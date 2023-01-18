SAVAGE, Minn. -- Parents of a 7-week old baby were arrested in Kentucky after allegedly kidnapping their child, who was under child protection at the time.Scott County Child Protection placed the baby in the care of their grandmother on Jan. 12, after the infant was brought to an emergency room with injuries. According to the Savage Police Department, the parents were set to be interviewed about the baby's care, due to the nature of the child's injuries.However, the grandmother soon rescinded her role as caregiver.The parents left Minnesota on Monday with the baby and were seen pulling a U-Haul both in St. Paul and Chicago, police say. They were later found in Lexington and were taken into custody on felony kidnapping warrants after six hours of negotiations. The infant was placed in protective custody.

SAVAGE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO