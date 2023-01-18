Read full article on original website
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A New Old Power Couple In Town: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #10
The final issue of ‘Strange’ brings a powerful and satisfying close to this chapter in the Sorcerer Supreme saga, paving the way for a brand new beginning for the series that is to come. A truly gorgeous, bright, vivid, magical, powerful, character-rich series that has delighted and entertained and built deep connections for almost a year. Don’t be sad the journey is over, be happy we got to witness it and that there is more to come.
James Tynion IV Teases His New Image Comics’ Series ‘W0rldtr33’ With Cover Reveal
James Tynion IV has a new series coming out with Image Comics called W0rldtr33 and while we don’t get a sneak peek we do get a cover setting the tone for the series from his Razorblades collaborator artist Fernando Blanco (Detective Comics, Catwoman). “In 1999, Gabriel, Amanda, Liam, Yoshi,...
Preview: Superman And Family Fly Again In ‘Action Comics’ #1050
Writer: Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams. Artist: Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, Marguerite Sauvage. Action Comics #1051 begins a new format for DC’s most action-packed title, offering not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the entire Super-Family! Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world’s relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El’s transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun. But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself. Then, in Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising, Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age…and battling the Doombreaker?! And finally, Power Girl returns in part one of a three-part story spinning out of Lazarus Planet! This issue marks the first appearance of new characters, new costumes, and a new era of Action Comics! It all starts here!”
House Of X Extra: Previewing ‘Sins Of Sinister’ #1
I would normally present all the various X-Men previews under one umbrella title, as regular readers will know, but with Sins of Sinister #1 being something bigger, something different, I felt it deserved more of a spotlight. So, enjoy the preview ahead of my usual round up of X-Men previews early next week.
Skybound’s ‘Comics Vault Live’ Returns With Exclusive ‘Invincible’ And ‘The Walking Dead’ Merch
Today Skybound announced the season premiere of Comics Vault Live, the return of the monthly livestream from Shawn “Big Clutch” Kirkham, on Thursday, January 26th at 4pm PT. This fourth season will help kick start the year long celebration of Invincible’s 10th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of The Walking Dead. Two big milestones for Robert Kirkman’s Skybound imprint. The show will include monthly drops from, arguably, the two biggestSkybound franchises including both all-new variant covers for Invincible and The Walking Dead from top artists in comics and beyond, along with rare items from the vault.
Ghost Rider And Wolverine Hitch A Ride To Hell In ‘Weapons Of Vengeance’ Crossover
Writer Benjamin Percy has proven to be a master at crafting hair-raising sagas for Marvel’s most hardcore anti-heroes. This summer, he’ll bring together his hit runs on Ghost Rider and Wolverine in an explosive new crossover: Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance. The story will kick off in August’s...
Preview: The Massive-Verse Just Got Bigger Again With ‘Inferno Girl Red’ #1
A new school, new relationships, new possibilities-for any teenager, big moves are both challenging and exciting. But it’s a whole other thing for Cássia Costa…because an ancient cult and their army of demons has ripped her new home of Apex City out of our universe and cast it into darkness!
Alice, Darling and the importance of showing emotional abuse on screen
The new film starring Anna Kendrick is one of the few visual narratives to deftly handle the insidious effects of an emotionally abusive relationship
Skybound To Publish ‘Lastman’ Vol. 4 This Fall
Skybound announced that it will be releasing the fourth collection of the Lastman series from Balak, Michaël Sanlaville, and Bastien Vivès. Lastman Book Four will contain volumes 7 + 8 of the original French series in translation and be available everywhere this November. As wit previous volumes, Lastman Vol. 4 will featuring full colour pages to open as well as all-new remastered translations and backmatter including additional series art.
Preview: Another Doctor Missing In ‘A Legacy Of Violence’ #4
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a first look at A Legacy of Violence #4, dropping next Wednesday from writer Cullen Bunn, artist Andrea Mutti, and letterer Rus Wooton. Nick survived his confrontation with the killer, but definitely worse for wear. Meanwhile, one of the other doctors has gone missing as Nick’s flashbacks have gotten out of control. What does the killer have planned for them now? And what are his plans for Nick?
Tom King And Elsa Charretier’s ‘Love Everlasting’ Vol. 1 Released This Valentine’s Day
Writer Tom King and artist Elsa Charretier’s Love Everlasting, Vol. 1 is to be released, funnily enough, on Valentine’s Day from Image Comics. That, and a preview, is all about it for this item. So, enjoy the preview and maybe give a copy to the one you love this Wednesday 14th February.
It’s A Fine Line Between Interrogation And A Sleep Over In ‘My Bad: Volume 2’ #3 Preview
“The superhero Steel Integrity — secretly the super-villain Emperor King — penetrates a high-security prison for costumed bad guys! Meanwhile, The Chandelier’s crusade to capture a pizza-delivering serial killer comes to a discouraging end! Put your trunks on over your tights, because you’re STILL not too late to get in on the ground floor of the Important New Superhero Universe!”
The ‘Sins Of Sinister’ Are Coming
Earlier this week, Immortal X-Men #10 revealed the most shocking moment of the past year of X-Men, with a key member of the Quiet Council compromised by the machinations of Mister Sinister. The X-Men are about to have their hands full, as Sins of Sinister kicks of in earnest on January 25th with Sins of Sinister #1. Then Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, and Si Spurrier begin the tales of the Immoral X-Men, Storm & The Brotherhood of Mutants and Nightcrawlers with artists Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti with covers by Leinil Yu.
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Day Special’ One-Shot Announced By IDW
Already announced as a five-issue prequel to the best selling The Last Ronin, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Years will be expanded with the inclusion of an all-new one-shot by writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, illustrator Ben Bishop, and colourist Luis Antonio Delgado. Teenage Mutant Ninja...
Don’t Get Mad, Get Oven… Err… Even: Dark Horse Announces “The Great British Bump-Off”
Dark Horse Comics and John Allison whisk together a new Agatha Christie-style mystery set in the world of English competitive baking in The Great British Bump-Off. Max Sarin folds their art into Allison’s scrumptious story, with Sammy Borras incorporating her color to create the light and fluffy, yet perfectly mixed new comic series.
‘Dune: House Harkonnen’ #1 Sells Out, Heads To Second Printing
BOOM! Studios today has announced that Dune: House Harkonnen #1 has sold out at the distributor level. The second official prequel to Dune is adapted for the first time by novelists Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, artist Michael Shelfer, colorist Patricio Delpeche, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. Fans will gain...
Danger For The Oceans Deep – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: We Once Were Gods’ #1
“As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, human beings are only a fraction of those affected by this transformative upheaval–enter: We Once Were Gods. This series of vignettes explores Lazarus Planet’s effects across the many extraordinary locations and creatures in the DC Universe, and like their human counterparts, these beings are in for some big changes. Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that ever graced its shores? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? What happens when the monsters from the Trench gain the ability to breathe air? And look out, Shazam Family…the Rock of Eternity is about to get rocked.”
Skybound And Com2uS Announces ‘Summoners War: Awakening’ Game Tie-In
Skybound and game publisher Com2uS, today announced the launch of Summoners War: Awakening, a new comic book series based on the worldwide mobile game. The same creative team behind the previously released Summoners War: Legacy – writer Justin Jordan and artist Luca Claretti with colours by Igor Monti (Radiant Black) – Summoners War: Awakening #1 will arrive in comic book shops Wednesday April 19th, 2023.
Hyper-Visual Psychedelic Refurb Of Kraig Rasmussen’s Science Fiction Anthology ‘Odds & Ends’ Hits Zoop
Compiled from over a decade of experimental science fiction comics, film & TV pitch comics, and unseen personal works, Odds & Ends Vol. 1 & 2 from Kraig Rasmussen and Monkeygong is now live on Zoop. Designed and edited as a record of artistic growth, Odds & Ends collects newly...
