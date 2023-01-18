Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta
“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
Multiple truckloads of sediment head to the Carpinteria shores in an emergency response after recent storms
Debris basin sediment from Carpinteria hills heads to the beach. It will replenish the coast. The post Multiple truckloads of sediment head to the Carpinteria shores in an emergency response after recent storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County officials work to replenish beaches post winter storms
A beach nourishment project is taking place this week in Goleta and Carpinteria. This comes after the Central Coast got hit by storms that flooded and damaged many areas.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Maria, Sisquoc & Montecito Local Assistance Centers Open Select Days This Week
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Another Local Assistance Center (LAC) has been added to the schedule. The most recent addition is in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon. This is in addition to the LACs open this Saturday, Jan. 21 in Sisquoc and Montecito. In coordination with local, state and federal...
sitelinesb.com
A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
Sewage spill causes beach closures in Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has issued a beach closure due to an untreated sewage spill.
Noozhawk
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are assisting local residents
Disaster survivor assistance teams are going door to door checking in with residents impacted by last week’s storms.
foxla.com
Ventura horse ranch devastated by winter storms; Program in need of help
VENTURA, Calif. - It’s hard to describe the extent of damage to the horse ranch where the equine therapy program Reins of Hope in Ventura has run its program for years. Located near the Ventura River, they were overtaken by mud and debris when the river crested during the last rains. Luckily, they had moved the horses out, fearing that the saturated ground would be too dangerous to move trailers if things got bad – which they did.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 7 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Jan. 8?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $860,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $562,000. The average price per square foot was $337.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night?’
It may not be quite on par with the imperial Census that drove Mary and Joseph from their home in Nazareth to the town of Bethlehem, but for Santa Barbara County, the Point-in-Time homeless count that takes place this coming Wednesday, January 25, may be the next best thing. That’s when about 300 volunteers will fan out throughout every census tract in the county in search of homeless people to enumerate so that Santa Barbara County can continue to qualify for state and federal funds needed to shelter the unhoused. Mary and Joseph were famously forced to seek shelter in a manger, and when baby Jesus was born, he would have qualified as homeless by modern standards.
syvnews.com
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
Noozhawk
2921 Serena Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
Step into a welcoming courtyard & enter this bright & airy newly renovated 3 bdrm, 3.5 bath home. Meticulously maintained, the home features an open floor plan offering seamless indoor/outdoor living accentuating the Santa Barbara lifestyle. An abundance of natural light & beautiful European Oak floors flow throughout this sunny home. Gather around the kitchen island & enjoy a functional workspace equipped with professional gas range, SubZero refrigerator & stunning quartz countertops. A large laundry room offers additional pantry storage, wine fridge, sink, washer & dryer. The upstairs primary bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, panoramic views & a spacious spa-like bath. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms each have their own nearby full bath. Enjoy numerous upgrades for effortless efficiency.
Santa Barbara Independent
Laura Conway
Ageless beauty Laura Lee Holmberg Conway, former 36-year Santa Barbara resident and for 28 years beloved wife of Timothy Conway, peacefully attained bodily release on 01-11-23, due to complications from a pneumonia diagnosed on 12-19-22, after decades of fibromyalgia and then sciatica pain that never dimmed her bright spirit, cheerful good humor, and deep empathy for fellow sentient beings—and delight in classic films and great music.
Extreme drought eliminated across CA as state shows continued improvement
The latest drought monitor shows continued improvement across California, but it's still "too early to tell if the wet weather is enough to end the drought."
Santa Barbara Edhat
Multi Vehicle and Pedestrian Collision in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a three vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Orcutt Wednesday evening. At 7:46 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road. Two sedans and one SUV collided resulting in an injured female pedestrian who was transported to Marian Regional Medical...
Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd
A eucalyptus tree fell on Carrillo Blvd, early Wednesday morning The post Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RV fire in Santa Maria leaves three hurt
A fire broke out in an RV parked at a Santa Maria construction site early Tuesday morning, leaving three people hurt.
Santa Barbara Independent
South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors
South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
