Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Senate committee kills repeal of local grocery tax
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate Finance Committee has voted down legislation that would have completed the repeal of the grocery tax. Last year, the General Assembly eliminated the state’s share, but the local grocery tax remained in place. Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) introduced legislation that would...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Washington Examiner
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
Democrats Brace for a Senate Apocalypse
Senate races in Virginia, West Virginia and Arizona could be key to Republicans regaining control of the Senate.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.
America in Decline? World Thinks Again.
Bolstered by a strong response in Ukraine, the U.S. is once again the talk of Davos.
beefmagazine.com
Ag groups sue to stop WOTUS rule
Representatives from 17 industries have filed a lawsuit attempting to overturn the Biden administration’s new Waters of the United States rule. Among the agriculture groups listed as plaintiffs are the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Matagorda County Farm Bureau, the National Cattleman’s Beef Association, the National Corn Growers Association, the Pork Producers Council, the Texas Farm Bureau and the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association.
GOP Freedom Caucus is reaping its reward for holding House speaker election ransom, with even holdout Boebert given plum committee role
Some Republicans have done very well after holding out on voting for McCarthy for House speaker, and turning the whole process into a spectacle.
Yellen rejects GOP gambit on debt ceiling
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is ruling out a potential proposal from House Republicans that calls for triaging payments after the exhaustion of "extraordinary measures" to avoid default on the federal debt. The big picture: The U.S. has reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, with...
US farm group calls for probe of high egg prices
A farm group is calling for a probe into skyrocketing egg prices and possible gouging of the consumer staple.
Idaho colleges restrict guns on campus. A Moscow Republican wants to change that
“I think it will actually enhance safety,” the bill sponsor said.
The Coming GOP Inquisition
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.House Republicans are readying their subpoenas.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. The greatest nuclear threat we face is a Russian victory. Take detransitioners seriously. Who’s afraid of a portrait of Muhammad? Probable ProbesAfter a few (er, 14) initial stumbles, House Republicans have elected a speaker and handed out committee gavels, and are now poised to deliver on the one promise to voters that they have...
Wisconsin State Legislature sends three ballot questions to the April ballot
Wisconsin voters will be deciding on three ballot questions—two constitutional measures and one advisory question—on April 4. The constitutional measures relate to the conditions of release for an accused individual before conviction and cash bail. The two questions were referred to the ballot with the final passage of Senate Joint Resolution 2 (SJR 2) on Jan. 19.
US News and World Report
The GOP’s Post-Roe Abortion Problem
When abortion opponents gather in Washington on Friday for the annual March for Life to mark 50 years since the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, their sights will be set on the Capitol – a departure from their decades-long route to the Supreme Court, which just months ago gutted the decision that established a right to an abortion.
'Hand in the wallet’: Rep. Volz would give Washington voters more say on tax hikes
(The Center Square) – Rep. Mike Volz, R-Spokane, is sponsoring legislation to give Washington state voters more of a say on tax increases implemented by the Legislature. "It's one of the things I hear about the most when I'm out in my community," said the 6th District lawmaker in a written statement. “Constituents frequently ask me, 'How many times do we have to say 'no' before the Legislature will understand that we don't want taxes increased?'”
200 millionaires say inequality is "eating the world alive"
More than 200 millionaires say they have a message for the corporate executives and billionaires attending the World Economic Forum in Davos this week: "Tax the ultra rich."The group, which includes actor Mark Ruffalo and Disney heir Abigail Disney, argues that the rich aren't paying their fair share, allowing them to become even richer while inequality widens across the globe. Meanwhile, a group of lawmakers in seven states plans to introduce bills this week that would raise taxes on the rich, the Washington Post reported. The states include California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New York and Washington.The push for higher taxes...
KUOW
WA Democrats join nationwide rollout of ‘wealth tax’ proposals
Washington state Democrats Sen. Noel Frame and Rep. My-Linh Thai announced legislation Thursday to create a state wealth tax on financial assets in excess of $250 million. They say it could generate an estimated $3 billion per year to fund housing and education, and decrease the tax burden on working-class people.
Council and public divided on curfew bill
Pittsburgh City Council members along with members of the public appeared to be on different pages when a curfew enforcement bill was introduced Wednesday.
Merkley: We Need to Protect Our Pollinators
(NAFB) In December, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service launched the Center for Pollinator Conservation, to address the decline of pollinator populations. Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley also recently secured funding for western Monarch Butterfly conservation. Merkley noted the population of the world’s pollinators has declined significantly in the past 30...
beefmagazine.com
Next step in Cattlemen's Heritage Beef facility complete
The Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Co. finalized the purchase of the 132-acre site of its planned 2,000-head per day beef-processing facility in Mills County, Iowa, on Dec. 30. “I’m very appreciative of the cooperation, flexibility, patience and professionalism that the owners, their representatives and officials in Mills County demonstrated throughout this process,” says Chad Tentinger, principal developer. “Land purchases for projects of this size often take quite a while to complete and they often have unforeseen challenges, but everyone worked together very well from Day 1 and through negotiations until final documents were signed.”
Comments / 0