers Council, the Texas Farm Bureau and the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Yellen rejects GOP gambit on debt ceiling

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is ruling out a potential proposal from House Republicans that calls for triaging payments after the exhaustion of "extraordinary measures" to avoid default on the federal debt. The big picture: The U.S. has reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, with...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

The Coming GOP Inquisition

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.House Republicans are readying their subpoenas.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. The greatest nuclear threat we face is a Russian victory. Take detransitioners seriously. Who’s afraid of a portrait of Muhammad? Probable ProbesAfter a few (er, 14) initial stumbles, House Republicans have elected a speaker and handed out committee gavels, and are now poised to deliver on the one promise to voters that they have...
US News and World Report

The GOP’s Post-Roe Abortion Problem

When abortion opponents gather in Washington on Friday for the annual March for Life to mark 50 years since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, their sights will be set on the Capitol – a departure from their decades-long route to the Supreme Court, which just months ago gutted the decision that established a right to an abortion.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Center Square

'Hand in the wallet’: Rep. Volz would give Washington voters more say on tax hikes

(The Center Square) – Rep. Mike Volz, R-Spokane, is sponsoring legislation to give Washington state voters more of a say on tax increases implemented by the Legislature. "It's one of the things I hear about the most when I'm out in my community," said the 6th District lawmaker in a written statement. “Constituents frequently ask me, 'How many times do we have to say 'no' before the Legislature will understand that we don't want taxes increased?'”
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sacramento

200 millionaires say inequality is "eating the world alive"

More than 200 millionaires say they have a message for the corporate executives and billionaires attending the World Economic Forum in Davos this week: "Tax the ultra rich."The group, which includes actor Mark Ruffalo and Disney heir Abigail Disney, argues that the rich aren't paying their fair share, allowing them to become even richer while inequality widens across the globe. Meanwhile, a group of lawmakers in seven states plans to introduce bills this week that would raise taxes on the rich, the Washington Post reported. The states include California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New York and Washington.The push for higher taxes...
ILLINOIS STATE
KUOW

WA Democrats join nationwide rollout of ‘wealth tax’ proposals

Washington state Democrats Sen. Noel Frame and Rep. My-Linh Thai announced legislation Thursday to create a state wealth tax on financial assets in excess of $250 million. They say it could generate an estimated $3 billion per year to fund housing and education, and decrease the tax burden on working-class people.
WASHINGTON STATE
Western Iowa Today

Merkley: We Need to Protect Our Pollinators

(NAFB) In December, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service launched the Center for Pollinator Conservation, to address the decline of pollinator populations. Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley also recently secured funding for western Monarch Butterfly conservation. Merkley noted the population of the world’s pollinators has declined significantly in the past 30...
OREGON STATE
beefmagazine.com

Next step in Cattlemen's Heritage Beef facility complete

The Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Co. finalized the purchase of the 132-acre site of its planned 2,000-head per day beef-processing facility in Mills County, Iowa, on Dec. 30. “I’m very appreciative of the cooperation, flexibility, patience and professionalism that the owners, their representatives and officials in Mills County demonstrated throughout this process,” says Chad Tentinger, principal developer. “Land purchases for projects of this size often take quite a while to complete and they often have unforeseen challenges, but everyone worked together very well from Day 1 and through negotiations until final documents were signed.”
MILLS COUNTY, IA

