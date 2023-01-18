ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta

“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
GOLETA, CA
sitelinesb.com

A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village

••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez

The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
foxla.com

Ventura horse ranch devastated by winter storms; Program in need of help

VENTURA, Calif. - It’s hard to describe the extent of damage to the horse ranch where the equine therapy program Reins of Hope in Ventura has run its program for years. Located near the Ventura River, they were overtaken by mud and debris when the river crested during the last rains. Luckily, they had moved the horses out, fearing that the saturated ground would be too dangerous to move trailers if things got bad – which they did.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night?’

It may not be quite on par with the imperial Census that drove Mary and Joseph from their home in Nazareth to the town of Bethlehem, but for Santa Barbara County, the Point-in-Time homeless count that takes place this coming Wednesday, January 25, may be the next best thing. That’s when about 300 volunteers will fan out throughout every census tract in the county in search of homeless people to enumerate so that Santa Barbara County can continue to qualify for state and federal funds needed to shelter the unhoused. Mary and Joseph were famously forced to seek shelter in a manger, and when baby Jesus was born, he would have qualified as homeless by modern standards.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

2921 Serena Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Laura Conway

Ageless beauty Laura Lee Holmberg Conway, former 36-year Santa Barbara resident and for 28 years beloved wife of Timothy Conway, peacefully attained bodily release on 01-11-23, due to complications from a pneumonia diagnosed on 12-19-22, after decades of fibromyalgia and then sciatica pain that never dimmed her bright spirit, cheerful good humor, and deep empathy for fellow sentient beings—and delight in classic films and great music.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Multi Vehicle and Pedestrian Collision in Orcutt

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a three vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Orcutt Wednesday evening. At 7:46 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road. Two sedans and one SUV collided resulting in an injured female pedestrian who was transported to Marian Regional Medical...
ORCUTT, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors

South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
SANTA BARBARA, CA

