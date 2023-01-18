The 2023 West Liberty Business Association held its annual dinner Thursday evening. Heather Chamberlain, President of the Business Association, welcomed those in attendance and thanked them for being there. JD Harshfield, from Ohio Caverns, offered a very heartfelt memorial for Eric Evans, the owner of the caverns, who recently passed away. Musical selections were then performed by students from West Liberty-Salem High School, and dinner was prepared by Peppercorn’s Diner in Urbana.

WEST LIBERTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO