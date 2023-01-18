ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Études Men’s Fall 2023

By Rhonda Richford
 3 days ago
Études Men’s Fall 2023 Courtesy of Etudes

The design trio Études took over an empty parking garage on the west side of Paris, which added a grittier feel to their fall collection, hinged on streetwear and a more amplified silhouette.

Aurélien Arbet, Jérémie Egry and José Lamali paraded pastel pink and blue denim against the gray concrete slabs of the structure, while fluffy mohair sweaters and cozy scarves came draped over the head as if creating a layer of protection from the urban elements. Charms of dolphins and bats were hung on iridescent metallic key chains as jewelry, tiny talismans for the urban warrior.

Looks were tone-on-tone with giant pants, voluminous puffers and puddle boots, in muted grays, browns and beige. Études mastered slim tailoring last season and continue to show that strength well on belted coats — less so on oversize blazers. A slate blue satin coat with a subtle sheen and ruched sleeves was a standout.

French singer Koudlam warbled to melancholy music from his “Parallel Encyclopedia” album as he paced the floor. The trio also worked with Swiss artist Batia Suter, who embellished some pieces with embroidery, appliqués and prints that reference folklore and architecture.

The designers, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of their creative collective last year, said this chapter marks a new start, but they carry through the codes that built the brand into a staple. The trio is designing the high-street brand Aigle, and keep the Études space experimental.

WWD

