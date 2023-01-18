Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Lady Tigers run past Triad, area middle schools teams in action – Thursday basketball results
Area high school and middle school basketball teams were in action Thursday. Ridgemont’s varsity girls lost to Perry 54-26. The Lady Gophers were led by Jayda Dondrea with 8 points and 8 rebounds. Ridgemont falls to 0-14. The Riverside varsity girls fell to Lehman Catholic 33-23. Kylie Shoe paced...
peakofohio.com
County Mayors hold first quarterly meeting of ’23
The Logan County Mayors Association met in its first quarterly meeting for 2023 on Wednesday evening. There are ten mayors in Logan County and seven of them were on hand for the first meeting. Bellefontaine Mayor and Mayors Association President Ben Stahler led the meeting. The first to speak was...
peakofohio.com
2023 West Liberty Business Association Dinner
The 2023 West Liberty Business Association held its annual dinner Thursday evening. Heather Chamberlain, President of the Business Association, welcomed those in attendance and thanked them for being there. JD Harshfield, from Ohio Caverns, offered a very heartfelt memorial for Eric Evans, the owner of the caverns, who recently passed away. Musical selections were then performed by students from West Liberty-Salem High School, and dinner was prepared by Peppercorn’s Diner in Urbana.
peakofohio.com
Tough night for local basketball teams
It wasn’t a pleasant evening for our local basketball teams Friday night. Bellefontaine, Benjamin Logan, Indian Lake, Riverside, and West Liberty-Salem all lost. Graham beat Indian Lake 40-34. The Falcons used defense to stifle the Lakers’ attack and pulled away late for the CBC Mad River Division victory.
peakofohio.com
New Goble Center for Women and Children open
Mary Rutan Hospital held a ribbon cutting for the new Goble Center for Women and Children Friday afternoon. The new 19,000-square-foot facility is located at 118 Dowell Avenue in Bellefontaine. It houses both pediatrics and OBGYN services under one roof. The Center is named in honor of Mandy Goble, former...
peakofohio.com
Lakers beat Chiefs in wrestling
The Indian Lake wrestling program hosted Bellefontaine in the “Battle of the Lake” Wednesday evening. The K-6 youth clubs, middle school, and high school teams from both schools competed. Indian Lake also celebrated its lone senior Reece Martin. She was able to walk across the mat at home...
peakofohio.com
State Troopers investigating injury accident in Union County
The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury accident that occurred Wednesday night around 9:30 on Route 36 in Union County. Troopers report a 2012 Freightliner, operated by Stephen Watts, 71, of Urbana, was traveling west on 36 when an unknown vehicle traveling east went into the westbound lane causing Watts to travel off the right side of the road, striking a ditch and damaging a power pole.
peakofohio.com
Hardin County teen arrested on gun charge
A Hardin County teen was arrested on a gun charge Wednesday night in Russells Point just before 8:30. Washington Township Police were patrolling Madison Avenue near Lincoln Boulevard when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a turn signal violation. Officers made contact with the driver, Patrick Phalen,...
Comments / 0