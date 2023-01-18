The biggest U.S. banks boosted their head counts last year, even as some Wall Street firms cut positions to rein in expenses and rework their operations. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all bumped up staffing levels between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the end of last year. Citigroup's increase was the biggest, with 17,000 employees added last year.

