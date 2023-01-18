Read full article on original website
Remains Discovered Identified as Missing Potter County Resident
Badge for the Potter County Sheriff's Office // Photo courtesy of the Potter County Sheriff's Office. The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains of a 28-year-old man that was reported missing in June of 2022. The family of Wade Benjamin Pierce contacted authorities on June 6th after...
Job Fair to be Held at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo has announced it will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, January 21st. The event will be held from 10 am until 2 pm at the downtown Amarillo Public Library, located at 413 Southeast 4th Street.
Stalking On The Increase
The Randall County District Attorney’s office is seeing an increase of cases being reported and filed in their office. D.A. Office officials say they are seeing an increase in relationship-related stalking rather than perpetrators who were complete. strangers. The D.A.’s office says they are seeing more stalking happening virtually,...
Man Indicted For Murder CW
A man accused of shooting three people, killing one of them, was indicted for murder. A Potter County grand jury indicted Bol Marko Deng on one count of murder. According to Amarillo police, Deng shot three people on October 29, 2022 in the 1900 block of NW 18th Ave. Police...
Three Arrested In Connection with Potter County Detention Center Drug Scheme
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 3 individuals for their part in an elaborate drug scheme inside the Potter County Detention Center. Officials say during a narcotics investigation they learned letters were being sent to an inmate soaked in methamphetamines. It is believed the letters were...
Amarillo Man indicted Drug Charges
An Amarillo man has pled guilty to one count of Distribution and Possession of Methamphetamine in the U.S. District Court. Documents filed in the court, Wednesday, showed Timothy Marugo pled guilty to the charge. The documents showed that Marugo was involved in an undercover operation with D.E.A. agents to get...
Freda Powell Officially Announces Mayoral Campaign
Freda Powell, candidate for mayor of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the Frida Powell For Amarillo Mayor Facebook page. Freda Powell has officially entered her name into the race for the next mayor of Amarillo. Powell has served as a member of the city council for the previous 6 years...
