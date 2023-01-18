Read full article on original website
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
KSBW.com
Resignation of Felipe Hernandez opens up trustee seat at Cabrillo College
APTOS, Calif. — Cabrillo College announced on Thursday that due to the resignation of Felipe Hernandez, a vacancy now exists in the seat representing Area V of the Board of Trustees of the Cabrillo Community College District. Felipe Hernandez resigned to run for a seat on the Santa Cruz...
KTVU FOX 2
After Biden's visit, some residents express concern about rebuilding in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thursday night, community leaders in Santa Cruz County gathered with federal and local agencies to discuss ways to move forward after the storms. FEMA, Red Cross, PG&E and first responders were all on hand to answer questions from residents most affected. Dozens of people came out...
After Madera’s hospital closure, could others follow?
Under financial strain, the lone hospital in this Central Valley county closed its doors this month. Legislators and industry officials say other hospitals across the state may suffer the same fate.
Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?
The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
mercedcountytimes.com
Auxiliary Airfields, and the Origins of Castle AFB
In 1940, the U.S. Army was looking for a location to build a 30,000 per year basic pilot training base. A group of Merced citizens got together to encourage the Army to build in the Merced area. The citizens were able to gather some money to purchase a site for the base and lease the land back to the Army for $1 per year.
benitolink.com
Hollister considers technology to detect gunshots
Former police chief Ron Teachman told Hollister City Council the ShotSpotter system could be activated in six to eight weeks. Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso looked into the ShotSpotter technology five years ago when it cost $300,000. The cost, he said, has come down to around $50,000. Photo by John Chadwell.
Here’s who San Jose’s mayor met with in his first weeks in office
Facing pressure to bring change to City Hall, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan spent his first days in office establishing his administration, meeting with elected officials amid a historic storm and powerful developers and business leaders. Mahan, who is serving a limited two-year term, hit the ground running as he...
Missing SLO County boy ‘in our prayers,’ Biden says in California visit as search continues
“We won’t give up until we find Kyle,” Gov. Gavin Newsom added during the president’s stop in Aptos.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
benitolink.com
Toxic substance agency seeking comments on cleanup project at Hollister High
Hollister High School students and staff passing by the clean up area while work is being done Jan. 19, 2023. Photo by Noe Magaña. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez. The Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) is seeking comments on a proposed cleanup project...
svvoice.com
Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park
Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
KSBW.com
Emergency repair to storm damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz set for Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The City of Santa Cruz has announced emergency repairs will begin on a storm-damaged portion of West Cliff Drive starting Monday. The city has already begun assessments of the damaged section at 1016 West Cliff Drive and will start an emergency stabilization project on Jan. 23.
montereycountyweekly.com
Salinas Union to appoint a new school board trustee after a long-time member vacates seat.
Sandra Ocampo was a long-time trustee of the Salinas Union High School District, serving from 1991 to 2005, then again from 2015 to 2022. She resigned from the Area 6 seat last year after she won a position representing Area 7 on the board of the Monterey County Office of Education. Ocampo won with 73 percent of the vote against one opponent, Rick Giffin, who had dropped out of campaigning.
Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
kion546.com
Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts
Cold, dry air will continue to move in from the north, keeping temperatures below normal into part of the weekend. This air mass will result in colder and frosty mornings, especially inland. Highs will slowly creep close to seasonal normal by the end of the weekend, into early next week.
KQED
Best of Roll With Us: Dueñas Car Club
This episode was originally part of the Roll With Us: Community and Culture on Wheels series from 2021. We're revisiting it as a part of our 2023 kickoff series highlighting some of the best stories from our archives. Dueñas Car Club is a sisterhood that rolls on 100-spoke rims.
One Green Planet
California Animals in Need of Rehabilitation After Recent Storms
As the storms in California are finally clearing away, unfortunately, many animals are not in the clear. Local wildlife had their habitats thrown in an absolute whirlwind during the past few weeks. Source: ABC7 News Bay Area/Youtube. ABC News 7 reported that a pocket gopher is being cared for at...
Turlock Police to increase patrols downtown following deadly weekend
TURLOCK, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are increasing patrols this weekend in downtown Turlock following a violent two days last weekend that left two people dead and one person injured in two separate downtown shootings. In a Facebook post Friday, the Turlock Police Department said that...
