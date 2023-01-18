ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
tennisuptodate.com

"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What might the Boston Celtics do at the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

As the Feb. 9 deadline to trade players draws nearer every day, the question of what the Boston Celtics may do at the 2023 NBA trade deadline comes into sharper focus, with cap expert Yossi Gozlan of our sister site Hoops Hype having recently put together a primer of what might happen with every team in the league at the deadline to such an end, the Celtics of course included.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
FOX Sports

Brooklyn visits Golden State following Irving's 48-point game

Brooklyn Nets (28-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-23, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn takes on the Golden State Warriors after Kyrie Irving scored 48 points in the Nets' 117-106 win against the Utah Jazz. The Warriors are 17-5 in home games. Golden...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

The case for Celtics making one more trade after surviving Warriors

The Boston Celtics seemingly mounted their final hurdle Thursday night. After four consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors dating to last year's NBA Finals, the Celtics finally vanquished the only team that's had their number over the last seven months. And yet ... they had to pull out all...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Brad Stevens shook hands with Warriors players, coaches after Finals loss (report)

While the Celtics could hear the Warriors celebrating after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, Brad Stevens had a closer look to the festivities. Stevens, Boston’s president of basketball operations, reportedly shook hands with every Warriors players and coaches outside of their dressing room, according to Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, right after the Finals-clinching game.
