1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle crashed into the entrance of a business in west El Paso Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at Valley Super Market located on 850 Resler Drive. The vehicle appears to have crashed into the main entrance of the building. It's unknown what caused...
Person suffers injuries after vehicle rollover reported in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle rollover was reported in east El Paso Friday morning. The driver of a Dodge Charger was driving on the side road of the 7700 block of Montana Avenue near the intersection of Honeysuckle at a high rate of speed, according to officers at the scene.
Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso
UPDATE: According to an employee, a woman in her 70s was going to the store to pick up a burrito. The employee says instead of applying the brakes, she hit the gas pedal. She was fine, and no one inside the building was hurt. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just one day after a mini-van The post Car crashes into store in northwest El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Police investigate Homicide outside of East El Paso Bar
UPDATE: Investigators said a 47-year-old man got into an altercation outside the bar, and he was shot. Police said he later died at the hospital. Police officials originally said the shooting took place at the bar, they now tell ABC-7 it occurred outside the bar. Authorities said the call came...
UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?
There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
DPS identifies drivers in deadly crash on US-285
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US-285 Friday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that 30-year-old Reyes Rodriguez, of Del Rio, was driving a Ford F-250, pulling a trailer, northbound on US-285 in the left lane.
Funeral services for Chief of Police Greg Allen to be held next week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be held at the Judson […]
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
El Paso authorities find 45 migrants in stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dozens of people were reportedly found in a mobile home in El Paso. A photograph showed 45 people, who were identified as migrants, in Border Patrol custody. The tweet sent out by Peter Jaquez, El Paso Sector Acting Chief Patrol, also showed the mobile...
Flags to fly at half-staff honoring El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Flags of the State of Texas will be lowered to half-staff at all buildings, facilities, and offices in the City of El Paso in honor of El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen. Flags will fly at half-staff until Chief Allen’s internment. Mayor Oscar Leeser released a statement Thursday saying: […]
Human smuggling attempt ends in crash involving migrants in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities said a crash of an overturned vehicle in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning involved migrants. The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. on Gateway East between Durazno Avenue and Rosa Avenue. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Texas Department of Public...
El Paso Veteran commits suicide in VA parking lot after seeking help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Veteran Rob Renz is described as a true Texas gentleman, who died after taking his own life in the parking lot of an El Paso Veterans Affairs facility back on Jan 10. Renz’s mother tells KTSM 9 News that her son had been trying to get help as […]
Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
El Paso mayor requests all flags to be at half-staff in honor of late police chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Flags at state buildings are flying at half-staff in Texas in honor of late El Paso police chief Greg Allen. The move follows a request from mayor Oscar Leeser to Governor Greg Abbott in the wake of Allen's death on Tuesday. Leeser said flags...
UNM student takes plea deal in New Mexico campus deadly shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A University of New Mexico student took a plea deal for his involvement in the deadly Mike Peake attack. Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty, according to New Mexico court officials. Smith was booked into jail after the shooting, but was released days later. Smith plotted with friends...
Animal advocates call on the city of El Paso and Animal Services to do more about strays
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The population of stray dogs in El Paso reached a breaking point as the city shelter and rescues are all overwhelmed and over capacity. With more strays on the streets that has led to residents being attacked by a dog. During a city council...
