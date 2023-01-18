Read full article on original website
Powering up your Pokémon by using Stardust in Pokémon GO is essential for overcoming the most challenging raids in the mobile AR game. It's a tried-and-true method to enhance the skills of your roster and isn't all that hard to get. You'll gain small amounts for catching or hatching Pokémon and doing other day-to-day activities in the game.
Not even Squad is immune to monetization, it turns out.
If you want to earn a Victory Royale in Fortnite, you’ll need to keep tabs on the 99 other players roaming the map. That’s no small task, but a useful feature known as “marking” can help you monitor nearby foes and earn a spot in the final circle. Once an enemy is marked, you’ll be able to track their movements for a short period of time – giving you powerful info that can help you survive. Whether you’re working on a weekly challenge or just want to keep a close eye on the competition, here’s how to mark enemies in Fortnite.
Online action game Genshin Impact's roaring popularity has been climbing steadily since its release in 2020 on mobile devices, PC, and PlayStation 4. Over time, it made its way to other game systems like PlayStation 5 and intends to arrive on Nintendo Switch soon. Since last year, one of the...
Valve built the Steam Deck for players seeking extended play sessions on-to-go and easy access to the ever-growing store page. You could shop around during the often seasonal discount periods to purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 for a bargain or dive into Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion while cozy in bed.
The game will still be playable for owners, including online, for the foreseeable future.
While a lot of fun can be had in The Sims 4, using cheat codes is a great way to spice up the action. Whether you want to remove building restrictions, give yourself a bunch of Simoleons, or quickly enhance a skill, cheats make it easy to speed up your progress and play on your terms. But what are the best cheats in The Sims 4? And how to do you activate them? Here’s a closer look at everything you need to know.
Spoiler alert! This article contains leaks for future versions of Genshin Impact. After nearly three years of live services and $4 billion in revenues, Genshin Impact still remains one of the most popular free-to-play gacha games around these days. The open world RPG follows the Traveler, an otherwordly being who...
Aside from next-gen machines like the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X/S, the early 2020s saw the release of another high-profile console known as the Steam Deck. The handheld device takes more than a few cues from the Nintendo Switch in terms of its design, but the Steam Deck allows users to log into their Steam libraries and access their PC content to its fullest while on the go. It's essentially the perfect device for PC gamers who don't want to be limited to their gaming setups at home.
Square Enix celebrated the upcoming Final Fantasy 16 release date with a pixel rendition of the RPG’s protagonist, Clive, and a nostalgic retro take on the game’s setting of Valisthea. Clive is running along an open plain with his trusty lupine sidekick Thorgal, accompanied by a chiptune track created by Final Fantasy veteran composer Masayoshi Soken.
