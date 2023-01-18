ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two ATT MMA fighters to watch during PFL Challenger Series on Fubo Sports

By Jim Varsallone
 3 days ago

Evelyn “Spartan” Martins of Brazil and Michelle “The Wild One” Montague of New Zealand are two of four outstanding, hungry American Top Team mixed martial arts fighters competing in the PFL Challenger Series, which runs eight Fridays from Jan. 27 to March 17 free on Fubo Sports from Universal Studios Orlando.

The up-and-coming Martins (2-0) is from Brazil, growing up training in Muay Thai and kickboxing. She is 20, the youngest fighter at ATT.

On Feb. 2, Martins fights Xtreme Couture’s Jeslen “The Wrecking Ball” Mishelle (2-0) of Las Vegas.

Here is my video interview with Martins before a training session at American Top Team in Coconut Creek.

Montague, 29, is from New Zealand with a 2-0 pro record. She will have familiar faces in her corner with Carlo Meister of CORE MMA New Zealand and Professional Fighting League two-time champ Kayla Harrison (also of ATT).

Also on Feb. 2, Montague battles “Queen Onyx Pire” Shaquita Amador Woods of Lakewood, California.

Here is my video interview with Montague before a training session at American Top Team in (South Florida) Coconut Creek.

About PFL Challenger Series

The PFL Challenger Series is an eight-part competition which will stream exclusively on Fubo Sports, the live, free-to-consumer TV network from FuboTV Inc., the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform.

The Challenger Series airs live on Friday nights in prime-time, beginning January 27 through March 17 from the backlot of Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Fighters are looking to earn a PFL contract and the opportunity to compete for a world championship and $1 million winner’s purse.

PFL contract winners will be determined by a judging panel, comprised of combat sports champions and celebrity guests.

Each week fighters from around the world will compete for a PFL contract that will either put them in the 2023 Regular Season or set them on a development path with the League in hopes of joining a future season.

“We’re proud to be the returning home of the PFL Challenger Series and give up and coming fighters an opportunity to get in front of our audience of engaged MMA fans,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. “MMA and fight content continue to be wildly popular on Fubo Sports Network, drawing both audiences and sponsors to the network. As the exclusive home of the PFL Challenger series, we’re giving our audience even more of what they’re already craving.”

“Professional Fighters League is the leader in creating unique, engaging competitions for MMA fans around the world and we’re thrilled to once again partner with FuboTV to be the home of the PFL Challenger Series,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “In just one year, Challenger Series established itself as a proving ground for future world title contenders – evident by the emergence of Dilano Taylor...”

Rising PFL star Dilano Taylor, who competed and won a contract during the 2022 PFL Challenger Series, fought for Welterweight gold and $1 million at the 2022 PFL World Championship in November at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Taylor of Kill Cliff FC (formerly Sanford MMA) in South Florida-Deerfield Beach entered the 2022 PFL Challenger Series as a relatively unknown fighter. Growing up in South Florida and competing in wrestling, he made the most of the contract he earned.

Heading into the biggest night in MMA, Taylor attempted to make history as the first PFL Challenger Series contract winner to take home a world championship. In a five-round battle, Sadibou Sy defeated him in the finals by unanimous decision.

Fubo Sports is the exclusive home of the PFL Challenger Series. FuboTV subscribers can stream the PFL Challenger Series plus more thrilling MMA on Fubo Sports as part of FuboTV’s subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels.

Fubo Sports is also available for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, and XUMO with even more fresh content across Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

Web: PFLmma.com ; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma).

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the No.2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in regular season, playoffs and championship format.

PFL airs in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed worldwide to 160 countries, with partners including Channel 4, DirecTV, RMC Sport, Eurosport, Sky Sports, and more.

The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world.

The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has more than two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, US Marine Corps, and more. PFL is backed by major investors including Ares Capital, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600-million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

About Fubo Sports

Available on more than 155 million devices, Fubo Sports is the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field.

Launched by live TV streaming platform FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) in September 2019, Fubo Sports airs live sports, movies and documentaries, award-winning original programming and partner content from Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, Professional Fighters League, World Poker Tour and BeIN Sports Xtra, among others.

Produced by Fubo Studios with a mission to bring the voice of the athlete to fans, Fubo Sports’ original programming is hosted by iconic athletes and current stars including Gilbert Arenas, Terrell Owens, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Orlando Scandrick and R.J. Hampton with legendary sports figures appearing as guests each week.

Stream for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex, XUMO and anywhere podcasts are found.

Fubo Sports is also available as part of FuboTV’s subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels. To watch even more original programming, follow Fubo Sports on Instagram,TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.Available on 75-million devices, Fubo Sports Network is the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field.

