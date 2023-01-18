Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Two More Filed For May Primary
Two more Republican incumbents have filed for the May primary election as of Friday, with no Democrats having filed. Austin Reynolds is seeking re-election to the Winona Lake Town Council District 1 seat, while Cindy Kaiser is seeking to continue in her Syracuse Town Council District 3 position. Both candidates were named to their respective boards through caucuses.
Times-Union Newspaper
New JCAP Coordinator Hired
Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced Friday the hiring of Casey Trombley as the Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) coordinator. Trombley replaces Courtney Jenkins in the position. Trombley graduated from Warsaw Community High School and continued her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University. She...
Times-Union Newspaper
Caucus Names Rock To Harrison Township Board
MENTONE - Even though Ed Rock is retiring as the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director at the end of March, he will still be serving his community beyond that. Thursday evening, three precinct committeemen - including Rock himself - elected Rock out of the three candidates who filed to serve on the Harrison Township Board of Trustees. Rock, 67, replaces Gerald Weirick, who resigned effective Dec. 31, and will finish out the remainder of Weirick’s term. Weirick did not seek re-election in the 2022 election.
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Council Considers Options On Property
PIERCETON — County officials have been contacted to help clean up a man's property in Pierceton. At a special Pierceton Town Council meeting on Thursday, former council member and town resident Mandy Espinoza said he had reached out to Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Director Matt Sandy regarding property owned by Brad Stahl.
Times-Union Newspaper
Fat & Skinny Tire Festival Bringing Races Back To Downtown Warsaw
The 18th annual Fat & Skinny Tire Festival will have an event that has been missing for a couple years - downtown Warsaw bicycle races. At the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Friday, Greg Demopoulos, representing KCV Cycling, requested road closures for May 19, to be staged in sequences, for the racing. The closures are for Main Street from Lake to High streets; Center Street from Lake to High streets; Market Street from Buffalo to Indiana streets; Lake Street from Main to Center streets; Buffalo Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets; and Indiana Street from Fort Wayne to Market streets.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Parks Board Continues Work On Master Plan
Continuing their work on the five-year master plan Thursday, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board heard nearly 500 people responded to the public input survey and they worked on the priority action program in small groups. Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Senior Community Development Planner Donny Ritsema told...
Times-Union Newspaper
Main Street Warsaw Awards A Facade Grant To The Lab
The Lab, 120 E. Center St., suite A, Warsaw, was awarded a $2,500 Main Street Warsaw facade grant at a presentation Friday. Main Street Warsaw administers a facade grant program that is funded by the city of Warsaw. Qualified applicants may obtain matching grant funds up to a maximum of $5,000 for facades, storefronts, awnings and signs, depending on the scope of the work.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 1.20.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:47 p.m. Wednesday - Kayse Shantel Hamman, 42, of 107 N. Acorn St., #B, Syracuse, arrested on two charges of felony probation violation. No bond listed. • 1:58 p.m. Wednesday - Amber Rena Cassell, 31, of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Gould Reaches 1,000 Points In Tigers’ Win Over Concord
It was a night of many celebrations for the Warsaw faithful Friday night, as those in attendance not only got to see the Tigers snap a short two-game skid against the Concord Minutemen with a 52-35 victory, but were also witness to senior captain Jaxson Gould reaching the 1,000-point milestone for his career.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Falls To Homestead On The Road
The Lady Tigers had their modest three-game win streak snapped in a 62-54 loss at Homestead Wednesday. Warsaw built a 9 point lead in the second quarter thanks to So. F Brooke Winchester, who scored 9 points in the first quarter and 12 in the first half. But a late...
Times-Union Newspaper
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, 91, Warsaw, died at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester. She was born March 30, 1931, in Huntington, to Mary Edith Quinn and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, she married Robert Daniel Fisher in New Albany; he died Dec. 12, 2009.
Times-Union Newspaper
Hannah Rogers
Hannah Rogers, 36, Pierceton, died from injuries suffered in a car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona Lake Assistant...
Times-Union Newspaper
Sandra ‘Sandy’ L. Carnes
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, of Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lancers Ride Strong Second Half For Season Sweep Of Bethel
WINONA LAKE - Grace’s men’s basketball team wrapped up one of the quickest season sweeps in the storied rivalry with Bethel on Wednesday. The Lancers rattled off 53 points in the second half, rolling away to an 86-73 victory over the Pilots. Grace’s win comes just seven days after beating Bethel last week on Wednesday on the road by three points.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 1/19
Triton picked up a win in the consolation game of the TCU Bi-County Tournament at LaVille High School Thursday night. The Lady Trojans defeated John Glenn 35-23 to improve to 13-7 this season. Addyson Viers just missed out on a double-double, finishing her night with 15 points and nine rebounds....
Times-Union Newspaper
Let Purdue Extension Help You ‘Get WalkiN’’ With E-mail-Based Program
Spring will soon be here and that means nicer weather with more time spent outdoors. Why not take this opportunity to start walking and moving more?. Walking is a popular form of physical activity and good for your health, according to a news release from Purdue Extension. Only half of all American adults get the recommended amount of physical activity. Lack of physical activity is directly related to the occurrence of adult obesity and overweight. Regular physical activity can lower risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, depression and falls in older adults. Walking is an excellent way for most people to increase their physical activity. It is an easy way to start and maintain a physically active lifestyle. Walking is accessible to almost anyone, doesn't require specific skills or fancy workout clothes and equipment.
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Woman Killed In One-Car Crash
A Pierceton woman was killed Friday morning after her car went off the road and hit a tree. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries suffered in the one-vehicle crash. According to a news release...
