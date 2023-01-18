Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
OceanFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
RED BANK, N.J. (AP) _ OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $53.3 million. The Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 67 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations....
MySanAntonio
Schlumberger: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Schlumberger on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.07 billion. On a per-share basis, the The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 71 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by...
MySanAntonio
Ericsson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Ericsson (ERIC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $566.1 million. The Stockholm-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by...
MySanAntonio
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street’s rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%. Google’s...
MySanAntonio
Wall Street kept hiring throughout 2022 despite expense woes
The biggest U.S. banks boosted their head counts last year, even as some Wall Street firms cut positions to rein in expenses and rework their operations. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all bumped up staffing levels between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the end of last year. Citigroup's increase was the biggest, with 17,000 employees added last year.
