Solid Homme Men’s Fall 2023 Courtesy of Solid Homme

South Korean label Solid Homme continues to carve out a place on the international contemporary streetwear agenda, and this collection was true to the brand. Designer Woo Young Mi offered a wardrobe articulated around a range of chunky padded jackets that walked a line between cool and cosy, just right for the cold January morning in Paris.

These came in a variety of shades, from soft pastels to utilitarian neutrals, and textures, from wide-wale corduroy or fluffy wool to a softly crinkled fabric that artfully played with the light.

This was a collection that nodded to a total look approach. Wide, loose pants were for the most part crafted from the same fabric as the jackets, hitting the right note somewhere between tailoring and sportwear with an ease not so easily mastered. For an edgier register, there were boxy leather Bermuda shorts on offer too.

Accessories were also key, with ribbed beanie hats and balaclavas that echoed the knit elements of the collection. A broad selection of bags included outsized shoppers, also offered in matching fabrics, that were folded over and attached to the rear like a bustle, becoming an integral part of the outfit.