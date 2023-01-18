ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide

CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
San José Spotlight

Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?

The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
SAN JOSE, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Auxiliary Airfields, and the Origins of Castle AFB

In 1940, the U.S. Army was looking for a location to build a 30,000 per year basic pilot training base. A group of Merced citizens got together to encourage the Army to build in the Merced area. The citizens were able to gather some money to purchase a site for the base and lease the land back to the Army for $1 per year.
MERCED, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister considers technology to detect gunshots

Former police chief Ron Teachman told Hollister City Council the ShotSpotter system could be activated in six to eight weeks. Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso looked into the ShotSpotter technology five years ago when it cost $300,000. The cost, he said, has come down to around $50,000. Photo by John Chadwell.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County man killed in crash at River Street and Highway 1

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — All lanes of Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz reopened following a deadly crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian Friday morning. The victim was a 44-year-old man from Santa Cruz County, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
svvoice.com

Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park

Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
SANTA CLARA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Salinas Union to appoint a new school board trustee after a long-time member vacates seat.

Sandra Ocampo was a long-time trustee of the Salinas Union High School District, serving from 1991 to 2005, then again from 2015 to 2022. She resigned from the Area 6 seat last year after she won a position representing Area 7 on the board of the Monterey County Office of Education. Ocampo won with 73 percent of the vote against one opponent, Rick Giffin, who had dropped out of campaigning.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts

Cold, dry air will continue to move in from the north, keeping temperatures below normal into part of the weekend. This air mass will result in colder and frosty mornings, especially inland. Highs will slowly creep close to seasonal normal by the end of the weekend, into early next week.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KQED

Best of Roll With Us: Dueñas Car Club

This episode was originally part of the Roll With Us: Community and Culture on Wheels series from 2021. We're revisiting it as a part of our 2023 kickoff series highlighting some of the best stories from our archives. Dueñas Car Club is a sisterhood that rolls on 100-spoke rims.
SUNNYVALE, CA
One Green Planet

California Animals in Need of Rehabilitation After Recent Storms

As the storms in California are finally clearing away, unfortunately, many animals are not in the clear. Local wildlife had their habitats thrown in an absolute whirlwind during the past few weeks. Source: ABC7 News Bay Area/Youtube. ABC News 7 reported that a pocket gopher is being cared for at...
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

Turlock Police to increase patrols downtown following deadly weekend

TURLOCK, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are increasing patrols this weekend in downtown Turlock following a violent two days last weekend that left two people dead and one person injured in two separate downtown shootings. In a Facebook post Friday, the Turlock Police Department said that...
TURLOCK, CA

